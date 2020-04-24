Cleveland Browns: 10 Defensive Players For Day Two Of The NFL Draft

With the selection of Jedrick Wills in the first round, the Cleveland Browns have effectively finished building their starting offense. The defense, on the other hand, has questions left unanswered for 2020, but certainly beyond. Most, if not all of the picks remaining in the draft for the Browns could be dedicated to that side of the ball.

The Browns can put a defense on the field because the front office did a nice job in terms of addressing needs in free agency. The issue is that in addition to some questions surrounding positions like linebacker, the Browns could use an infusion of talent on the defensive line and the secondary.

With the exception of Adrian Clayborn, who was signed to a two-year deal, every other player signed was for a one-year deal. The Browns might look to sign a few to longer term deals, but a number of them will probably walk in free agency after this year. Additionally, Olivier Vernon and Terrance Mitchell are on the last year of their respective contracts, are unlikely to return. Finally, Larry Ogunjobi is on the last year in his deal and the Browns will have to make a decision on where to go from there.

The Browns have a pretty solid group on the defensive line with a trio of defensive ends and defensive tackles. Particularly on the interior, another pass rusher to help Sheldon Richardson would be beneficial. When it comes to the edge, it's not a great class, but if they find the right value, they could complete their rotation on the edge and perhaps find someone with potential to take over when Vernon leaves after this season.

Safety stands out as a pressing concern, since both Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo are on one-year deals. Sendejo is nearing the end of his career, so free safety is the bigger issue. Simply adding depth behind Joseph would be good, given his style of play. He rarely shows regard for his body, which can result in injury. Last but certainly not least, a team can never have enough corners.