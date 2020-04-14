The Cleveland Browns have a significant amount of salary cap space and they appear to be preparing to roll it over into 2021, which would give them among the most in the league to operate, potentially putting them into a position to make a major splash to make a run for the Super Bowl. With the signing of Karl Joseph, the Browns have officially put pen to paper with every free agent they had agreements in place. And while the team is is likely still interested in some free agent options and would like to sign some, the Browns could still have around $35 to $40 million in space to rollover into 2021.

Rolling it all over, the Browns would have $70 to $80 million in cap space before anything else happens.

Now, add in the $15.5 million from Olivier Vernon's expiring contract.

There are a number of players that are currently on one-year deals or the final years of their current deals. And the Browns may opt to extend some of them, but this is where they currently stand.

Terrance Mitchell - $3.666 million

Kevin Johnson - $3.5 million

Andrew Billings - $3.5 million

Kareem Hunt - $3.259 million

Karl Joseph - $2.281 million

Andrew Sendejo - $2.234 million

B.J. Goodson - $2.39 million

Kendall Lamm - $2.65 million

*Numbers obtained from Spotrac

This isn't the full list, but these are all players that are likely to make the Browns final roster this season and make the most money. And obviously if the Browns were to let all of these players walk in free agency, they'd have to come up with replacements. It also doesn't account for some bonuses available to them including up to $2.5 million just for Kevin Johnson. Nevertheless, the numbers as presented add up to $23.48 million.

That would have the Browns up to as much as $108.98 million to $118.98 million in cap space. That doesn't include however much the NFL salary cap is going to be increased, which is supposed to be substantial due to the new collective bargaining agreement.

For all of the names mentioned, the only player that stands to be a major contributor on offense might be Kareem Hunt. Every projected starter, assuming the Browns get their left tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft, is under contract through 2021.

The Browns would have to decide what to do with Myles Garrett, whether to simply pick up his fifth year option or begin negotiating a lucrative extension immediately. It makes the most sense for the Browns to negotiate his extension as soon as possible because every year the salary cap spikes, his overall contract will go up, so the earlier they can lock him into a deal, the better it is on the salary cap. And obviously for Garrett, it guarantees his future, so he may not want to wait.

Because rollover isn't real money, the team couldn't simply spend every cent of this cap space in 2021 unless they are prepared to then have to gut the team in 2022. However, with only a defense to really fill out, the Browns could use an overwhelming amount of money to bolster their defense around a few foundational pieces including Garrett and Denzel Ward.

So as much as fans may want to see the Browns trade for Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, there's a benefit in avoiding those moves this year. The draft capital and money required to make either of these moves change what they are capable of doing in 2021.

This is all without considering how the Browns, with a first year head coach and general manager as well as a number of new players, could use this year to figure out where they are as a team and properly evaluate what they might need to make a championship run in 2021 and 2022. The additional variable of COVID-19 and its impact on the NFL calendar is another challenge.

Should the Browns have a productive year getting their offense together in 2020 and feel good about what they can be in 2021 and 2022, they can use their cap space as a weapon. Not only does it make it easy to negotiate Garrett's extension and plan around extensions for Ward and Baker Mayfield, but they could be in position to make a big move or few.

The Philadelphia Eagles provided a blueprint this year for what the Browns would like to be able to do when they feel good about their chances to make a run. Next year, there will inevitably be a team or few trying to tear down their roster, clear their salary cap and add draft assets as they prepare to rebuild. The Browns can identify talented players with high salaries that teams would like to move at a discounted cost.

The Eagles did that this offseason, trading a third and fifth round pick for corner Darius Slay with the Detroit Lions, who the Eagles then extended. Slay is 29 years and should be an excellent addition to the Eagles defense at a premium position.

This is also an incentive for the Browns to trade down this year to acquire assets to use in these types of deals. Currently, the Browns have an extra fourth and fifth round pick in 2021 due to trades made by John Dorsey, sending Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams and Genard Avery to the Eagles. Those could make the Browns feel empowered to make such a trade.

The Browns will have the cap space at their disposal, so they can potentially trade for top end pieces to add to their defense at a substantial discount. Given where the Browns are now, they'd likely be in the market to try to find an edge player that could operate opposite of Myles Garrett in this situation. They might see a safety or another corner they'd love to add to the defense as well.

If the Browns are successful enough in 2020 where they look like a functional organization and promising football team, the front office has shown they can attract free agents. They could be a threat to sign a big name player. And looking this far ahead, so much can change, but there are a few potential big name players that might be available.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is currently sitting on a franchise tag with the Kansas City Chiefs. If he were to sign his tender, he could be available next year. He might represent a final piece to the Browns along with Garrett and Sheldon Richardson.

Yannick Ngakoue insists he will not play for the Jaguars this season, but the best thing that could happen for the Browns would be if he signed his franchise tender and was available next year.

Seattle Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin is a great young corner. He has a chance to be the premium corner available next season.

Desmond King might get traded by the San Diego Chargers, but he's a safety and slot option that could be attractive to the Browns next offseason.

Patrick Peterson will be older for a corner as he'll be 31 next summer, but if he's still playing at a high level and the Cardinals decide they won't retain him, he could be a major acquisition opposite Ward, especially if Peterson is the second best corner on the team.

Forecasting a year out is incredibly difficult, but there should be some impressive defensive options out there that the Browns could target next offseason. Their cap situation sets up for it and it's really on the team, particularly the offense to come together this season and look promising enough to make that type of huge move or two next year realistic. If it doesn't work out, the Browns could defer it to 2022 as well, but there would be more moving pieces on offense to account for in that scenario.