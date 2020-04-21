BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 1

Shawn Stevenson

Round 1, Pick 10: Tristan Wirfs, OT – Iowa

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 320 lbs. | 34” Arms

Combine Test: 4.85 40yd Dash | 24 Bench Reps | 36.5” Vertical | 7.65sec 3-Cone

Wirfs is extremely athletic and dominated the NFL combine. He excels at blocking in space and can have a nasty streak. Wirfs is arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft.

Round 2, Pick 41: Antoine Winfield Jr, S – Minnesota

Measurables: 5’ 9” | 203 lbs.

Winfield is the son of former pro bowl corner Antoine Winfield. He is an undersized safety but is technically sound and takes good angles. Although smaller in size he is a strong and willing tackler that can cover the middle of the field.

Round 3, Pick 74: Jordyn Brooks, LB – Texas Tech

Measurables: 6’ 0” | 240 lbs.

Harrison is an athletic downhill inside linebacker. He can be stout against the run and set the tone for the defensive. He has questions regarding his coverage ability but has traits to improve.

Round 3, Pick 97: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR – Michigan

Measurables: 6’ 2” | 212 lbs.

Peoples-Jones is a big receiver with reliable hands and can make contested catches in traffic. He is better suited playing in the slot as he struggles beating press man on the outside.

Round 4, Pick 115: Alex Highsmith, EDGE – Charlotte

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 248 lbs.

Highsmith is an alumnus of the same small school as Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi. Highsmith is a pass rush specialist best suited as a standup edge rusher. He has a good set of rushing moves and is an ideal 3-4 OLB.

Round 6, Pick 187: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB – Vanderbilt

Measurables: 5’ 10” | 214 lbs.

Vaughn is a strong built early down running back. He is a one cut runner with the patience to run the outside zone. He has limitations in pass protection which affects his usage on third down.

Round 7, Pick 244: A.J. Green, CB – Oklahoma State

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 202 lbs.

Green is a lengthy corner that plays best on the outside. He doesn’t offer much in the slot and lacks NFL speed. He is best suited for zone coverage in the deep third.

