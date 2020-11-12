Potential Breakout Players For Cleveland Browns Second Half Of 2020 Season

The Cleveland Browns are at 5-3 heading into their second half of the season, having the last week off with the bye has done them some good. Getting healthy over the bye is always a good thing if you are able to do it and the Browns were fortunate enough to be able to do so.

Nick Chubb and Wyatt Teller will return meaning good things for the run game that had been a lot lesser with the absence of these two. Fully expect these two to have a great second half of the season. The obvious plan is to always make the playoffs and that goal is right in front of Cleveland if they can just keep winning.

Some players may take some time to get into the groove of things before they can really hit their breakout. Maybe it’s a rookie, a first year player on a new team or even an adjustment period that player faces. Cleveland has multiple players that could be primed for a big second half to the 2020 NFL season.

Austin Hooper

22 receptions, 205 yards, one touchdown in six games played

Hooper was one of the teams big offseason acquisitions early in 2020. Cleveland had to have the top tight end on the market for the new system they were running. Through Hooper’s first six games in Orange and Brown, he was solid. Nearly 10 yards a reception, Hooper was in a groove specifically his last couple games before having to miss some with the appendix surgery.

A good sign going forward with at least five catches in his last three games. Baker Mayfield has been playing better and should only improve, which means good for Hooper and the receiving game. Hooper is a fine blocker and has been tough in that part of the game as well. The interesting thing is there is opportunity for more from Hooper going forward.

Odell Beckham Jr. going down for the season opened a hole for others to pick up some of his production. Hooper could be that player at 6-foot-4, he’s a rather large target. Hooper hasn’t yet played in a game without Odell this season, he will get his first crack at that against the Houston Texans.

With the improvement of Mayfield, the loss of Beckham and the run game remaining a constant - opportunity is going to open up even more for the tight end. As long as he stays healthy, Hooper will have a fine second half to the 2020 season.

Jacob Phillips

5 tackles, one pass defended in three games played

This may be the most important player on this list in terms of a needed breakout. Cleveland is flat out bad at the linebacker position and there has not been much there outside of Malcom Smith and he can’t do it all. Phillips showed some flashes in training camp, noted as the teams best linebacker back then, he just has not been able to stay healthy.

It is tough to depend on a rookie heavily, but for the time being Cleveland is running out of options at linebacker. The rookie is a sure tackle, he’s going to make the tackle if he gets there more times than not, the reason he got to the NFL. The biggest thing with Phillips is consistency, he has not had much of it this season only playing in weeks one, four and five. If the knees are healthy he should be good to go for the first time as a pro, really.

Cleveland has a three down linebacker in Phillips, something they have not really found anywhere else on the team. They vastly need someone that can be that for both passing and running downs. Phillips has not played a high percentage of snaps in any games this season, that very well could change if he can stay healthy.

There is no need for Phillips to be a savior of any sort, just a three down linebacker that can consistently stay on the gridiron. If he can do those things he is very much so a second half breakout candidate for the Browns and a defense that really needs it.

Ronnie Harrison

24 tackles, one interception for touchdown, five passes defended, one fumble recovery in seven games

Harrison was simply a steal when the Browns sent a fifth round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It isn’t likely you get a starter in the 5th round, Cleveland got that for this pick. Harrison wasn’t really fitting there and the change of scenery has treated him well.

Harrison has already had some breakout plays, but Cleveland needs that continue, potentially to another level. The defense just isn’t very good and anyone that steps up will help a ton. Harrison has jumped passes, laid big hits and flown around the field. A concussion knocked him off for a bit, but he is back from that and should have a solid second half to the season.

A good second half to the season basically solidifies him as a starting safety next year, hopefully Grant Delpit being the other. Harrison took over for Joseph a few weeks in and has not looked back. If Harrison can continue to find the ball, give a boost in pass defense, then he will prove to be big time for this defense. The former Alabama safety could have a big second half to the season for a secondary that really needs it.

Cleveland is right where they should be, maybe even a little ahead of schedule with all the factors that play into this 2020 season. If a couple of these players can have a bigger second half to the season it would go far in their playoff push, something that has not happened in a long while in Northeast Ohio.