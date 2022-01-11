Andrew Berry Infers Quarterback Decision Comes After 2022

In his press conference to wrap up the season, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry suggested that the decision regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield will come after the 2022 season rather than before it.

Andrew Berry gave the strongest endorsement for Baker Mayfield remaining the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns since he was shut down for the year ahead of the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Berry seemed content to defer the decision until after the 2022 season.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Berry said in his press conference with the media on Tuesday.

Berry refused to feed into any speculation about possibly exploring other quarterback options. Given the way the team operates, they will look for ways to upgrade every position, including quarterback. If they see a path to a quarterback they believe can win them the Super Bowl, they will pursue it.

“I know there is a ton of speculation out there. I am not really going to get into that. I think I have been fairly straightforward here on this.”

Given how unlikely it is for the Browns to be able to acquire a quarterback capable of elevating the team higher than Mayfield at his best, the Browns are likely staying the course next season.

In the mean time, the Browns will emphasize rebuilding the wide receiver position this offseason, seeking more vertical threats and consistency. That should give the Browns a viable deep passing game, something they've lacked the past two years. That should lead to more explosive plays, improving the spacing across the field, creating larger passing windows while maximizing the running game in the process

At least if Mayfield falls short under those circumstances, the organization could then feel unrestrained in their pursuit of a top quarterback.

Listening to both Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, their support for Mayfield isn't tepid. They never hesitate when speaking about the team's quarterback, what they believe he can be as a quarterback as well as a person.

That is little reprieve for Mayfield, who is set to undergo shoulder surgery in a week. The goal for him, any player, is to secure the lucrative second contract, something that seemed within reach this time last year, only adding to the frustrations of this past season. Only then will he have the security he desires.

The Browns have incentive to back Mayfield as he recovers from surgery, gets healthy, both physically and mentally, so that he can focus on being the best quarterback possible for the 2022 season.

That the Browns are comfortable with having Mayfield on the last year of his deal is message enough. Unless he can reclaim the form he had for much of the 2020 season and playoffs, it will likely be his last with the Browns.

For an organization that was never going to operate on raw emotion, this mindset should come as no surprise. It's logical and gives the Browns the most options. Should Mayfield succeed, they will extend him. Fail and they still have the capacity to utilize him as part of their plan to search for his successor.

The 2021 season was a disappointment to put it mildly, but the Browns believe Mayfield is capable of reclaiming the greatness he's shown in his career, however temporary. From Berry to Stefanski to quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the group is confident injury was the proximate cause for the struggles that followed.

Mayfield will get his opportunity to prove them right, earning the extension he desires and giving the Browns the quarterback they need to compete for the Super Bowl.