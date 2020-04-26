Cleveland Browns: 4 2020 NFL Draft Trends

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, new Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has officially left a trail to study and learn from in terms of projecting what he might do in the future. And there are some trends that carry over from when he was a major player in Sashi Brown's front office during their two drafts. The question is whether the trends shown are real guidelines or mere coincidence.

Whether it was under Sashi Brown or now running his own show, Berry and the Browns front office are trying to continually gain assets to increase the number of opportunities they can hit on picks, give them the ability to move up and down the board as they choose and give them ammunition for trades for veteran football players.

The Browns didn't make the type of dramatic trades they did in 2016 and 2017, but they were able to add a fifth round pick, which became Nick Harris, the center from Washington and a third round pick in 2021. Combined with the fourth and fifth round picks gained from trades made by John Dorsey, the Browns have a lot of flexibility.

If they have a successful 2020 campaign, they could make a big move using picks not unlike what the Philadelphia Eagles did this past season acquiring Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions. For the cost of a 3rd and 5th round pick, they got a really talented corner and they simply have to pay him. The Baltimore Ravens gave up basically nothing for Calais Campbell, simply a fifth round pick. They can make a trade to acquire a big time player without really impacting their base drafting capability.