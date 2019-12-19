Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

At the beginning of the season, the Cleveland Browns surprisingly ran past the Baltimore Ravens 40-25. Things have changed since then, big time. The Browns have seen some good, but a ton of bad. You can say they have derailed, hit the nuke button or flat out fell face first, any of these things fit the point of it. That game was high scoring and had a nice fantasy impact both ways.

This time around, Cleveland would surprise a lot of people if they put up close to that amount of points from the first game. But, there will still be multiple players in this game that will standout. Another big week in fantasy football with the playoffs on the line still.

Nick Chubb - Leading the NFL in rushing with just a couple weeks to go is no easy accomplishment and it’s by over 70 yards. Nick Chubb doesn’t get into much of the personal numbers or accolades, he just puts his head down and works. The want to win is all that Chubb is here for, he puts that above all. His on the field performances this season have carried over to the fantasy football world with ease. He has been consistent and reliable to put up points.

Chubb is coming off a 23.8 performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite the loss, Nick Chubb did what he does and that’s run all over the opposing defense. On just 17 carries Chubb had 127 yards and a touchdown, while catching three passes for an extra 21 yards. The last time Cleveland and Nick Chubb played the Ravens, he went off for 165 yards and three rushing touchdowns, but that was a totally different Browns team. Slated to score around 14 fantasy points, that should be about the estimate and he could be a first or second running back in your playoff lineup.

If the Browns somehow pull this off it’s likely behind Nick Chubb, so his scoring would go up tremendously.

Lamar Jackson - If you were lucky enough to get Lamar Jackson on your fantasy team, you’re living the dream. The second year quarterback is playing at an MVP level and that has showed up in fantasy each week for him. Scoring under 20 points just twice this season and one of them was at 19.8, Jackson has been what you can call dangerous.

Last week against the New York Jets was an easy one for Jackson and Baltimore. Five passing touchdowns on just 212 yards is an easy day at the office for any quarterback and Lamar Jackson makes it look easy. Always a threat with his legs, he hauled off 86 rushing yards on just eight rushes. The running makes him so dangerous and teams just haven’t been able to stop that this season. Hints why he holds the record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback.

In week four against the Browns, Jackson had a nice performance despite throwing two interceptions he still had over 24 fantasy points. Since then, the Cleveland defense has a lesser pass rush, and other key players gone from the defense. Expect a big day from Jackson, if he’s anything like himself.

Mark Andrews - Andrews doesn’t need a lot of targets or catches to make a fantasy impact because the point of their offense is to get players out in space. They don’t throw the ball a ton, sometimes less than 20 times a game. But, Andrews still makes an impact because he’s been so good after the catch and he often finds the end zone.

The pro bowl tight end had just four catches for 52 yards last week, but he found the end zone as he has eight times this season. It was an easy 15 point performance in fantasy football terms, all you can ask out of your tight end in your lineup. Last time out against Cleveland, he also had 4 catches, including a touchdown grab for the Baltimore Ravens.

This time out you could see similar numbers potentially, but a higher yardage than 31 yards is likely for Andrews. Around a 14 point performance has Mark Andrews as an easy starting option for your tight end position.

Mark Ingram - When Mark Ingram joined the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, some people thought there was no way he would be something of importance again for an offense, well they were wrong. Ingram was recently named to the AFC pro bowl team and he has simply been reliable and exactly what the Ravens need from their running back on offense.

Last week against the New York Jets Ingram found the end zone both on the ground and in the form of receiving. 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, it was a light day at work for the former Alabama running back. Baltimore is tough in the run because you never know when Jackson is going to keep it, it’s a tough call.

With how the Cleveland Browns have played against the run, Ingram could potentially give them big fits in the running game. Primed for 16 fantasy points, don’t be surprised to see that number quite a bit higher.