Browns Digest Week 18 Staff Picks

The final week of the regular season has arrived and it's the last game the Cleveland Browns will play this year. The staff picks are in for the week.

The NFL's regular season has reached its final week. There is neither a Thursday night game nor a Monday night game as teams fight to see which 14 teams will make the postseason.

There are a pair of Saturday games including one of the few standalone games that will determine a division title. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will battle it out Saturday night to see which teams will take home the AFC South crown.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they have lost six in a row. In fact, Cleveland Browns fans may remember a similar collapse under former head coach Mike Pettine. In 2014, the Browns started 7-3. They would then proceed to lose their next six games which included the disastrous career of Johnny Manziel.

The Titans were also 7-3 and now find themselves 7-9. Amazingly, while they could lose their seventh game in a row, a win would earn them the division and a trip to the postseason. Former Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been named the starter against the Jaguars and hope to get a number of players back from injuries that sat out the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jaguars, winners of five of their last six, have seen growth from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense. Maybe the Titans can pull off the upset, but they've provided zero reason to believe in them. All three of us have the Jaguars winning.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the line, the Steelers have a chance to make the playoff, but perhaps more importantly, they are trying to avoid having a losing record for the first time under head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Browns hope Deshaun Watson can build on the momentum from the second half against the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Steelers hope they can hang around long enough for Kenny Pickett to come through with late game heroics.

A low scoring game likely favors the Steelers, but if Watson and the offense can put up points, the Steelers have shown an inability to keep up this season. The Steelers may have more to play for but the Browns seem determined to ruin their season. All three of us have the Browns winning this game.