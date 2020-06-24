Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Going forward, only two quarterbacks threw at least three touchdowns on passes targeted at least 40+ yards downfield. Mayfield was one of them and Kirk Cousins was the other. This could be a good sign of something to continue as Cousins’ former offensive coordinator is now Mayfield’s head coach. Cleveland has the weapons to once again achieve this stat and Mayfield has the arm. Stefanski will start things with the run as he did in Minnesota, likely helping Cousins achieve this stat.



Mayfield is always going to throw a decent number of interceptions, that’s just the kind of quarterback he is, he takes risks to make things happen. Don’t be surprised to see a 30 touchdown 16 interception season for number six, which is good by all standards. As a quarterback that can let it zip, the ball is sometimes going to ricochet and end up in the other teams hands. Or, on the other hand maybe just an overthrow. Some of his prior interceptions were on the receiver, some on the former head coach’s game plan. When you are the quarterback you have to take all of the blame, just how it works.

If this stat tells you one thing, it’s that Cleveland has a quarterback that is able to make the big time plays. It’s now just about the consistency within. With a new system, a healthy receiving crew and a better offensive line everything should improve.