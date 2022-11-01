Despite Injuries, Browns Defense Playing with Increased Confidence

In back to back weeks against division opponents, the Cleveland Browns defense has looked markedly better as the team plays with more confidence and speed while avoiding critical mistakes that have marred past performances.

The Cleveland Browns defense set the tone for the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the resurgence started the week before in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns defense is suddenly performing like the unit many thought capable entering the season and should it continue after the bye, they will be a foe teams don't want to play.

The Browns surrendered just 229 total yards to the Bengals after only allowing 254 total yards to the Ravens, a combined average of 4.29 yards per play. The Ravens functioned largely on the ground while the Bengals relied on their air attack. The Browns have also been able to cause three turnovers in the last eight quarters.

Circumstances have hardly been perfect. Denzel Ward has been out the past three games as he recovers from a concussion. Jadeveon Clowney is playing, but is limited in how much he can play with knee and ankle injuries. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was unable to play against the Bengals due to a knee injury. Yet the Browns have been able to not only survive, but thrive.

It helps that defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been effective in game planning against AFC North opponents. In their last nine divisional games dating back to last year, the Browns are only giving up 18.2 points per game.

Against the Ravens, the Browns endlessly blitzed Lamar Jackson, frustrating him and limiting the Ravens to 94 net passing yards. For the Bengals, the Browns stayed in 2-high, which has been more effective against Burrow this season, mixing up man and zone coverages including trap zones to try to get Burrow to hesitate on his reads. The Browns mixed in some blitz packages to speed up Burrow's clock, but they also weren't afraid to drop seven into coverage and force him to hold onto the ball.

However, the biggest difference in the Browns has been their preparation, which comes down to individual players. They have been better prepared, more confident and played faster as a result the past two games. The Browns contested everything against the Bengals outside of receivers catching passes in voided zones. Even when that happened, defenders swarmed the ball and made tackles in space to limit the damage.

It's unfortunate that it required teammates to call out player investment and effort to spur the improvement, but it worked. Whether players were simply not putting in the necessary work or some were discouraged by their lack of success, challenging teammates to be more prepared has galvanized the unit. Now with confidence as a result of back to back strong showings, the Browns defense just might enjoy success and be willing to do most anything to keep it going.

The Browns are also seeing increased contributions from some of their rookies, but players like linebacker Sione Takitaki have made the most of their opportunities. With Anthony Walker Jr. and now Jacob Phillips both done for the season, Takitaki is seeing more game action as the MIKE linebacker. He has 11 solo tackles and a sack fumble over the past two games.

Rookie corner Martin Emerson had a pair of pass break ups in addition to six solo tackles against the Bengals a week after he sacked Lamar Jackson on a delayed blitz. Rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas recorded his first sack of the season and Alex Wright has been counted on to play a higher load of reps to account for Jadeveon Clowney's limited availability.

The safety position has been a stabilizing force the past two games. If that's all they do, that would be a big help to the defense. Grant Delpit is at his best when he's able to play down hill. He's an excellent run defender and has the ability to be much better in coverage. The past two games, he was solid if unspectacular in that area of the game. John Johnson III can be maddening at times in run support but he is a reasonably consistent coverage option. Last year, the Browns kicked it into gear in the second half of the season and much of that started with improved safety play. That could prove the case again this year.

The Browns defensive tackle situation continues to be abysmal, but the rest of the unit is doing a better job of masking it, much as they did last year. The Browns are still going to have to upgrade that position dramatically if they want to have an elite defense. Myles Garrett operating at the peak of his powers despite a lingering shoulder injury has been critical to the success up front and the defense in general.

Heading into the bye week, the Browns will have an opportunity to put their foot on the gas defensively. They can continue to work to improve, but if Ward, Clowney and JOK, three of their most impactful defenders, are able to come back healthy and effective, the Browns defense will have the opportunity to deliver on the promise they had entering the season.

Whether it's the three remaining games of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback or the following six when the team plans on having Deshaun Watson in the lineup, the offense eventually finds a way to score points. For much of the season, the Browns defense was trying to limit the damage opponents were doing, attempting to keep them out of the end zone. These past two weeks, they dictated what opponents could do and generated negative plays which resulted in more punts and turnovers.

With games against explosive passing offenses in the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills coming after the bye, the Browns defense will be thoroughly tested. If the defense can play with the same level of warranted confidence and intensity that was on display the past two games, they may not stop them the way they did the Bengals and Ravens, but they could prove frustrating and give the team a chance to come away with a victory.