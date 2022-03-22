Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but the Cleveland Browns don't currently have much else on the line. A starting EDGE is likely to be added in free agency, but the team does need to find a young guy to develop as the long-term Robin to Garrett's Batman.

Without pick #13, the Browns will have to wait a bit to have their pick of pass-rushers, with their first opportunity coming at #44. USC's Drake Jackson is a player who could be under consideration at that spot, and does possess some traits that will be attractive to Cleveland.

Jackson stands 6-3 254 pounds and has a lanky frame. He won't turn 21 years old until April 12th, so he has time to add more mass and muscle, something he'll need to do before he's able to really contribute at the NFL level.

He participated only in the explosion drills at the NFL Combine, but did very well for himself, jumping in the 94th percentile in the broad and the 86th percentile in the vertical. USC's Pro Day is scheduled for March 23rd, so perhaps Jackson will participate in more drills then.

Drake Jackson Relative Athletic Score

Jackson's calling card is his elite bend. His jumps were fantastic, but his tape doesn't show a guy with insane get-off as one might expect. He is good off the line, but not exceptional. He has a really nice dip move and runs the arc very well, showing off great balance and ankle flexibility.

He doesn't appear to have elite closing speed, but he should run decently well. The Browns like their EDGEs to be able to not only set the edge with power, but also to get lateral and track down a mobile quarterback in the option game and to contain scramblers and wide runs.

Power is something that Jackson just doesn't have at this point. He can't bull-rush to the QB, and gets bodied by tight ends in the run game. At this point, he is a designated pass-rusher only, and even that role is a big projection early on, because Jackson lacks technique. His hand usage needs developing and he needs to have a pass-rush plan, as right now he is mostly relegated to attempting a swipe and then trying to turn the corner, and if that doesn't work then he's mostly a non-factor.

Jackson has intriguing physical traits, but for the most part, he was not very noticeable in college. His production over three seasons was subpar, as he totaled 103 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks over 27 games for the Trojans.

Talented but very raw, Jackson is a project in every sense of the word, and it's difficult to see him making much of an impact as a rookie. The Browns might be looking for more immediate contributions from their first selection this year, but depending on how the rest of free agency goes, could feel comfortable with taking a player who might need a redshirt.

If Jackson is still on the board at #78, it's a lot easier to see the fit, but him falling that far is unlikely. The Browns are in a sort of odd spot with this EDGE class, as they won't have a shot at guys like George Karlaftis or Trevon Walker, and likely David Ojabo, but the players who will probably be available when they pick may not represent the best value for that selection.

EDGE won't be the only need to address at #44, and if the Browns can find a defensive tackle, safety or a wide receiver who can provide more immediate impact, that may be the wiser choice.

If Cleveland takes Jackson, it's obvious that they'll have a plan for bringing him along and believe in his ability to maximize his talent. He does have a lot of potential even if it hasn't manifested itself on the field all that much yet, and that ceiling is why he'll be drafted fairly high.