Browns Digest Week 9 Staff Picks

The Cleveland Browns are on their bye week, but there's plenty of games to watch this week. We make our picks.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing on the road against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night to kick off week nine of the regular season. Abby Mueller and Brandon Little have the Eagles as their lock of the week.

Philadelphia fans might be hoping for rain as their Phillies are simultaneously hosting the Houston Astros for game five of the World Series, currently tied 2-2. Philadelphia sports will have a chance to beat Houston twice on a great night to have multiple screens to try to watch all of it.

I am barely holding off Abby as she's been on a tear with her picks in recent weeks, hanging onto a one-game lead. There are only a few key picks we have going differently this week.

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying their bye after a big win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. All three of us picked the Cincinnati Bengals to win last week like most everyone else only to see the Browns dominate the Bengals.

Now, they will have their chance to build some momentum with improved play from the defense as they prepare to play the Miami Dolphins on the road. This could be an opportunity for the Browns to travel down early in an effort to acclimate to higher temperatures before the game. Unfortunately, the following week they will then travel to upstate New York to face off against the Buffalo Bills in an often windy and cold open air stadium.