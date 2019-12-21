BrownsMaven
Beating the Ravens Shouldn't Save the Job of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

There is this notion that's been floated that if the Cleveland Browns are able to beat the Baltimore Ravens for the second time this season, it could save the job of head coach Freddie Kitchens. It shouldn't any more than losing the game should ensure he loses the job. Kitchens is a first-time head coach who has gone through an offseason, training camp, preseason and now 14 regular season games. If the result of one or two games at the end of all of that is the difference between getting a second year or not, then the process for which they are evaluating the head coach is deeply flawed, focusing only on results as opposed to what goes into them.

Whatever happens against the Ravens this week and the Cincinnati Bengals next week, the decision makers either believe in what Kitchens is doing with this team or they don't. It's difficult to fathom there is some epiphany that will be reached by Kitchens that will make him better suited to be the head coach of this team in two weeks that wasn't already there. Likewise, if they want him to coach the team for another season, he won't have suddenly lost something in these two games.

The idea that it's about being able to sell another year of Kitchens and that's why he'd need to win may sound reasonable on the surface, but that's not what this team needs to be successful. If the team doesn't believe he's the one to lead them, beating the Ravens shouldn't change. It puts the players in a position that doesn't make sense. 

While ultimately the performance of the team over the course of a season or multiple seasons dictates whether or not a coach is retained, putting it all on one game, sending a message to players that if they don't want a coach to stay, they should effectively lay down and let the other team win is counterproductive.

Since the Browns dominated the Ravens in Baltimore week four of the season, the Ravens have won ten games in a row, evolving into arguably the most dominant team in the league while the Browns, well, haven't. Coming up with answers to why the Ravens were able to improve so much while the Browns have never been able to reach that same level since will be key in figuring out what should happen with the coaching staff. Determining the strengths and weaknesses of Kitchens, what is reasonable to expect will improve with time and what won't should be a big factor.

It's also a decision that has likely already been made. It's difficult to imagine that the consideration of replacing a head coach after one year is going to come down to a photo finish. Nor is the idea that they are going to go into 2020 with a head coach they are trying to convince themselves is the right one; a move they just made when they gave Hue Jackson a third season after going 1-31, which has indirectly led them to the situation they're in now.

At this point, if they haven't decided to retain Kitchens, they are likely making a list of potential replacements and may be exploring their feasibility. Win or lose on Sunday, the head coaching job of the Cleveland Browns shouldn't come down to an arbitrary litmus test.

Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced a roster move on Saturday, promoting defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad to the active roster. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room for him.

Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the summer which could require surgery according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Landry, who has 74 receptions and 1,108 yards for the season, is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Report: If Browns Allow Joe Schobert To Walk, Denver Broncos Could Be Interested

BrandonLittle

If Cleveland Browns can’t keep Joe Schobert, the Denver Broncos will try to swoop in and sign the stud linebacker.