Without a 1st Round Pick, Browns Likely Address Edge on Day 2; Projecting the Best Fits

The Cleveland Browns needed additional help at defensive end before the trade for Deshaun Watson, but without a first round pick potentially for the next three years, day two of this year's draft makes sense.

Even if the Cleveland Browns end up re-signing Jadeveon Clowney or another veteran defensive end, they need to enact a longer term plan across from Myles Garrett. Without a first round pick for the next three years unless they acquire one through a trade, there may be some urgency to select an edge rusher on day two of this year's draft.

If the Browns had to play a football game today, Chase Winovich might be starting across from Myles Garrett. Acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots for linebacker Mack Wilson, the Browns are hoping Winovich can be an effective third or fourth option that can generate pressure, but they don't want him to play a fulltime role unless it's an emergency.

It stands to reason the Browns will sign a starting caliber edge. The most logical is Clowney, but the Browns have more money available than most teams and there are a number of capable options available. That doesn't change the fact the Browns have gone into April in back to back seasons without a key position locked in, which could eventually bite them.

Coming up with a plan for succession while having a veteran on board is the best path forward. A player drafted in the first round isn't guaranteed to be ready to start, let alone what a team might acquire in the second or third round. Instead, draft a player and put them in the best position to succeed. Should they hit the ground running, all the better.

The Browns want to be in a position where they can draft the best player available, accounting for variables such as positional value and upside. Edge rusher is in the tier below quarterback, so if a player the Browns love is within reach, they could be aggressive in their pursuit.

A talented edge rusher on a rookie deal would be a major acquisition as it would not only help balance out the cost of Garrett, but it's one of the premium positions the Browns don't have a cheap contract. Deshaun Watson's lucrative deal adds to the value of player like corner Greg Newsome and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. An impact defensive lineman could provide the Browns valuable flexibility with how they want to spend.

Because of the defensive scheme the Browns run under defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Browns can be open minded in the type of defensive end they would want. Hoping to feature a pair of defensive tackles that can effectively two-gap in order to stifle the run, the Browns can utilize heavier base ends with length with the ability to kick inside to attack the quarterback. Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett can both function in this role even if Garrett is rarely anywhere but end.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Logan Hall of Houston stands out as a potential fit for the Browns in that vein. He's played as a defensive tackle for the Cougars, but he's every bit of 6'6" and has had issues with pad level. He has the length and enough speed to operate as a 4 or 5-tech on running downs, then kick inside to rush the passer in sub packages. Hall is coming off a highly productive season and he still has room to grow as a player. Perhaps operating as an understudy behind Clowney, Hall could add to the rotation with the goal of taking over that role in a season or two. DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M offers a similar fit as Hall, able to play base end, moving inside to rush the passer. Leal turns 22 in July and did produce at a high level this season. His efficiency and game to game effectiveness was uneven. He struggled against projected top tackle prospects including Evan Neal and Charles Cross. Leal's athletic testing might not jump out given some of the performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it's not problematic either. Had Leal lived up to the hype he had coming into the season, he might be a top 10 to 15 pick. The Browns have to determine what led him to stagnate in order to determine if they think he can still become the player many believed him capable. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey has been linked to the Browns as a defensive tackle, the position he played for the Sooners. The problem with Winfrey as a full-time interior player is he has been awful against the run. It would be foolish to ask Winfrey to do something he's never shown any aptitude, so the Browns could move make him base end on run downs. Winfrey is quick, athletic, but he also has remarkably long arms, over 35" in length. Those should help him avoid getting reached. Getting a little space to use his athleticism and avoid double teams should help him be a more effective run defender. On passing downs, he can do what he does best. Explode off the ball, get immediate penetration and generate pressure on the quarterback. There are holes in his game and his production profile. In 23 games at Oklahoma, Winfrey had just 20 solo tackles. 17 of them were behind the line of scrimmage, making an impact, but it's another cause for concern. His ability to rush the passer at that size might cause a team like the Browns to pull the trigger earlier than his overall game might warrant. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Cameron Thomas of San Diego State has fallen off the radar for a few reasons. Playing at a school in the Mountain West, most people were set to be exposed to him at the Senior Bowl against higher level competition before an injury forced him to withdraw. He was likewise unable to participate at the combine or his school's Pro Day. It was, however, notable that he weighed 265 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Nevertheless, Thomas has experience at every spot on the defensive line, was highly productive and consistent, even if his tape isn't flashy. He also has a connection to the Browns, since Jordan Thomas, the assistant defensive line coach under Brady Hoke, has been hired to the same position with the Browns. For better or worse, no team will have more insight into what Thomas could bring to an NFL team. All of those players are base ends who might kick inside. The other option for the Browns is to select a more athletic edge with speed; the role Takkarist McKinley played in 2020 and a role that Winovich is likely to play in 2021. Joe Woods has run a defense with that type of rusher as the primary option, operating as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos for two seasons. There, he had Von Miller as a stand up edge rusher playing the 9-tech across from Bradley Chubb, playing the same role Garrett does now. The Browns tried to sell Miller on the merits of playing in Cleveland before he signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. So even if Woods might enjoy the scheme he ran with Garrett and Clowney, he can adjust the scheme to the talent he has. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Perhaps the most intriguing developmental option for the Browns would be Drake Jackson, defensive end from USC. He's not ready to be a starter and will likely take some time to become a full-time starter. The best situation for him would be for the Browns to re-sign Clowney and enable them to pick their spots with Jackson. Jackson is interesting because his athleticism pops on tape. He struggled to put on weight, playing around 250 pounds. He led the Trojans in sacks and tackles for loss as a freshman and put up a pretty productive junior year. The draft process is where things have gotten interesting. Jackson noted his excitement about training because he was finally able to find a way to gain weight and keep it. It was strange than he then showed up to the combine weighing 254 pounds. He only did jumps, posting a 36.5" vertical and a 10'7" broad jump. Nearly a month later at Pro Day, he shows up 273 pounds. There, he only does agility, posting a 7.09 3-cone and a 4.28 shuttle, both of which are impressive. So Jackson is a moldable piece of clay in more ways than one. He still has to continue to refine his skill set as a pass rusher and become a fully formed player, but he also might be a player that could be a stand up edge rusher or be more of a base end with some juice. A team might look at Jackson and see the potential to become Chandler Jones. Likewise, there's a risk he could struggle to translate in the NFL. Should he be available, the Browns could consider Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo. The Achilles' injury he suffered at his Pro Day could have him fall to the top of the second round. The problem with Ojabo in addition to the fact his rookie season is basically already a wash is the fact that he was raw. So much of his draft stock was tied to his athleticism, which is going to be altered even if only temporarily. He was likely going to be a situational pass rusher as a rookie. Now, that could be pushed back to his second season and he might not even have all of his explosion back until year three. If the Browns love his talent, it might be a small price to pay for a player that might have been a consideration when they had the 13th pick in the draft. It's difficult to imagine the Browns, having already traded away their first round pick along with two others for Watson, would then use a pick on a player they know they can't use this season. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports An undersized option that could appeal to the Browns is Nik Bonitto out of Oklahoma. A pure speed rusher, he could provide another threat to put quick pressure on opposing passers as well as chasing down quarterbacks who can create or extend with their legs.

Bonitto could be an effective situational pass rusher out of the box, but that might be all he is. Concerns with strength leave questions about his ability to be a consistently threaten NFL pass protectors in addition to his viability as a run defender.

Kingsley Enagbare of South Carolina might be the least exciting option at defensive end, but he might just be the best. His athletic testing has been underwhelming, but he's not only produced the past two seasons, but put together a proven track record for getting pressure on the quarterback.

Good size, long arms, but has not offered much as a run defender. If he simply plays to his size against the run, he could be okay there, but his upside might be limited. Still, he uses his hands well, defeats blocks and generates pressure.

One player worth keeping an eye on, but may not be selected until day three of the draft is Myjai Sanders from Cincinnati. A terrific college player, his draft process has been a strange ride. After participating at the Senior Bowl at 242 pounds, Sanders got sick and lost a bunch of weight, showing up to the combine at 228 pounds. He did athletic testing, which was fine, but is pretty useless as any kind of indicator when he's going to play almost 20 pounds heavier.

Myjai Sanders regained the weight for Pro Day, showing up at 247. He did not do any athletic testing, but he did do the drills at the higher weight.

On the field, Sanders best projects to play as a stand up edge rusher, but he held his own this past season playing over the tackle, taking on more run responsibilities where the team needed him. He was a better run defender than most would expect and still generated a ton of pressure. Sanders has long arms and a knack for knocking down pass attempts.

Those are nine pass rushers that appear to fit the major guardrails for the Browns. That number could increase if the team ignores trends they've followed up to this point like age. With three day two picks at their disposal, the Browns will have ample opportunities to add depth on the edge that might have a chance of becoming a long term starter across from Myles Garrett.