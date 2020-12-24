Browns Playing the Steelers With Division On The Line Would Be Fitting

Nothing would be more fitting for a Cleveland Browns season full of achievements than to play the Pittsburgh Steelers with the AFC North division title on the line.

With the real possibility the Cleveland Browns could play the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North division crown, nothing would be more fitting to end a regular season in which the Browns have surpassed expectations and cast themselves as a team with Super Bowl aspirations in the next few seasons.

Entering the season, the Browns had playoff expectations and the week 17 matchup against the Steelers looked like it could be a must win game in order for them to fulfill them. As the season got rolling, the Browns looked like a viable option for the playoffs while the Steelers won their first 11 games of the season. The Browns might still need to beat the Steelers, but the Steelers looked like they might lock up the one seed and the only playoff bye, able to then rest players for the game.

Over the past month, the Steelers have not only lost the top seed in the playoffs but suddenly find their grasp on the division loosening. If they lose to the Indianapolis Colts and the Browns beat the New York Jets team, a team that screwed up failing, that week 17 matchup will be for the the AFC North crown.

Incredibly, in a season in which the Browns would have 12 wins, including sweeps against the AFC South and NFC East, beating the Steelers would make them just 3-3 within their own division.

The Browns need to beat the Steelers, regardless of the stakes. It's less about the Steeler rather than defeating beating Ben Roethlisberger and they are running out of opportunities.

The Steelers have often had their way with the Browns for the past two decades, including a 38-7 throttling earlier this season, but Roethlisberger has been the most consistent element. An ever present thorn in the Browns side, always a consideration in forecasting any potential Browns success. Baker Mayfield only surpassed Roethlisberger's win total in First Energy Stadium this year, which is where this game will take place.

In a year of achievements, slaying that dragon would be among the most meaningful. Even if it's a little older, carrying some holiday weight, it's still a trophy this team wants in their collection. It's a feat that has eluded them in recent years, including a tie to start the 2018 season and Roethlisberger missing the 2019 season with due to his elbow injury. If it were paired with a division title, it would only magnify the accomplishment and help signal a changing of the guard within the division.

Beating the Steelers, regardless of circumstance is always meaningful. No one wants them able to excuse a loss with the argument they didn't need to win the game because the division was assured and they were looking ahead to the postseason.

Winning the division is the difference between hosting a playoff game as opposed to playing on the road against a division winner in the first round. As disappointing as it would be for the Browns to host a playoff game for the first time since 1994 without a stadium packed full of screaming fans, it's still an advantage to play at home and a drought that needs to end.

Coincidentally, that playoff run ended in Pittsburgh as did their last trip to the playoffs in 2002.

For years, the Browns were relegated to the role of potential spoiler against the Steelers this late in the season. In this case, the Browns could further imperil a Steelers season, handing them their fifth straight loss and take a division title that seemed all but assured this season.

The rivalry between the Browns and the Steelers is anything but traditional. Often categorized by one team dominating for years at a time, only occasionally meeting when both teams are great, the Steelers may be quickly approaching the end of a dominant era as the Browns are beginning the first since the team came back in 1999.