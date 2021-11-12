Browns Presented with Golden Opportunity Against Patriots

A win against the New England Patriots on the road would get the Cleveland Browns on a roll, but the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday makes this a golden opportunity to make a move in this crowded playoff race.

Coming off an impressive victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns are poised to get on a roll heading to play the New England Patriots on the road, but the added bonus of the AFC North leading Baltimore Ravens losing to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football gives the Browns the chance to tie for the division lead at least in the win column.

The Ravens and potentially the Pittsburgh Steelers would still have a half game lead over the Browns as both teams have already had their bye, but for a team that many suggested had to beat the Bengals just to stay alive in the playoff hunt, should the Browns defeat the Patriots, they would be in a spot where they could secure the division simply by winning the games within it.

The Browns have both games against the Ravens coming starting at the end of this month and another matchup against the Bengals and Steelers to round out the season. Including the Patriots, the Browns only have four games remaining outside the division the rest of the season.

The game against the Patriots isn't a must win affair, but it would clear the way for a dominant month of November, allowing the Browns to potentially finish out the season gaining strength ahead of the postseason.

The Patriots had limited expectations coming into the season and the Buffalo Bills were expected to run away with the AFC East division. But just like the Browns, the Patriots are 5-4 with a chance to come out of the weekend in a good spot to compete for the division crown.

Offensively, the Patriots are pretty average. Mac Jones, their rookie quarterback, is playing reasonably well under the circumstances. The Patriots have not run the ball effectively and their wide receivers aren't terribly threatening.

After facing the Bengals with Joe Burrow at quarterback and receivers like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, it's a decided drop off in talent. The Patriots do have talented tight end options in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, a much better offensive line than the Bengals and significantly better coaching.

The Browns have the talent to frustrate the Patriots offense, but the combination of head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels can make up some of the difference in talent.

Particularly if the Browns are limited at the running back position due to COVID-19, the matchup between head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense against this Belichick defense should be compelling. A defense that tries to take away an opponent's strength against an offense that thrives taking exactly what the defense allows them to have.

A strong performance from Baker Mayfield will legitimize the previous week announcing the Browns as the major threat they were expected to be entering the season. Should he struggle, there will be critics who dismiss the Bengals game as a fluke and once again question the Browns playoff chances.

A win in Foxboro sets the Browns up at home against a winless Detroit Lions team to potentially establish a three-game winning streak before they face off against the Ravens twice in three weeks wrapped around their bye. Being able to decide who is better positioned to win division on the field in those two games is all the Browns can ask for at this point.

It starts with taking advantage of the opportunity against the Patriots and finding a way to get to 6-4.

