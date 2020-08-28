Bonds Formed Seeking Social Justice Carry Over to the Field

In an offseason with constant reminders of the challenges still facing the country, the Cleveland Browns have built bonds that simply didn't exist in the locker room in 2019. Under John Dorsey and Freddie Kitchens, the Browns lacked soul and were genuinely unlikable as a team. Undisciplined, disjointed, lacking accountability.

This year, events showcasing the racial inequality that continues to persist in the United States has also created an avenue for the locker room to create an open dialogue. Encouraged by head coach Kevin Stefanski and an organization led by general manager Andrew Berry, the Browns feel more like a team that is playing for the guy next to them and looking out for the one across from them.

Consider the tackle made by Mack Wilson that was too high on Nick Chubb, resulting in Chubb being put into the concussion protocol. The players immediately policed the situation, making their expectations clear, not simply because Chubb is a star, but because they want to ensure they are practicing the right way, protecting their teammates.

The dialogue going on in the locker room is creating investment from players. They aren't just talking, but listening. In understanding the perspectives of their teammates, they are finding reasons to care and bond with them. Walls are coming down and the commonalities they have are coming to light.

This is certainly not limited to the Browns as any number of teams are having this experience, but many of those teams already had a vibrant culture where the Browns have been struggling to develop their own. Too often, the Browns felt like a collection of players rather than a team in 2019.

In his media availability on Thursday, Myles Garrett described the type of conversation that is happening within this locker room.

"Us in Cleveland, it means a whole lot to us. I can tell just from how long we sat out there as a team and as a leadership council, we sat out there so long that they brought out water and Gatorade because we were standing there just chopping it up and seeing what we can do, how we are going to move forward, what is the plan for the day and how are we going get better, do we want to practice today and what are we going to do today to make this dialogue continue and make change, increase its rate of change.”

Guys aren't trying to get out of the facility as soon as they can when their work day is done. They are investing extra time to talk and to listen. And undoubtedly, there will be critics who think this is a distraction, but building these types of bonds are incredibly important to team success.

When it's late in the fourth quarter, a player may find an extra effort they didn't know they had out of fear they don't want to let down their teammates And that can mean the difference between victory and defeat. That also might come in the form of getting extra reps after practice, doing that much more rehab to keep their body in top shape or watching more film to be more prepared.

It's a snowball effect. Yes, guys want to perform because they want to secure contracts and take care of their families. The feeling that players belong to something bigger, that they are a part of something special can be infectious and can lift a team to a higher level of play.

What the players end up deciding they will try to do remains to be seen, whether it's a particular action or policy proposal. Going through this experience together and finding reasons to unify should pay dividends this season. Beyond a cohesive offense and better game day decision making, it may prove to be the biggest improvement the team can make this year.