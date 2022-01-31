Browns Senior Bowl Preview

With the All-Star games underway, the NFL Draft season is fully underway and the Cleveland Browns will be scouting this year's Senior Bowl, which has a number of players they could have interest.

The past two years, the Cleveland Browns have drafted players including tight end Harrison Bryant, linebacker Tony Fields II and running back Demetric Felton, players that have participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl. Corner A.J. Green also participated and was signed as an undrafted free agent.

The 2022 draft class is heavily influenced by the pandemic as players are entering the draft process iafter their fifth, sixth and a choice few their seventh season in college football. While there is certainly a presence of underclassmen in this year's class, most players completed at least four years, which gives them the ability to participate in All-Star games, another venue for teams to watch and evaluate.

Unfortunately, there are also a number of prospects that are... advanced in age relative to where the Browns like to pick. The Browns typically prioritize age, selecting players in the 20-22 range, but this class may test that theory, especially day three of this year's class. Undrafted free agents, age no longer matters, so the Browns could find some options there.

It's also one of the first opportunities for teams to meet with players, often at their rawest. They've been coached the least amount by their representation and give teams a truer sense of who they are, which can work to their benefit just as it can hurt them.

The following 20 players stand out as potential fits for the Browns, are worth keeping an eye on this week, including six just from the Mountain West Conference.

Khalil Shakir, WR Boise State

Height: 6'

Weight: 193 lbs

Hand: 9 3/8"

Age: 22 (Born February 3rd, 2000)

Celebrating his birthday down in Mobile this week, Shakir has an opportunity to show he's the top receiver in this field. Smooth body control and excellent quickness, Shakir is a receiver who can win at every level of the field.

He ate up man coverage this season, so he should shine in competitive drills. He dropped his share of passes this year, so how he plucks the ball out of the air this week will worth monitoring. Limited wingspan of 70 3/8" could hurt him.

Alec Pierce, WR Cincinnati

Ht: 6'2 3/4"

Wt: 208 lbs

Hand: 9"

Age: 22? (Born May 2nd, 2000?)

Two years of solid production flanking an injury shortened 2020 season. Never really popped for the Bearcats, a concern, but his size and speed will get him plenty of looks as a vertical threat. 25 percent of his receptions his senior season were down the field.

This week is Pierce's opportunity to make a statement as one of the more talented receivers participating.

Trey McBride, TE Colorado State

Height: 6'3 1/8"

Weight: 249 lbs

Hand: 10 1/8"

Age: 22 (Born November 22nd, 1999)

A hair short, McBridge possesses fluid hips, excellent both at the catch point and with the ball in his hands. This venue seems set up for a player like McBride to absolutely dominate as there simply aren't many college defenders that are built to stop a player like him, especially in a one-on-one matchup.

Could stand to improve as a blocker and needs to prove he can operate inline against this competition, so maybe there's some value to be had in the practices there.

Isaiah Likely, TE Coastal Carolina

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 241 lbs

Hand: 10" Right

Age: 22? (Born April 18th, 2000?)

The one tight end that didn't go to the Mountain West Conference, Likely has three years of elite receiving production for the Chanticleers. Bears some similarities to Harrison Bryant coming out of Florida Atlantic, both in his effectiveness catching passes as well as how their respective offenses put them in position to make plays.

He should still be a matchup problem in Mobile, but he is partly going to be evaluated as to whether teams think he can truly play inline or if he's more suited to play H-Back and in the slot.

Cole Turner, TE Nevada

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 246

Hand: 9 7/8"

Age: 21 (Born March 16th, 2000)

Built like a power forward, often played in space as a slot receiving threat. Excels above the rim as a pass catcher. Uses his body well and isn't afraid to go up and pluck the ball out of the air with confidence.

High cut, his blocking grades reflect someone who had a noticeable advantage against opponents he was up against. He wasn't asked to get in a three-point stance and block down on an opponent, which is something he may have to do this week, might be an issue he seeks to improve throughout his career.

Daniel Bellinger, TE San Diego State

Height: 6'4 1/4"

Weight: 252

Hand: 10"

Age: 21 (Born September 22nd, 2000)

Bellinger is athletic, shows good speed, creates separation and is a competitive pass catcher. He has the flexibility necessary to engage his lower body to be a blocker. That said, he has room to grow in every facet of his game, which is a draw as well as a concern.

Darian Kinnard, OT Kentucky

Height: 6'4 3/4"



Weight: 324

Arm: 34 5/8"

Age: 22 (Born December 29th, 1999)

While some want to move him inside, he showed up surprisingly svelte to the Senior Bowl. Weight is a concern as he's tipped the scales near 380 pounds at points in his collegiate

Kinnard was also dominant this past season for the Wildcats. More suited to play tackle than guard for what the Browns do, it'll be interesting to see how he performs at this lighter weight against good competition. The Browns might have to take him

Max Mitchell, OT Louisiana-Lafayette

Height: 6'5 3/4"

Weight: 299 lbs

Arm: 33 5/8"

Age: 22 (Born October 12th, 1999)

Mitchell possesses excellent length and quick feet. He plays hard and his sheer effort can win him some reps. He dominated his level of competition.

His functional strength will be tested in the Senior Bowl, the biggest concern NFL teams are likely to have with him. So long as he has the necessary strength or the potential to get there, he appears well suited to play in a zone scheme because of his movement skills.

Dylan Parham, C/G Memphis

Height: 6'2"



Weight: 313 lbs

Arm: 33 1/2"

Age: 22 (Born August 24th, 1999)

Played right guard for Memphis this past season, but is working on becoming a center as well. The Senior Bowl may provide a look at him there and in a class that's quite weak at the position, this could be an opportunity to generate some buzz and make a case that he's the second best in this class.

Cameron Thomas, DL San Diego State

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 264 lbs

Arm: 33 1/8"

Age: 22 (Born January 7th, 2000)

Thomas stands out as an excellent fit for the Browns because he can play anywhere on the defensive line, depending on down and distance could. Offering a nice combination of length and size, he's quick quick off the ball and plays with consistent effort, effective as a run defender, but can attack the quarterback.

Three years of strong production, finishing with a dominant redshirt junior campaign, this week is an opportunity to answer questions about level of competition.

His weight in Mobile seems to suggest he wants to prove himself as an edge rusher first, but teams like the Browns likely wouldn't hesitate to kick him inside.

Myjai Sanders, EDGE Cincinnati

Height: 6'4 3/8"

Weight: 243 lbs

Arm: 33 1/4"

Age: 21 (Born February 27th, 2000)

Sanders had an excellent sophomore campaign for the Bearcats as a true edge rusher. Able to run the arc, he could win outside, get opponents to overset and work back inside, mixing in the occasional bull rush. He takes full advantage of his long arms to keep opponents out of his body as well as deflecting passes at a high rate.

Returning for his junior season, he had to play more of a base end role. His box score didn't benefit, but he put generated more pressures than his first two seasons combined and became a better run defender. In Mobile, Sanders is likely to remind people how dangerous he is off the edge, which could appeal to the Browns after the Achilles' injury to Takkarist McKinley.

Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE South Carolina

Height: 6'3 3/4"

Weight: 261

Arm: 35"

Age: 22 (Born January 18th, 2000)

Enagbare has the length and heft the Browns tend to like in base ends. Not flashy, he's just really effective attacking the quarterback. and he did it against high level competition. While he needs to continue to excel in rushing the passer in this format, the reason a team is going to draft him, his run defense has been poor and this week could help him show he's at least trying to improve there.

Tyreke Smith, EDGE Ohio State

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 245 lbs

Arm: 33 5/8"

Age: 21 (Born February 12th, 2000)

Smith has never really lived up to the expectations he had at Ohio State in terms of production. Nevertheless, he may be a player who ends up going on day three of the draft. If that happens, he's young, athletic and defeated blocks at a pretty high level that could fit what the Browns would want, might be a worthwhile depth option off the edge, but is unlikely to ever be more than that.

Logan Hall, DL Houston

Height: 6'5 7/8"

Weight: 278 lbs

Arm: 33 3/8" Left

Age: 22? (Born April 22nd, 2000?)

Hall played as an undersized defensive tackle for the Cougars, so how he's used this week will be interesting. At a hair under 280, Hall will likely profile as a base end for teams, including the Browns, so will they have him kick outside in practices at all? Where and how he plays the run this week will be bear watching. Locking down his birth year would also be helpful.

Travis Jones, DT Connecticut

Height: 6'4 3/8"

Weight: 326 lbs

Arm: 34"

Age: 22 (Born October 15th, 1999)

Outside of Jordan Davis of Georgia, Travis Jones is the only true nose tackle in this class that is 22 years old or younger. Massive, offering surprising athleticism, he's got the tools to be the type of clogging presence the Browns would want.

Connecticut, an independent, couldn't schedule anyone when teams opted to play conference schedules only, so they didn't play the 2020 season. He put up excellent production in 2019 and 2021, is another player that is looking to shed any concerns over the schedule he faced. Scarcity could drive his stock up in the NFL Draft.

Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma

Height: 6'3 3/4"

Weight: 303 lbs

Arm: 35 1/2"

Age: 21 (Born August 15th, 2000)

Winfrey presents problems for the Browns on multiple fronts. They need the defensive tackle position to be effective defending the run, something Winfrey has not done well at Oklahoma. Combine that with how effective he is as a pass rusher, something that will drive his price up and the Browns may simply not be a match.

Nevertheless, his age, his quick first step and his frame are all attributes the Browns could covet. The Senior Bowl will give Winfrey plenty of opportunities to demonstrate his level of interest as a run defender and perhaps because of his age, he will improve in that aspect of the game with time.

Chad Muma, LB Wyoming

Height: 6'2 3/8"

Weight: 241 lbs

Arm: 32 3/8"

Age: 22? (Born August 18th, 2000?)

After a good, but truncated junior season, Muma had one of the most dominating seasons in the country from a linebacker. Run and chase linebacker that shined against the run, blitzing and made his share of plays in coverage.

The Senior Bowl drills will put linebacker coverage skills in the spotlight, which is an opportunity to show competition isn't a factor and that he can be field regardlessof the down and distance situation.

Damone Clark, LB LSU

Height: 6'2 3/8"

Weight: 240

Arm: 32 7/8"

Age: 21 (Born June 28th, 2000)

Clark wasn't overly effective as a run defender or in pass coverage. All he did was run around and make tackles at a high rate, rarely missing. He's got a nice frame to work with and is still young, which could also make him appealing.

Given his ability to tackle, the Senior Bowl will give him opportunities to show improvement at everything else.

Mario Goodrich, CB Clemson

Height: 6' 1/8"

Weight: 186 lbs

Arm: 30 1/2"

Age: 22 (Born January 12th, 2000)

Only one season as a starter, Goodrich took advantage of his opportunity and had one of the better seasons for a program that well woefully short of expectations. Teams threw at him, but he made plays on the ball and denied a number of passes.

If he's not the youngest corner in Mobile, he's close to it. A lesser known name from a big program, this could be where Goodrich gets exposure and vaults his name up draft boards.

Kerby Joseph, S Illinois

Height: 6' 5/8"

Weight: 200 lbs

Arm: 33 1/4"

Age: 21 (Born November 14th, 2000)

Joseph had a magnificent final season after not really playing much. A free safety with ball skills, he acquitted himself effectively as a tackler and run defender this season.

This format gives teams a different format to see if Joseph still looks like the player that played at such a high level patrolling the back end of the Illini defense. If not, it may provide insight into deficiencies.