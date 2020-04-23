Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 5 – Final Mock

Round 1, Pick 10: Tristan Wirfs, OT – Iowa

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 320 lbs. | 34” Arms

Combine Test: 4.85 40yd Dash | 24 Bench Reps | 36.5” Vertical | 7.65sec 3-Cone

Wirfs is extremely athletic and dominated the NFL combine. He can be dominant in outside zone blocking. Wirfs is arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft. He may be a top five pick given his athletic traits.

Round 2, Pick 41: Marlon Davidson, DT – Auburn

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 303 lbs.

Davidson is an edge player that will transition to the interior. He is an ideal 3-technique that can provide an interior pass rush. He offers versatility in sub packages to kick outside.

Round 3, Pick 74: Kyle Dugger, S – Lenoir-Rhyne

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 217 lbs.

Dugger is a very athletic player that dominated his competition. He played at a small school but his physical traits should translate in the NFL. He is a sound tackler to make plays all over the field.

Round 3, Pick 97: Bryan Edwards, WR – South Carolina

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 212 lbs.

Edwards has good size and catch radius on the outside. He has quick acceleration to be a prototypical X receiver. He does need to improve his route running and expand his route tree.

Round 4, Pick 115: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE – Florida

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 264 lbs.

Zuniga is an athletic pass rusher off the edge. He has the traits to be a 5-technique defensive end. He offers versatility in sub packages and the ability to kick down inside.

Round 6, Pick 187: Sewo Olonilua, RB – TCU

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 232 lbs.

Olonilua is a strong power back best utilized in short yardage and goalline situations. If necessary he can catch passes out of the backfield. He does need to improve his pass protection.

Round 7, Pick 244: Jaron Bryant, CB – Fresno State

Measurables: 6’ 1” | 186 lbs.

Bryant has good length and solid frame for the outside. He provides versatility to play a safety role as well. He’s a willing tackler and his skillset is best suited for a zone scheme.