SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Clowney's One-Year Deal With Titans Enables Browns Pursuit In 2021

Pete Smith

Jadeveon Clowney waited until the completion of training camp to make his decision on where he would sign for 2021, accepting a one-year offer worth up to $15 million from the Tennessee Titans. The New Orleans Saints were also pursuing Clowney, but couldn't offer as much money.

The Cleveland Browns were linked to Clowney for months and reportedly offered various deals for one, two and three years in length worth up to $17 million per year. Beyond simply avoiding training camp like the plague, Clowney reportedly favored teams that were in position to compete immediately.

The Titans were in the playoffs last year and have a loaded defense with Clowney in the mix. The offense has some questions, but they stand out as one of the teams likely to be able to return to the playoffs.

The Browns certainly have playoff expectations, but they have to prove it. Another first year operation with a new general manager and head coach, taking over in a unique season with an abridged offseason is daunting. If the Browns can have successful season, getting stronger as the year progresses and making the playoffs, they can make a strong case they are a contender next year.

The other obvious issue for the Browns was the presence of Olivier Vernon. They were simply unwilling to wait out Clowney only to potentially lose him when Vernon was already on the roster. They would be humiliating Vernon, who has been a benefit in the locker room and a true professional, which would've been a terrible message to send to their locker room.

If Vernon were not in the picture, it's not clear if the Browns would've waited until the week before the season to see if Clowney would take their offer. For now, a team trying to maximize their options has another one for 2021 when the biggest question facing this team in the future is who will play defensive end opposite Myles Garrett.

Clowney is accepting a high amount of risk with his decision. If he plays great, he could reinvigorate his market and get the high money offers he was hoping for, but did not receive this offseason. If he gets hurt or has a mediocre season, he may find himself with less interest after the season, especially if the salary cap were to go down due to a decrease in league revenue.

The Browns were aggressive in courting Clowney this past offseason. It stands to reason they will still be interested in him next year, but he becomes one avenue to address the position. He may not be as high a priority, but clearly the Browns saw something in Clowney they valued.

The Browns could simply re-sign Vernon if he has the type of year he's capable. The NFL Draft becomes a viable option, even if it's going to be a weird year to evaluate potential collegiate talent. Yannick Ngakoue, for the moment, is an option, because he's only signed for one year with the Minnesota Vikings.

Presumably, the two sides will work out some kind of extension at some point this year, but until that happens, he's theoretically on the table. The Titans and Clowney could reach an extension of their own. The potential exists for there to be a more crowded marketplace for pass rushers in addition to the draft when the Browns won't be pigeonholed into one particular position.

If the Browns do pursue Clowney in free agency next year and make the decision they are willing to wait him out, they will fortify the position in case they are unable to land him. The makeup of this organization won't allow them to put all their eggs in any basket and they would not allow Clowney to hold the team hostage. Rather, they would position themselves so that Clowney becomes a luxury option.

Although the team would've been comfortable signing Clowney to a longer term deal, they do benefit financially by waiting a year. They save between $4 to $6 million they can rollover into 2021, giving them additional operating room to acquire talent.

The team can get an accurate assessment of where they stand this year and if they do have a successful season, have more justification to bring in a talent like Clowney. Likewise, Clowney may be more receptive to what the Browns have to offer if he is indeed set on playing for a team that is poised to be a contender.

The Browns do face the Tennessee Titans in the regular season this year. The teams are scheduled to play on December 6th of this year, at which point the team can make its pitch for why a player like Clowney should want to play for them Browns.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns: 8 Observations As The Team Gets Down to 53

The Cleveland Browns are down to 53 players; looking at some of the choices made and what else could happen ahead of the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pete Smith

Quick Thoughts about the Browns Current Roster and Cutdown

Browns GM Andrew Berry has to trim down his training camp roster to 53 players. There are some surprise cuts and my thoughts analyze which players will return.

Shawn Stevenson

Will Nick Chubb get Another Contract in Cleveland?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is poised for a big season in 2020. He will be looking for a contract extension but will GM Andrew Berry pay up?

Shawn Stevenson

by

shwnstevenson

Browns Waive S J.T. Hassell, WR J'Mon Moore, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., DT Ricky Walker

With a deadline Saturday to get down to 53, the Cleveland Browns waived four players on Thursday including J.T. Hassell, J'Mon Moore, Donnie Lewis and Ricky Walker. The roster is currently at 75.

Pete Smith

by

shwnstevenson

Browns Still Aren't Out of Clowney Sweepstakes: Here's Why

The Cleveland Browns have been aggressively been pursuing Jadeveon Clowney for the vast majority of the offseason. They still aren't out of the running for Clowney, but how they will approach it has changed.

Pete Smith

Damarious Randall's Release By Raiders Not Be a Surprise

Seemingly a surprise to some covering the team, the Las Vegas Raiders released former Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall. Given the issues he had in Cleveland, it shouldn't be.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Projection: 10 OL, 7 Corners And a Few Veterans Get Traded

The Cleveland Browns are already about to complete the abridged training camp that feels like it has barely begun. Now, they are preparing to cut down their roster to 53. Here's a projection of what to expect.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Acquire S Ronnie Harrison For 5th Round Pick in 2021, Address Depth

The Cleveland Browns acquired Ronnie Harrison from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who seem to be getting rid of anything not nailed down for draft assets to rebuild. They gave up a fifth round pick in 2021 to make the deal.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Final Roster Tracker

The Cleveland Browns must reduce their roster to 53 players by 4pm on Saturday. This will keep track of all the moves the Browns make as they get to the final roster and some notable players that could be of interest that are made available.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 6 Players Of Interest From Other Rosters

As the Cleveland Browns are making the final decisions on their roster, there are a handful of players that could be made available by other teams that might be of interest.

Pete Smith