Potential Cleveland Browns Training Camp Battles: Defensive Tackle

Larry Ogunjobi is a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Sheldon Richardson is beginning a second tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. It is safe to say the Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle position is going to look quite a bit different this coming season.

There is just about three weeks until the team will arrive in Berea for training camp. We have already mentioned the potential wide receiver battle that could take place. The defensive tackle position could easily hold more question marks.

Andrew Billings was picked up as a free agent last offseason, but do to an opt out did not play. Billings will make his Browns debut this season, though the Browns could have badly used him last year. It’s unclear what Billings is currently weighing, but he has generally measured in the area of 330 pounds. At that size Billings is going to have one job for the Browns and that is to plug the middle on early running downs. Billings is an upgrade over a smaller defensive tackle like Ogunjobi who struggled to maintain position. It’s simple, if Billings does his job at a nice level than his time on the field could be limited in variations.

With Richardson gone Cleveland looking to replace him will not be easy. Malik Jackson was signed as a free agent and will offer the Browns a veteran presence at the position. Something that is lacking outside of Jackson and Billings. Jackson is a better pass rusher than run stopper and does a great job of beating guards into the backfield. He’s done it throughout his career whether it was with Denver, Jacksonville or most recently in Philadelphia.

This gives Jackson the ability to stay on the field on just about any down and the Browns could ride with him as long as he is fresh.

Going back to replacing Richardson by committee, just overall improvement from the entire unit could do the trick. Here is a guy that Cleveland needs to have a second year jump. Jordan Elliott played 309 defensive snaps last season and made 15 tackles. If Elliott is able to get into the backfield a bit more, whether it is a tackle for loss or sack, than the Browns will be in good shape. Elliott stepping up takes pressure off of less experienced players having to step up immediately. Best case scenario is that rookie Tommy Togiai is able to ease into a rotational role, with his snap count increasing gradually.

Togiai was a nice value selection in the fourth round out of Ohio State. Togiai didn’t play a ton at Ohio State as he was a rotational piece and then later a Covid shortened season. But, the 6-foot-2 300 pound lineman displayed nastiness that often wins in the NFL and it should translate well. Putting up 40-plus reps at 225 pounds looked easy for Togiai, just goes to show his strength. The rookie could push for early playing time due to the fact he is able to stop the run and makes an effort to get after the passer. Togiai could sneakily be one of the team’s better first-year players.

Andrew Berry decided to take a chance on Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. At one time Wilson was a top 10 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. That was before a Covid shortened season that Wilson didn’t play well in. Though, his junior season was solid with five sacks and nine tackles for a loss. Wilson was signed to a 3-year deal for 2.4 million dollars. What stands out is $192,000 guaranteed, it does not happen often for un-drafted players - at least in that amount.

With the talent that Wilson has shown glimpses of in the past, the Browns would likely have to keep him on the roster to keep ahold of him. Placing him on the practice squad would likely result in another team picking him up. It is surely one thing that the rookie will have in his favor when it comes to making the team.

If Wilson can slowly ease into a nice rotational piece, the Browns would have to be ecstatic. The build is there for Wilson to be a force as long as he continues to get stronger. A back-end of the rotation guy would be an ideal fit for the rookie, for now. If Wilson stands out he very well could push others for snaps.

It is no secret that you may see Cleveland get creative on the defensive line. Jadeveon Clowney is going to see some snaps inside, such moves allows more pure pass rushers to be on the field when the opportunity presents itself. There could be times where Myles Garrett is joined by Takk McKinley and Clowney out there, along with a defensive tackle. Such a scene would be an instant sorry for any opposing quarterback and play caller.

A player like Malik McDowell is in full prove-it mode that he can even stay on the field. Would absolutely have to have a great camp to have a chance to make the roster. It won’t be an easy ride and he sound be on the outside looking in.