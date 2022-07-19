5 Browns Position Groups With Most to Prove Entering Training Camp

3. Wide Receiver

The Browns have one proven receiver in Amari Cooper and a collection of talented young players at various stages of their development. Cooper has the potential to be an upgrade on what the Browns had in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry due issues with injury and inconsistent play at the quarterback position.

Cooper is also a better fit for what the Browns like in the receiver position physically. He's 6'2" 210 pounds, physically imposing to most of the corners he will face. The Browns are a power team not just in terms of running the football. They want to physically overwhelm defenders in the passing game as well.

Donovan Peoples-Jones fits the bill in the same way and is the overwhelming favorite to be the second receiver. He has everything to succeed at the position in terms of athletic ability. For him, it's all about details and consistency. As he found last year against corners like Marlon Humphrey and J.C. Jackson, he still has plenty of room to improve.

Still, for a receiver who was supposed to be the third receiver and potentially fourth or fifth option on offense, who was then thrust into being the top receiver due to injuries and dysfunction, he was able to cobble together 597 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If he's the third option behind Cooper and a fully realized David Njoku, the Browns could be in great shape.

Anthony Schwartz had a forgettable rookie season. Injuries all but ruined training camp and the preseason, then he missed five games due to a concussion during a season he wasn't supposed to be needed. He's still likely to be more of a role player and situational weapon, but head coach Kevin Stefanski keeps praising his intelligence and work ethic.

Stefanski also loves rookie David Bell, who has a chance to contribute in the slot. He may be realistically be fighting for playing time against Harrison Bryant in passing situations, but his skill set in college could be valuable in the NFL. Bell is a densely built receiver with enough wiggle to cause problems for defenders that would cover him and he could be a powerful blocker.

It's not unfair to question whether the Browns have done enough to address this position. There are plenty of 'ifs' that could limit what the Browns can do in the passing game, but the way their roles fit together has potential to be a pleasant surprise.