Cleveland Browns: 4 2020 NFL Draft Trends

Pete Smith

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, new Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has officially left a trail to study and learn from in terms of projecting what he might do in the future. And there are some trends that carry over from when he was a major player in Sashi Brown's front office during their two drafts. The question is whether the trends shown are real guidelines or mere coincidence.

Whether it was under Sashi Brown or now running his own show, Berry and the Browns front office are trying to continually gain assets to increase the number of opportunities they can hit on picks, give them the ability to move up and down the board as they choose and give them ammunition for trades for veteran football players.

The Browns didn't make the type of dramatic trades they did in 2016 and 2017, but they were able to add a fifth round pick, which became Nick Harris, the center from Washington and a third round pick in 2021. Combined with the fourth and fifth round picks gained from trades made by John Dorsey, the Browns have a lot of flexibility. 

If they have a successful 2020 campaign, they could make a big move using picks not unlike what the Philadelphia Eagles did this past season acquiring Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions. For the cost of a 3rd and 5th round pick, they got a really talented corner and they simply have to pay him. The Baltimore Ravens gave up basically nothing for Calais Campbell, simply a fifth round pick. They can make a trade to acquire a big time player without really impacting their base drafting capability.

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Live draft day thread covering draft selections, trade rumors, and commentary for day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson

Rusty8

The Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns have completed the 2020 NFL Draft. Andrew Berry, the youngest general manager in the league at 33-years old, completes the first of what could be many over the course of his career.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Select Jacob Phillips, LB LSU With The 97th Pick

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, LB from LSU with the 97th pick of the NFL Draft, adding a run stopping linebacker to a relatively thin group of linebackers.

Pete Smith

Rusty8

Cleveland Browns UDFA Signings

The Cleveland Browns have completed the 2020 NFL Draft and now they turn to undrafted free agents. This will be updated for any signings the Browns make.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Select Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlanta 115th Overall

With the first pick of the third day of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Harrison Bryant, TE from Florida Atlantic with the 115th pick overall.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 12 Potential Targets For Day Three of the NFL Draft

As the Cleveland Browns approach day three of the 2020 NFL Draft, a number of talented options stand out as possible fits given what the team has done to this point.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Age Matters In The NFL Draft

As much of the talk about the NFL Draft is focused on positions, addressing needs and various other factors, one of the areas the Cleveland Browns and first time general manager Andrew Berry are focusing on is age; with good reason.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Select Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan With 187th Pick

The Cleveland Browns used the 187th pick of the NFL Draft on wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from Michigan. Unless they make another move, this is the final pick of their draft class.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Select Nick Harris, C Washington With 160th Pick

The Cleveland Browns used the pick they acquired in the trade with the Indianapolis Colts to select Nick Harris, center from Washington.

Pete Smith

HiramB