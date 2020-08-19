Browns Thoughts After Two Padded Practices: One Rookie Looks Good Early

The Cleveland Browns have completed their first two padded practices and some trends have been developing. There have been some positives largely on the defensive side of the ball. That group has been ahead of the offense and it has been a pleasant surprise.

Some of the players that shined in the rain included rookie Jordan Elliot and second year linebacker Mack Wilson. Much of that seemed to be at the expense at rookie center Nick Harris. Wilson and Elliot did their jobs and deserve credit for it, but they were allowed to because Harris didn't.

For example, one of the first team reps saw Wilson scrape and make a tackle on Nick Chubb in the open field. Wilson read it early and took a great angle to get there and make the play. Unfortunately, the reason he was unblocked on that play was despite the fact that Harris had pulled around, he didn't keep his eyes inside and pick up Wilson.

That doesn't make the play somehow less meaningful for Mack, but it's not something that can simply be projected consistently on Sundays. The center is going to be there and Wilson is going to have to fight off a block. Similarly, Elliot was able to bully Harris at times.

Harris, to his credit, looked far better on Tuesday. Elliot was not nearly as impactful. He is receiving a ton of reps as the second three-technique defensive tackle. The Browns coaching staff wants him to get a ton of work and they really don't have anyone else to put there. Evan Brown, the backup to Harris currently, has excellent movement skills and was a tremendous athlete coming out of SMU.

Sheldon Richardson is dominating up front. Chris Kiffin's defensive line is moving guys around a lot, be it with slants or stunts. Richardson has been able to win with his first step and is keeping offensive linemen off balance.

On the interception Baker Mayfield threw down the field, Richardson may well have had a sack, slipping around left guard Joel Bitonio to the outside, then turn the corner to get pressure on Mayfield. Richardson has looked outstanding in two days of practices. If they can get Richardson, Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon all playing at a high level at the same time, they are going to be a nightmare to block. Speaking of Vernon, he has been operating from a two-point at times.

The best rookie thus far in my view so far is Jacob Phillips, the rookie linebacker from LSU. He had physicality questions in college and the issue for him entering the NFL was whether his ability to beat opponents to the spot and get to ball carriers the way he did at LSU would carry over.

So far, Phillips looks like he's still at LSU. He's so quick to diagnose and while he's never a big hitter, he keeps getting to tackles before opponents can get blockers on him. The biggest offensive play of the dead would've been a sack on a Phillips blitz.

Since Wilson went down with a knee injury, Phillips may find himself with more opportunities to go with the first team. The early results are extremely promising.

News on the Wilson front was probably the best anyone could hope for as it's being called a severe hyper extension as opposed to a torn ligament. He will miss time and season-ending surgery has not been ruled out at this point, but there's hope he won't miss the year.

As impressive as Phillips I has been, I'm concerned about the early returns for Sione Takitaki. He isn't reacting terribly well to ball carriers, ending up reaching instead of being able to wrap up and run through tackles with the physicality he brings to the table. Too often, he's taking on full blocks because he isn't reacting quickly enough. Sure, he can hold his ground against some offensive linemen, but he's not getting to the ball carrier often. Hopefully, he picks it up quickly.

Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are the starters at the tackle spots. Chris Hubbard has been playing both left and right tackle at points.

Austin Hooper is quietly fantastic. He's not making spectacular catches or anything, but he's just excellent at doing his job, getting open and catching passes. It already feels ho hum between he and Mayfield. It looks like they've been doing this for years.

Harrison Bryant looked pretty good catching a couple passes, but he also had corner Robert Jackson destroy him on a block. People can complain about David Njoku dropping passes and if he can't succeed in this offense, he just isn't going to work, but he's the only other tight end on this team that can block save for Austin Hooper.

Odell Beckham continues to look great, creating a ton of separation on his routes and there's some chemistry with Mayfield that simply wasn't there last year. Landry continues to do Landry things.

The backup nose situation is genuinely terrifying to this point, Neither Daniel Ekuale or Eli Ankou look Sunday ready to this point. Ekuale was able to get pressure or at least force Mayfield to leave the pocket, but Mayfield found KhaDarel Hodge up the sideline for a touchdown.