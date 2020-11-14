Browns Must Set Confident Tone For Second Half of Season Against Texans

There won't be a game this season where the Cleveland Browns are in better position to succeed than against the Houston Texans, an inferior opponent, which makes this a showcase game.

The Browns have a far better understanding of their offensive and defensive schemes than the start of the season, are healthier than they've been all year and have had an extra week to prepare for this game.

There's no replacing Odell Beckham, but the team isn't thinking about what to do on offense anymore. When Baker Mayfield can trust his teammates are going to execute their assignments and doesn't need to put additional consideration into his mechanics and footwork, he can focus all of his attention to what the defense is doing, which should inherently produce better results. The offense is not better without Beckham, but they are at least more confident in themselves.

Compare that to the start of the season. The Browns were still learning the offense, were forced to play Tavierre Thomas at slot corner due to injuries and Ronnie Harrison wasn't really a consideration at that point, let alone ready to contribute.

Jedrick Wills, Jordan Elliott, and Harrison Bryant are still rookies, but are no longer unknown commodities. They've proven they can contribute. Donovan Peoples-Jones has made a few plays himself, even if he's not ready to have a full-time

The defensive line should be as healthy as it has been since the start of the season. If it can play at that level or better, then it can help to mitigate some of deficiencies on the defense that simply aren't going away this season.

None of this means the Browns have to go and blow out the Texans in order for it to be a success, but they certainly can't lose if they want to be taken seriously as a contender to make the playoffs.

In winning, it's about the statement they make. Redefining who they are and showing the progress they've made the past two months. Playing a more sustainable brand of football, combining the early season success they had running the ball with improvements that have come in the passing game, putting their defense in the best position to operate - with a lead.

Because of the unusual circumstances of this offseason in addition to changing their coaching staff and overhauling the defense, they weren't ready for the start of the season and were forced to make up for the time they didn't have on the fly. The Baltimore Ravens took advantage and proceeded to throttle them in their opening game.

So as difficult as it is to do, the Browns are trying to use this game to make a second first impression. Fully prepared, healthy and confident, this is the team they wanted to be at the start of the season. They will have to settle for half a season but with the benefit of starting with a 5-3 record.

Yes, it's about their viability playoffs this year, but it's an important benchmark for a roster and coaching staff trying to prove it should be taken seriously. That despite how badly they performed in their first matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ravens, they are more equipped to fare better the second time.

The Browns set the tone for the rest of their season against the Texans and it needs to be a positive one.