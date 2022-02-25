Free Agency Preview: LB Anthony Walker Jr.

With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions. Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. stands out as someone the Browns would like back if the price is right.

Signed as a free agent to provide size on the inside at middle linebacker and a valuable locker room presence, Anthony Walker's run defense struggled largely for reasons out of his control but he was efficient in pass coverage.

2021 Production

69 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass defenses

Walker was brought in to play from guard to guard, provide a bigger, physical presence at linebacker against the run, especially when teams want to utilize heavier personnel groups. In obvious passing situations, he was meant to come off the field for players with more speed and range to help in coverage.

An injury to Jacob Phillips was one of the factors that forced Walker to stay on the field more than the defense likely would've preferred. Walker doesn't offer much speed or range, so when plays went to the sideline or there were quick passes out wide, he was at a disadvantage.

Nevertheless, he was better than some might think even if he wasn't the ideal player for every situation.

Defense in the running game was a disappointment because the Browns were so poor at defensive tackle. Instead of being able to attack downhill and make tackles at the line of scrimmage, something he flashed at the beginning of the season, he was too often having an offensive lineman on him immediately off the snap, making it difficult for him to get to the ball carrier.

Free Agency Status: Unrestricted

Walker is going to be an unrestricted free agent likely to get out into the open market.

Free Agency Projection

The Browns would be thrilled to have Walker back for at least one more year, but it's going to come down to cost. If someone wants to pay him more to go elsewhere, the Browns aren't likely to get in the way.

Should Walker be content to return on a similar deal as the $3 million deal he had in 2021, the Browns would welcome him as a veteran leader and credible run defender who surpassed expectations against the passing game.