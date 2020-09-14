Browns Humiliated By Ravens: How Do They Respond?

When the Cleveland Browns went into Baltimore and took apart the Ravens in their building week four of the 2019 season, the Ravens responded by making adjustments and winning their next 10 games. Now that the Ravens have made a statement to the Browns and everyone else in their dominating win, the question now facing the Browns is how will they respond?

Will the Browns make the necessary improvements to not only play better in a short week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but for the rest of the 2020 season? Time will tell.

Browns players made no excuses for their performance against the Ravens, calling it the embarrassing drubbing it was nor did any of them panic.

The Ravens certainly outplayed the Browns, but so many of the issues the Browns suffered from were self inflicted. The passing offense looked uncomfortable, nervous.

Baker Mayfield wasn't as accurate as he's capable and too many passes came out of his hand ugly. There were a number of dropped passes and Odell Beckham's were the most notable including his drop that felt like a major swing in the game on 3rd and 2 when the Browns were down 17-6. It was an opportunity to get over an ugly start and make it a game again, fighting their way back into it, which would've been huge to start the season.

Austin Seibert missed the field goal attempt, which was further deflating. The Ravens went down the field and scored a touchdown, making it 24-6.

Austin Hooper was so often a featured weapon in training camp was barely utilized, catching the two targets he had for 15 yards.

Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt fumbled in the game, though the Browns retained Hunt's on their lone scoring drive.

If they are simply able to correct those issues, they are a significantly more competitive team.

Defensively, it was always going to be a process. The Browns offense is where the lion's share of investment is and all of their featured offensive players are under contract for at least the next two seasons. By design.

The defensive line has to be better if the unit is going to experience any success on defense. Lamar Jackson's mobility presents a unique challenge and even when the Browns created pressure, they couldn't finish it on a consistent basis. When they didn't create pressure, which was far too often, Jackson was able to find receivers wide open down the field.

The amount of coverage breakdowns the Browns had was inexcusable. Ravens receivers were running virtually unchallenged at times. Yes, Mark Andrews made a few nice catches in traffic, but overall, it never felt like the Ravens had to work hard to move the ball down the field.

Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams getting healthy should help. Ronnie Harrison getting comfortable could help.

Beyond the fact the Browns have a different coaching staff from last year, the more important difference is the bond the locker room appears to share. Because of the off-season filled with issues over race as well as the pandemic, teams seemed to really come together and get to know each other better.

This stood out for the Browns with so much activity from players on the issue of social justice and fighting against racism, but they needed it more than most other teams, because the Browns were not united last year and it showed on the field. They didn't believe in the coaching staff or each other and looked lost.

The team moved on from some locker room influences that were negative, added more players that provided a positive one and the coaching staff and front office facilitated conversations to discuss everything going on in the world.

On the surface, this was an outlet and a way for the team to deal with the team's collective mental health, but players simply learned more about each other, their perspectives and found more they had in common, reason to buy in and care. Between empowerment from the organization to speak out and act combined with the team building prodded by world events, the Browns, even in this ugly defeat, are more united.

Those bonds are going to be incredibly important in turning this team around. They need to build each other up as they try to bounce back and get ready to face the Bengals. Their leaders need to have a consistent message to get everyone on the same page.

Last year, when things got bad, they so often snowballed and got worse. It starts with the Bengals, but this team has to prove they are going to get through the challenges presented by this abridged off-season and commit to get better this season, because they believe they are building something that can be great.

It starts Monday.