Cleveland Browns Have Some Business To Take Care Of For A Wildcard Bid

BrandonLittle

In week 11 just about everything went the Cleveland Browns way that could in their quest to get back to the NFL Playoffs. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins losing did not besides help Cleveland.

Current AFC standings:

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)
  3. Buffalo Bills (7-3)
  4. Indianapolis Colts (7-3)
  5. Tennessee Titans (7-3)
  6. Cleveland Browns (7-3)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-4)
  8. Baltimore Ravens (6-4)
  9. Miami Dolphins (6-4)

With the expanded playoffs this year, seven teams will make the postseason from each conference. As it looks right now the AFC has a legit five teams that are making a run for three spots. Cleveland has played the Steelers, Colts, Raiders and still have games left against the Steelers, Ravens and Titans. The team surely controls their destiny and is in a good spot right now.

Cleveland travels for some warm weather this coming Sunday, it’s much needed after the last three weeks in Cleveland. A win against the Jacksonville Jaguars will put the team at eight wins, they likely need 10 to get in, especially when you still have play the Titans and Ravens. If Cleveland can steal either one of those games in which they will not be the favorite, the Browns will be a playoff team.

Still having the New York Giants and New York Jets on the schedule is quite favorable, games where Cleveland should undoubtedly take care of business. At this point, if Cleveland did not win 10 games it would take an all time collapse, not that it hasn’t happened before.

Wildcard teams in the hunt

Titans still have to play the Colts, Browns and Packers - there is work to be done for them.

Raiders have a favorable schedule ahead of them besides a matchup with the Colts.

Ravens face the Steelers this week, after that the schedule is light outside of the Browns rematch.

Dolphins are ahead of schedule, but still have to play the Chiefs, Raiders and Bills. It is tough sledding for Miami if they want to make a wildcard.

In week 11 the Browns went from the ninth spot in the AFC to the sixth spot. Cleveland has three games left that it would be a letdown if they did not win when they go up against the Jaguars, Jets and Giants.

Then it gets interesting when the Browns play the Titans, Ravens and Steelers. Any of these games would be huge if Cleveland can pick them up. Ravens have been playing unlike themselves as of late, after all Cleveland is second place in the division after week 11 - not many seen that coming.

As long as Cleveland wins the games they should, they may need to take a game from one of the tougher faces left on the schedule. 11-5 would surely get Cleveland into the playoffs and there is a good chance that 10-6 does. All that matters is Cleveland has everything in-front of them on their road to the playoffs. Kevin Stefanski has steered the ship a long way already, it will be interesting to see how much further the Browns can go in the weird year of 2020.  

