Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

BrandonLittle

Going forward, only two quarterbacks threw at least three touchdowns on passes targeted at least 40+ yards downfield. Mayfield was one of them and Kirk Cousins was the other. This could be a good sign of something to continue as Cousins’ former offensive coordinator is now Mayfield’s head coach. Cleveland has the weapons to once again achieve this stat and Mayfield has the arm. Stefanski will start things with the run as he did in Minnesota, likely helping Cousins achieve this stat. 


Mayfield is always going to throw a decent number of interceptions, that’s just the kind of quarterback he is, he takes risks to make things happen. Don’t be surprised to see a 30 touchdown 16 interception season for number six, which is good by all standards. As a quarterback that can let it zip, the ball is sometimes going to ricochet and end up in the other teams hands. Or, on the other hand maybe just an overthrow. Some of his prior interceptions were on the receiver, some on the former head coach’s game plan. When you are the quarterback you have to take all of the blame, just how it works.

If this stat tells you one thing, it’s that Cleveland has a quarterback that is able to make the big time plays. It’s now just about the consistency within. With a new system, a healthy receiving crew and a better offensive line everything should improve.

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt As The Joker

In the last few weeks, there has been a significant focus on the role Kareem Hunt will have in the Cleveland Browns offense. The Browns are going to focus on getting their best 11 offensive players on the field, which will have Kareem Hunt line up all over the field.

Pete Smith

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

The Washington Redskins announced the removal of George Preston Marshall's name from RFK stadium, replacing it with Bobby Mitchell. Something that should've been done while Mitchell was alive is largely used in an attempt to avoid the reality that something has to be done about the team's name.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Premature To Say Browns Fans Won't See a Season, From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has some new words on how the pandemic could affect the 2020 NFL season.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt had a conference call on Monday and expressed a sentiment that a lot of NFL players have when it comes to the 2020 season. Whatever it takes.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Myles Garrett Shows Off His Inner Zion Williamson With This Dunk

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett may be a football player, but that doesn’t mean his athleticism can’t flow over on to the basketball court.

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield Among Athletes Trying To Save Julius Jones From Death Row

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he insists he did not commit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among a group of athletes connected to the state of Oklahoma trying to save his life.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Kareem Hunt On Traffic Stop: "I Gotta Do Better"

Given the amount that's been going on in the world, it's easy to forget that in the not too distant past Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over and told the officer that he wouldn't pass a drug test on dash cam. Monday, he was asked about it.

Pete Smith

Larry Ogunjobi Shows Physical Improvement Heading Into His Final Season On Rookie Contract

Larry Ogunjobi went to instagram to show off physical improvements he has made this offseason.

BrandonLittle

Footballfan55

A Father's Career, A Family's Passion Became A Daughter's Dream

When Riley Hecklinski got her opportunity to chase her dreams being hired as a full-time assistant scout for the Cleveland Browns, she took a family's passion and a bond with a bond with her father with her.

Pete Smith