5 Browns Position Groups With Most to Prove Entering Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns have a significant amount of talent, but still enter training camp with some important questions to answer. With so much focus understandably on the quarterback position including the fates of both Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, almost everything else has been placed on the back burner.
With the Browns getting close to taking the practice field, it's time to get familiar with some of the areas the team will be figuring out throughout training camp. The Browns are a young team and are betting heavily on their coaching staff, which combined with the talent general manager Andrew Berry has been able to assemble often pays dividends. Nevertheless, for as good as the Browns look on paper, this team has to work to do which goes well beyond simply staying healthy.
5. Safety
There might not be a position to be more excited about for the Browns than the safety position and the top three they have. Grant Delpit, now fully healthy, and ready to be unleashed in all the ways defensive coordinator Joe Woods envisioned when the Browns drafted him. He's played all three safety roles in the defense and his rehabilitation from the Achilles' injury is the only aspect that limited him.
John Johnson III had a miserable first half of the 2021 season. Some of that was his own doing, including trying to do too much at times, but failures around him made him look worse than he was. The second half of the year, when Delpit was ready to play the other split-high safety spot, Johnson's play was substantially better.
Those two should enter camp with a ton of confidence. Ronnie Harrison was horrendous as a split-high safety but looked good playing at the second level, operating as an extra linebacker and slot defender. He has a chance to rebound in a big way after a disappointing 2021 campaign.
Delpit will have an opportunity to prove he's among the league's best and safeties and Harrison will get a chance to rebound, but the Browns also have to figure out their depth. If someone goes down to injury, Richard LeCounte, a sixth round pick from last season, appears to be the next man up. LeCounte had some flashes in the preseason, but had his share of issues with team discipline during the regular season.
After LeCounte, the safeties on the Browns roster include Nate Meadors, Luther Kirk IV and undrafted free agent D'Anthony Bell. Maybe the Browns have something in one of those three players, but the depth at a crucial position for this defense is a major question mark headed into training camp. The fourth safety might not currently be on the Browns roster.
4. Center
Nick Harris stands to inherit the position from J.C. Tretter. He has some experience in games, but has a heavy amount of practice experience with the first team. As a result, the Browns have reason to believe in his ability to step in and play effectively.
Nevertheless, one excellent game against the Green Bay Packers is not a 17-game season, complete with the wear and tear. Entering training camp, Ethan Pocic would stand out as the favorite to win the backup center, job, but it stands to reason the Browns will be quietly rooting for rookie Dawson Deaton to beat him out. Pocic has played a ton of football, but it's never been particularly good, which is why he finds himself competing for a backup spot with the Browns. Deaton also offers the ability to play guard, the position he's currently listed.
The most problematic scenario for the Browns isn't if Harris gets hurt. It's if either Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller do. If Harris gets hurt, having two All-Pro guards could help take pressure off the next man up snapping the ball. If Harris is a noticeable drop-off from Tretter and either Bitonio or Teller go down, the Browns could have a real weakness up front. Harris is almost certain to win the job, but the focus of training camp is to see just how good he can be.
3. Wide Receiver
The Browns have one proven receiver in Amari Cooper and a collection of talented young players at various stages of their development. Cooper has the potential to be an upgrade on what the Browns had in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry due issues with injury and inconsistent play at the quarterback position.
Cooper is also a better fit for what the Browns like in the receiver position physically. He's 6'2" 210 pounds, physically imposing to most of the corners he will face. The Browns are a power team not just in terms of running the football. They want to physically overwhelm defenders in the passing game as well.
Donovan Peoples-Jones fits the bill in the same way and is the overwhelming favorite to be the second receiver. He has everything to succeed at the position in terms of athletic ability. For him, it's all about details and consistency. As he found last year against corners like Marlon Humphrey and J.C. Jackson, he still has plenty of room to improve.
Still, for a receiver who was supposed to be the third receiver and potentially fourth or fifth option on offense, who was then thrust into being the top receiver due to injuries and dysfunction, he was able to cobble together 597 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If he's the third option behind Cooper and a fully realized David Njoku, the Browns could be in great shape.
Anthony Schwartz had a forgettable rookie season. Injuries all but ruined training camp and the preseason, then he missed five games due to a concussion during a season he wasn't supposed to be needed. He's still likely to be more of a role player and situational weapon, but head coach Kevin Stefanski keeps praising his intelligence and work ethic.
Stefanski also loves rookie David Bell, who has a chance to contribute in the slot. He may be realistically be fighting for playing time against Harrison Bryant in passing situations, but his skill set in college could be valuable in the NFL. Bell is a densely built receiver with enough wiggle to cause problems for defenders that would cover him and he could be a powerful blocker.
It's not unfair to question whether the Browns have done enough to address this position. There are plenty of 'ifs' that could limit what the Browns can do in the passing game, but the way their roles fit together has potential to be a pleasant surprise.
2. Tight End
This might come as a surprise, especially being listed ahead of wide receiver, but the fact of the matter is for the amount of talent the Browns have at tight end, they have yet to truly deliver.
David Njoku has all the talent in the world and every season feels like the season he is going to become a star. He's become an all-world blocker and flashes the ability to take over games as a receiver. Njoku appears positioned to be the second receiver in the offense behind Amari Cooper and being paired with Deshaun Watson could result in a spike in a production.
Harrison Bryant has been a nice addition, contributing each of his first two seasons. He's fluid as a pass catcher and works areas of the field that benefit the spacing on offense. With Austin Hooper now a member of the Tennessee Titans, Bryant will be the second tight end on the offense. If he takes another step forward, he's likely to see a major increase in targets.
Through two seasons, Bryant has 471 receiving yards and six touchdowns. It's possible he could hit those marks in his third year.
Morris Forristall might be on track to be the third tight end. He's got a big frame and can block as he works to improve as a receiver, but it's difficult to expect much in that capacity. After Forristall, it's a grab bag of former basketball players and hyphenated names that look the part, but will likely require substantial development. It's possible the Browns will bring in additional veteran help closer to the start of the season.
1. Defensive Tackle
The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with a group of interior defensive linemen that have not proven anything in the NFL.
After 2021 where the position was the worst on the team, the Browns overhauled the 3-tech spot, adding free agent Taven Bryan and drafting rookie Perrion Winfrey. The team is optimistic that the light has gone on for Jordan Elliott who is entering a pivotal season. Tommy Togiai has plenty to like in terms of tools and the hope is he can take a step forward in his development.
The fact that Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett offer the ability to line up inside to bolster the pass rush does help, but the Browns cannot repeat the issues they had last year where the defensive tackles were consistently washed out of plays against the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. Every other team in the AFC North has added more talent to the interior of the offensive line this season, so they will try to capitalize on this matchup.
The Browns have significant talent on the defensive side of the ball and players are talking about trying to be the top defense in the league. This is the position group that will determine if that's a possibility.