Browns Invest in Their Identity, Scarcity

In coming to an agreement with guard Wyatt Teller, the Cleveland Browns make an investment in their identity while recognizing scarcity and how difficult it can be to find a player of Teller's ability at that position.

In agreeing to a four-year contract extension with right guard Wyatt Teller, the Cleveland Browns invested in who they are while also making the logical choice of investing in positions that can be difficult to replace.

Teller is being richly rewarded for his past two seasons where, with help from offensive line coach Bill Callahan, he has transformed him into arguably the best run blocking guards in the NFL.

For a team that values running the football and being able to dominate at the point of attack, it's a natural fit. There are only so many super talented 300 pound players and the Browns are doing their best to have as many of them as possible.

At the same time, the Browns are moving on from one wide receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. and will soon be moving on from the other after the season in Jarvis Landry, waving bye bye to the pair of former Bayou Bengals.

The Browns are divesting from what has been a remarkably poor investment while also reminding everyone who they are, who they are going to be. Powerful up front, able to protect Baker Mayfield, who has shown capable of beating opponents with less than stellar receivers around him.

They were a drive away from the AFC Championship in 2020 when their best wide receiver was Rashard Higgins.

That doesn't mean the Browns don't want talented receivers, but they aren't going to simply add them via free agency or trade and hope it works out. They are going to find receivers that they know fit, likely through the draft that want to prove themselves and will do so within this offense.

The Browns are going to have to find a way to save money on the offensive line somewhere, which may point to center J.C. Tretter. Tretter may simply opt to retire after this year, given the fact he's been playing hurt for the entirety of his time with the Browns. If he wants to keep playing, the Browns may have a difficult decision to make.

It's not impossible they keep Tretter, Teller, Jack Conklin and Joel Bitonio next year, but it would definitely be a challenge to make it work. Letting Chris Hubbard walk does help save around $5 million.

Likewise, the Browns are likely going to swap from paying the wide receiver position near the top of the league to near the bottom. Over $30 million in savings, some of which is already spoken for, but allows them to keep their younger core together for the foreseeable future and ultimately extend their window to compete.

Now, the Browns can turn their attention to an extension with tight end David Njoku. Njoku, like Teller, has been lobbying for an extension to stay in Cleveland, which could enable one to come together reasonably quickly.

The next most immediate issue facing the Browns is how they proceed with Jadeveon Clowney after this season. Initially coming off like a mercenary to rebuild his value, Clowney has been tremendous, become the second most important player and validated the Browns putting so much effort into getting him. There's no replacement in sight.

The best free agent alternative might well be former Brown Emmanuel Ogbah if the Miami Dolphins don't extend him and he makes it to free agency. The Browns are investing in positions that are scarcely available, so if the Browns can get Clowney to stay for another year or two while building up the interior and depth, that may be the most prudent course available.

The past week has provided a significant amount of clarity for the Browns operating both in the present as well as the future and the contract extension with Wyatt Teller only further lights that path forward.

The Browns get a solid win and a number of fanbases are disappointed that their team won't be able to make a play for Teller in the offseason.

READ MORE: Browns Secondary Outstanding Against Bengals