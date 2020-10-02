Browns In Season Implementation, Development of the Passing Game

The Cleveland Browns have taken an incremental approach to their passing game so far this season, which has proven frustrating for critics, but there are several reasons this has been a prudent approach.

The first is the running game. Hiring Kevin Stefanski as the head coach did not cause a wholesale change to how this team run blocks. It just streamlined it. The Browns under Freddie Kitchens and offensive line coach James Campen were already employing the wide zone scheme the Browns have utilized this season. And the combination of J.C. Tretter and Joel Bitonio were really good at it. When Wyatt Teller took over right guard, he was able to add to it even if he wasn't effective as he has become this season.

Beyond that, Nick Chubb was already one of the best backs in the league last year running these concepts. Through three games, he's averaging 5.7 yards per carry, including five explosive runs. That kind of efficiency makes it really easy to prioritize, then picking the best spots to utilize the passing game.

The passing offense did change quite a bit. It's not some revolutionary new offense that is incredibly difficult to learn, but it naturally put the learning curve behind the running game in terms of schedule.

An abridged offseason and no preseason didn't help. In some respects, it has felt a little bit like the first three games have been used as a substitute for the preseason. It's all about building confidence and allowing Baker Mayfield to see how defenses would adjust to him.

The first game of the season was a buzz saw. The Ravens knew exactly who they were coming into the season, returning after a 14-2 season, and the Browns had a vision of who they hoped to be and it looked like it. The game got out of hand early as the Browns made a number of mistakes and found themselves behind multiple scores.

Mayfield didn't play particularly well and the ball just came out of his hand funky on top of everything else. Coming out of that game, the criticisms were pretty simple. Play better.

Mayfield wasn't accurate in that game, didn't seem sure what he was looking at defensively and didn't trust his protection.

Four days later against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayfield trusted his protection, the ball came out of his hand cleanly and he was accurate. He looked confident and far more in control of the game.

Mayfield was able to let Odell Beckham look like Odell Beckham, finding him for a 43-yard touchdown and at least one play where he was able to run after the catch.

In all, Mayfield threw for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 of 23 passing. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes, but he did throw a late interception he simply shouldn't have.

Coming out of that game, there was significantly more confidence in Mayfield's play. It became a matter of consistency as well as avoiding the turnover, doing both against better competition.

Washington's defense was better than the Bengals and went in with an effective game plan. They were able to frustrate the Browns running game and force Mayfield to beat them with his arm, taking away the deep throws in favor of short and intermediate passes.

In 2019, a number of teams did this and while Mayfield would move the ball, he would eventually make a mistake, either turning the ball over or simply being unable to find the right receiver. Some of this was obviously due to the coaching fiasco, but he simply wasn't executing at the high level he did as a rookie either, getting into bad habits along the way.

Mayfield didn't make costly mistakes against Washington. There were some throws he missed, including a pair of out routes and being unable to get enough on a corner route to Odell Beckham that would've been open. He had pressure coming in his face and the ball came out like an arm punt, forcing Beckham to become the defensive back and knock the ball down.

Overall, Mayfield found his receivers, able to manage the game and execute the offense until the running game adjusted and Nick Chubb was able to take over the game in the end. Mayfield was mistake free, the Browns didn't turnover the ball and Washington ended up with five turnovers.

For Mayfield's part, he once again completed 69.6 percent of his passes, going 16 of 23 again, but they didn't stretch the field, so he only had 156 yards passing. They won the game and move on to Dallas this week, but it was a yeoman's, game managing performance.

Going on the road to play Dallas, this will be the worst defense the Browns have played this season. Expectations are substantially higher for Mayfield's stat line in this game. And there should be opportunities for Mayfield and the passing game to exploit that weakness, but it's equally weak in stopping the running game.

Every week, whether it's planned or simply a product of game flow, it seems like the Browns coaching staff has an objective for the passing game and their continued development within this offense. And while so much of the focus is on Mayfield in this regard, it also includes the receivers and Austin Hooper.

It doesn't seem like the whole offense is in, at least for the passing game. Or if it's installed, it's not actively being employed quite yet and Hooper's limited production might be the best evidence this.

So when a clip came out featuring Mayfield telling Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham to be patient, it felt like he was saying it to himself too (and maybe some critics) - their time will come, Mayfield included.

The passing game has been used largely to open up the run at this point and take advantage of some vulnerabilities in the defense, but the more their confidence grows, the better balance they can strike and they can force opposing defenses to pick their poison.

Dallas may be the perfect team to jump start this because it becomes more important the following two weeks. Both the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers have good defenses and a month into the season, the Browns should be more comfortable passing or running in almost any situation.

Those teams are likely going to try to force Mayfield to beat them with his arm. If he can have success and exploit those defenses trying to focus on stopping the run, it will then provide opportunities for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. This is what happened with Washington, but the Browns won't be able to dink and dunk the whole time. They are going to have to find some explosive plays in the passing game, making the defense cover the entire field.

Winning makes all of this more understandable. The Browns were always going to be a work in progress given the circumstances. First year head coach, installing a new offense and defense in an abridged offseason. Difficult in the best case scenario, but the promise with this team is they would be far better later in the year, becoming a team that can make the playoffs this year and be a legitimate contender next year.

Three weeks in, the Browns are 2-1, which was largely expected. Dallas is a big challenge even if their defense isn't, but it's all about continuing the development of the passing game and particularly Baker Mayfield.