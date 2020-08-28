SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Bonds Formed Seeking Social Justice Carry Over to the Field

Pete Smith

In an offseason with constant reminders of the challenges still facing the country, the Cleveland Browns have built bonds that simply didn't exist in the locker room in 2019. Under John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens, the Browns lacked soul and were genuinely unlikable as a team. Undisciplined, disjointed, lacking accountability.

This year, events showcasing the racial inequality that continues to persist in the United States has also created an avenue for the locker room to create an open dialogue. Encouraged by head coach Kevin Stefanski and an organization led by general manager Andrew Berry, the Browns feel more like a team that is playing for the guy next to them and looking out for the one across from them.

Consider the tackle made by Mack Wilson that was too high on Nick Chubb, resulting in Chubb being put into the concussion protocol. The players immediately policed the situation, making their expectations clear, not simply because Chubb is a star, but because they want to ensure they are practicing the right way, protecting their teammates.

The dialogue going on in the locker room is creating investment from players. They aren't just talking, but listening. In understanding the perspectives of their teammates, they are finding reasons to care and bond with them. Walls are coming down and the commonalities they have are coming to light.

This is certainly not limited to the Browns as any number of teams are having this experience, but many of those teams already had a vibrant culture where the Browns have been struggling to develop their own. Too often, the Browns felt like a collection of players rather than a team in 2019.

In his media availability on Thursday, Myles Garrett described the type of conversation that is happening within this locker room.

"Us in Cleveland, it means a whole lot to us. I can tell just from how long we sat out there as a team and as a leadership council, we sat out there so long that they brought out water and Gatorade because we were standing there just chopping it up and seeing what we can do, how we are going to move forward, what is the plan for the day and how are we going get better, do we want to practice today and what are we going to do today to make this dialogue continue and make change, increase its rate of change.”  

Guys aren't trying to get out of the facility as soon as they can when their work day is done. They are investing extra time to talk and to listen. And undoubtedly, there will be critics who think this is a distraction, but building these types of bonds are incredibly important to team success.

When it's late in the fourth quarter, a player may find an extra effort they didn't know they had out of fear they don't want to let down their teammates And that can mean the difference between victory and defeat. That also might come in the form of getting extra reps after practice, doing that much more rehab to keep their body in top shape or watching more film to be more prepared.

It's a snowball effect. Yes, guys want to perform because they want to secure contracts and take care of their families. The feeling that players belong to something bigger, that they are a part of something special can be infectious and can lift a team to a higher level of play.

What the players end up deciding they will try to do remains to be seen, whether it's a particular action or policy proposal. Going through this experience together and finding reasons to unify should pay dividends this season. Beyond a cohesive offense and better game day decision making, it may prove to be the biggest improvement the team can make this year.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COVID-19 Created Path For Wildcat Strikes, Increased Leverage For Professional Athletes

Wednesday evening, teams from multiple professional leagues decided to engage in a wildcat strike, refusing to play over the events of Kenosha, Wisconsin. This was only possible because of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Speaks of Teams Plans to Fight Social Justice, Hopes to Have Ownership Backing

Myles Garrett speaks out on recent happenings, hoping to meet Jacob Blake and more.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign C Jon Toth, Place Newly Signed DE Curtis Weaver On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns signed center Jon Toth and placed Curtis Weaver on injured reserve after claiming him from waivers. Weaver was a fifth round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Bengals Wideout Damion Willis From Waivers

The Cleveland Browns have claimed a wide receiver off of waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.

BrandonLittle

Odell Beckham Jr: “I'm Very Excited About What We Have in Front of Us"

Odell Beckham had a down year last year due to health and just a bad game plan. He is back healthy and is excited for what’s to come for the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Andrew Berry Claims Rookie Pass Rusher Curtis Weaver

GM Andrew Berry claims potential draft target DE Curtis Weaver after being waived by the Miami Dolphins.

Shawn Stevenson

Free Agent Tony Jefferson Shuts Down Any Rumors on Interest With The Cleveland Browns

After losing Grant Delpit to injury, rumors of the Browns signing safety help have ramped up a little bit. Tony Jefferson wants no part in those said rumors.

BrandonLittle

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Earl Thomas Shouldn’t Be an Option For Cleveland Browns

The talent is there for Earl Thomas, but when it comes to the safety position for the Cleveland Browns it just doesn’t seem like a fit.

BrandonLittle

Browns COVID Drill Proves Successful

When a lab in New Jersey came back with 77 positive tests, NFL teams sprung into action, starting with the Cleveland Browns. The tests proved to be false positives but the NFL got to see its protocols play out in a live drill.

Pete Smith