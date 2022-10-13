Skip to main content

Browns Digest Week 6 Staff Picks

The Browns Digest Staff picks are in for week six including a surprising choice between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.
Week 6 is upon us and the Browns Digest Staff has submitted their picks for the week, including this sensational Thursday night matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

Abby Mueller and Brandon Little continue to battle for the Survivor Pool title. Both teams are going with the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Carolina Panthers this week, who will be led by quarterback P.J. Walker.

I maintain my lead in the regular season with a five game lead. This week, all three of us are picking the Cleveland Browns to beat the New England Patriots at home. It's a winnable game as the Patriots may still be rolling with Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Even if Mac Jones can play, he's likely to remain hindered by the high ankle he suffered.

The Patriots power running game is the strength of their offense and running back Rhamondre Stevenson could be in for a monster day as the Browns run defense has been a contentious objector the past two games.

Nevertheless, the Browns offense has been rolling and could simply outscore the Patriots if they are able to avoid making mistakes and turning the ball over. They are currently fifth in yards and sixth in points as Nick Chubb continues to have the best season of his career. Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones will be a far more formidable set of weapons than the Patriots saw last year.

This is an interesting test for the Browns coaching staff as they not only are tasked with trying to defeat a Bill Belichick led team, but trying to address some of the team's issues like their run defense while incorporating new players into the mix.

