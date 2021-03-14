Browns Free Agency Primer

With the legal tampering period starting on Monday, the Cleveland Browns are one of the more interesting teams to see how they approach free agency.

The Cleveland Browns are one of the few teams in the NFL in a position to spend money in free agency without shedding talent, so as free agency is set to begin, they have given themselves the freedom to be as aggressive as they deem fit.

The Browns have been using big name free agents to help change their perception from Jadeveon Clowney last year to J.J. Watt and now Shaq Barrett, trying to get free agents at all levels to view the Browns as a team where players can win and get paid. Getting to the Divisional Round of the playoffs this past season certainly didn't hurt.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry also suggested the team may not be as aggressive they were last year in free agency, but could look for other routes to add talent. That hints at trades.

With teams both trying to get under the lowered salary cap as well as undertalented teams moving on from older players with bloated contracts, there could be some targeted opportunities to improve the roster. The position that could stand out the most in this particular vein is corner.

Unless teams dump corners, the options to get a corner that can defend the boundary are limited.

The New England Patriots could look to move Stephon Gilmore, who only has one year left on his contract and would have a reasonable salary of $7 million plus $500,000 in bonuses for appearing in games.

The New Orleans Saints are struggling to get under the salary cap, which has already cost them seven players including corner Janoris Jenkins, offensive lineman Nick Easton, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, tight end Jared Cook, defensive tackle Malcolm Brown, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and punter Thomas Morstead.

They aren't done yet and could find themselves in the position of being forced to trade corner Marshon Lattimore. The Browns would have to extend him, but that could be a dream scenario, pairing Lattimore and Denzel Ward for the foreseeable future.

The Browns also need to address slot corner. For that, there are some good options that will be available in free agency. This is a starting position in the Browns defense, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise if they are willing to spend to get some like Brian Poole from the New York Jets. However, if the Browns are trying to save some money here to use elsewhere, Mackenzie Alexander, who played this past season for the Cincinnati Bengals could be a good option.

One under the radar type that the Browns could view as an upside signing is Corn Elder, who played for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and had a nice season. He's 26 and talented enough to earn the starting job but shouldn't preclude them from adding talent in the draft if it's there.

The safest bet in free agency for the Browns is adding help at edge defender. Even before they decided to release Adrian Clayborn, it was clear they would want to add another veteran edge rusher. Whether they are focused on getting a big ticket item like Shaq Barrett, Trey Hendrickson or Yannick Ngakoue as opposed to more cost efficient options like Romeo Okwara and Takkarist McKinley is unclear.

If they can make a splash signing with one of the top pass rushers, they can further insure the position through the draft. If they go after the second tier free agents, they could sign more than one as they attempt to create a dynamic pass rushing group not unlike the Miami Dolphins did last year in signing Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson. They have already cut Van Noy at a massive expense and traded Lawson to the Houston Texans for linebacker Bernardrick McKinney.

With a down year in terms of the salary cap, the Browns might actively look to sign second tier free agents early and there's an important reason for it. The top players are going to get paid handsomely, regardless of the state of the salary cap. They always do and J.J. Watt's two-year deal worth up to $31 million is early evidence of it. It's the guys in the middle who feel the squeeze in this type of year.

If the Browns make an early push to get some of these types of players, they may be able to get them signed quickly at pretty good contracts, giving them a home early out of fear they will be forced to take less later. That's one potential path forward on the edge, but a position that really makes sense on this front is defensive tackle.

Larry Ogunjobi is a free agent and the Browns hope to have Andrew Billings back after opting out of the 2020 over concerns of COVID-19. The Browns still have Sheldon Richardson and Jordan Elliott at the three-tech. This is an incredibly weak defensive tackle class in the NFL Draft and rather than take their chances there, they may want to get another nose in free agency.

One player that could make a ton of sense for the Browns in this vein is Tyson Alualu, who has played the past four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and he's been really effective for them while not getting a ton of credit. He will turn 34 in May, but he's been an incredibly durable player coming off another great year with the Steelers operating as the team's nose in their base odd front. He does have some pass rush ability as well.

The Steelers will likely extend him a qualifying offer which would be worth $2.4625 million. That would be a pay cut to stay with a team that's going to be significantly worse in 2021. The Browns could offer him between $3 and $3.5 million, a raise for him, and really give Billings an effective partner to man the nose and really stabilize the middle of the defensive line, protecting the second level.

The other position group where the Browns could make a move along these lines is wide receiver and two players stand out; Breshad Perriman and Nelson Agholor. With so much star power on the open market including Kenny Golladay, Corey Davis, Juju Smith-Schuster and Will Fuller, the Browns may try to strike quickly with a signing that can stretch the field vertically at a reasonable rate.

Rashard Higgins is likely going to be shopping for a deal and then come back to the Browns and seeing if they want to match. He doesn't provide the raw speed this team wants to create instant offense. Higgins' viability with the Browns is almost entirely tied to Jarvis Landry. Unless they plan to move on from Landry, which seems extremely unlikely, then Higgins is a good receiving option but not a great fit. Higgins will likely find a better situation elsewhere.

Agholor is coming off a tremendous year with the Las Vegas Raiders and offers big play ability. Perriman has size, strength and speed plus familiarity and an appreciation for the Browns, having played with Baker Mayfield in 2018, which helped rehab his career prospects. More than likely, it seems like the Browns will get one of these two early in the process or not at all.

Another option that would likely be another tier down is Josh Reynolds, coming off of his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Tall, but lean and only 26, Reynolds has a nice athletic profile who has produced, but hasn't really popped.

Save for Shaq Barrett, the free agent that could make the biggest difference for the Browns would be safety John Johnson III. Unless the Saints decide to trade or simply rescind the franchise tag on Marcus Williams, Johnson is the biggest impact player that will switch teams this offseason that will interest the Browns. He excels in coverage, which is what the Browns are specifically looking for from the safety position while still being able to contribute against the run.

The Browns have both Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit returning for 2021, but Woods aspires to have three safeties on the field consistently and Johnson would be a significant upgrade at free safety as well as a massive stamp on the defense in general.

Four seasons into his career, Johnson has been outstanding in three of them even if he hasn't received the accolades. The move would likely see Delpit move to strong safety and Harrison into the rover position, though Delpit has a ton of experience operating in the slot from his time at LSU, giving the Browns options.

An added bonus and what could be a major selling point for the Browns is the fact he was the green dot player for the Rams defense. That means he was the player with the radio in his headset relaying the calls from the sideline. For a team that is inclined to use linebackers as sub package players, this would give them would allow them to lean harder into that since Johnson would never leave the field.

Johnson will command a massive contract and will have a number of suitors. He will likely average around $14 million per season. And based on what he's done to this point in his career, it would be money well spent, pairing Johnson with Myles Garrett and likely Denzel Ward as a triumvirate on that side of the ball for four years or more.

The one team to watch with Johnson is the Baltimore Ravens. They haven't committed to sign either Matthew Judon or Yannick Ngakoue at this point, so while they have major work to do with their pass rushers, they have often gone hard after premium safeties in free agency. including Eric Waddle, Tony Jefferson and Earl Thomas. They are currently sitting on a sizable amount of cap space and if they could lure a player like Johnson, they may be willing to rebuild their pass rush through the draft.

Free agency is an opportunity for the Browns to upgrade their roster and they will certainly look to do that, but's also a place to address needs, freeing teams up to add talent in the NFL Draft.

