Browns have Deshaun Watson: What's Next?

The acquisition of Deshaun Watson is only the beginning of what the Cleveland Browns are going to do this offseason. The list of areas the Browns must address now.

The Cleveland Browns got the quarterback they wanted in Deshaun Watson, willing to pay the price including five draft picks, $230 million and any fallout that results.

So now what? What happens next? The Browns have a ton of work to do. They put so much time and energy into the pursuit of Watson that they were able to accomplish little else. Whatever anyone thinks of the Watson move, this aspect of this does make sense.

The Browns couldn't afford to lock up money in the salary cap that would've complicated the potential trade. Further, how they approached the rest of free agency was going to be informed by whatever happened with Watson.

© Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK Now that it's done, the Browns have to find a defensive line. The defensive end position opposite Myles Garrett stands out and the best two free agent options available are Jadeveon Clowney and Za'Darius Smith. Either player is an excellent fit, so it may come down to who is willing to come cheaper. Smith was set to sign a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for four years that would've averaged $12.5 million per year. Whatever the reason, he changed his mind and remains a free agent. Clowney was hoping for a long-term deal that doesn't appear to be coming. He was good for the Browns in 2021. It's possible the Browns could also make a move to acquire Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings, who has at least reportedly been made available via trade. He's younger, only 27 and has been an impact player, but there are questions with his neck due to surgery he's had to repair a herniated disc. This past season, he tore his pec. If team doctors are confident in his condition, Hunter has 35 sacks in his last 39 games. © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Defensive tackle, the Browns should acquire two players. The Browns need two-gapping defensive tackles to clog up the offensive line to protect their linebackers, the middle of the field in general to stop the run and allow them to use sub packages on passing downs. Even though plenty have been signed by other teams, the Browns have options here, some of which would be significant upgrades. Calais Campbell is 35, but he has been better in his 30s than he ever played in his 20s. He was great for the Ravens the past two seasons. Akiem Hicks, formerly of the Chicago Bears is still available. He's talented, but older and he's missed a total of 23 games between the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Campbell and Hicks are the two best, but they almost might be the most expensive. Other options available include Eddie Goldman, Linval Joseph, Star Lotulelei, Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi. There are many more, but that is representative of the level of ability out there. The Browns may sign another wide receiver. Will Fuller has reportedly been attached to Watson. Allegedly, Fuller has been planning to sign wherever Watson did, reuniting after their time together with the Houston Texans before Fuller signed with the Miami Dolphins. The team will also likely want to add a third safety, a kicker and punter before the NFL Draft as well. In addition to the talent the Browns still hope to add, they also need to address their salary cap. The first aspect of that will be completing a trade for Baker Mayfield. It's in their best expedite the process both for his sake, but also because he costs $18.8 million. The Browns may also look to get David Njoku's contract extension done. His franchise tender is worth $10.9 million, which isn't necessarily problematic. However, an extension would likely reduce his salary this year in exchange for having it increase in future years. © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports The possibility of trading Denzel Ward cannot be ruled out. Ward is set to make $13.294 million this season, which is perfectly reasonable. If the Browns, now having acquired Watson, don't want to extend Ward, a deal likely to exceed $20 million annually, they might trade him for draft capital to help replace what was paid out for Watson and replace Ward in the aggregate. That could come in the form of cheaper veterans, draft picks or both.

The team could also start doing what many other teams have done in terms of creating cap space, which is converting salaries into bonuses. The process which the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills are employing now, a player's salary can be reduced to create a signing bonus in a future season. Players get their money while the team gets to manipulate the salary cap to suit their needs in the moment, which could include making a big push pursuing a championship.

Overdoing this can result in what has happened to a team like the New Orleans Saints as they pushed all of their chips in trying to win a Super Bowl with Drew Brees. It has cost them numerous players since as they have to use all kinds of tricks and gimmicks just to be able to operate. The bill always comes due at some point, so there is definitely risk involved. If it results in a Super Bowl, it's worth it for teams.

The Browns might use this, but only sparingly in the moment. This has everything to do with Watson's potential suspension. If the Browns lose him for six games, potentially leaving them at risk for missing the postseason, they don't want to have risked everything for this year. This would would more likely come in ahead of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The pursuit of Deshaun Watson took a while, keeping the Browns in limbo as other teams have made moves, but with him in the fold, their offseason should be moving full speed ahead.