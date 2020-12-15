Browns Show Character, Grit In Last Second Loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns fell short in their bid to win their tenth game of the season and avenging a loss to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season, but they proved just how dangerous they can be to a team that has to face them twice per season every year.

The Cleveland Browns fell short to the Baltimore Ravens in a shootout where the team that had the ball last won. The Browns showed resilience and an unwavering belief in themselves, coming back from a two-score deficit and taking the lead before the Ravens were able to finally secure a 47-42 win.

The offense truly embodied Baker Mayfield in this game. Confident, bordering on arrogant at times, making mistakes, but responding from adversity, finding ways to win and fighting to the bitter end, showing flashes of brilliance along the way.

The Browns quarterback was able to consistently lead the team down the field despite drops, penalties and three fumbles the team was fortunate not to lose. Mayfield even had to make up for his own crucial error, throwing an interception that gave the Ravens the ball on their own doorstep.

Mayfield threw for 343 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Browns scored 22 fourth quarter points to force the Ravens to their absolute limit. The Browns even left four points on the field with two missed kicks from Cody Parkey, missing a field goal and extra point early in the game. The Browns also completely botched the end of the first half which allowed the Ravens to score a late touchdown before starting the second half with the ball - the first time this season where they fared so poorly in that situation.

That's an 11-point difference and potentially more if the Browns scored on the drive rather than be forced into a punt before the end of the half.

The defense stunk and will continue to stink for the rest of the year because they don't have the personnel and that's been the case since training camp. The Browns had the chance to win this game despite it, which makes what the offense that much more impressive.

If the offense avoided the interception, some penalties, drops and the execution piece that hurt them at the half, the Browns were in a position to not only win the game but perhaps take outright control of it.

That's ultimately why the Browns find themselves disappointed with this loss, which might be the most important takeaway from this game. Understanding that for all the great plays they made when they had to have them late, 42 points was not enough and they lost not because of what the Ravens or the officials did but because of their own inability to avoid mistakes.

The Browns may have had a good idea who they were and what they were capable, but there were plenty of onlookers who had no idea just how much fight this team could put up and are just starting to buy into what this team will be for the foreseeable future.