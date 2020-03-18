Cleveland Browns, Free Agent Market At Standstill

After making a making a few big moves to start the legal tampering period on Monday and a trade on Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns have been quiet as the new league year started Wednesday. The team has yet to make a move on a hole-filled defense, but that's not due to a shortage of worthwhile options. Rather, the Browns are standing by their valuations and waiting for the market to settle itself.

It's easy for onlookers to see all of these moves still happening Tuesday and Wednesday and worry the Browns are missing the boat, especially as they see a defense that needs potentially two starting safeties, two starting linebackers, slot help and defensive line depth. And the Browns do need to add help in free agency.

One of the markets that really hasn't moved to this point is safety. A big reason for it is due to the fact the Minnesota Vikings placed the franchise tag on Anthony Harris, holding him hostage from setting the market. The other issue is the market is somewhat flooded and free agents hoping for substantial offers aren't getting them.

To this point, the moves that have been made have largely been players re-signing with their own teams. Jimmie Ward re-signed for two years, for a little under $19 million with an opt-out to stay with the San Francisco 49ers. Tre Boston got three years for up to $18 million to re-sign with the Carolina Panthers. But most of the big name players that were of interest for the Cleveland Browns are still available.

It feels slightly more desperate due to the fact that two of the safeties that signed with other teams were on the Browns last year; Eric Murray to the Houston Texans and Juston Burris to the Carolina Panthers.

Malcolm Jenkins wasn't a consideration for Browns and the Browns weren't in the thought process for Jenkins. He went from one contender in the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl, to another in the New Orleans Saints, where he was initially drafted.

Who is available that the Browns could be in the market for? Vonn Bell is one obvious name, since the Saints just signed Jenkins to take his spot. He's going to end up going to another team and it's simply a question of which one. He's 25 years old and could play strong safety for the Browns.

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't expressed interest in re-signing Karl Joseph, who seems like a potential fit at strong safety. His play picked up significantly after struggling at the start of his career and he could be hitting his prime right as the Browns sign him.

Adrian Phillips is the best safety on the market that isn't tagged, but he's also likely the most expensive as well as the oldest at 28. He has some added versatility in the fact he's played linebacker. Along with Derwin James, one of the schematic moves the Chargers made was to basically eliminate the linebacker position entirely in subpackages simply using safeties. It allows teams to minimize the investment in linebackers, which might appeal to the Browns while enabling them to spend more on safeties because they never come off the field.

Other safety options could include Jayron Kearse, who played for the Vikings the last few years and some players that have been on the Browns previously including former fourth round pick Ibraheim Campbell and Kai Nacua, who spent his rookie season in Cleveland after he was an undrafted free agent out of BYU. Obviously, the Browns could circle back to Anthony Harris depending on how the market plays out.

It's a delicate situation as the Browns need a lot of safety help, but they are being patient and holding to their numbers for the moment. Teams are going to sign guys and thin things out a little, limiting how much players can demand. He may not be a factor for the Browns, but Damarious Randall is an option for someone and could at least eliminate a contender for one of the targets they do like.

When it comes to linebacker, expect the Browns to be cheap. The Joe Schobert situation points to a team that just doesn't want to spend much money on the position, saving it for other spots including pass rushers, players in the secondary and offense. A ton of linebackers have been signed, but there are options out there that won't cost much and can fill out the roster. They also have the draft, where it seems like the Browns will look for additional help starting in round three.

It would really be nice if the Browns can add some defensive line depth in free agency. Not only do they have to think about life after Olivier Vernon, but they simply need more players that can impact the game, which was a huge issue for them last season. Some mediocre players have scored some rather expensive contracts thus far. The Browns may instead use the draft, perhaps that second round pick among others to just bring in cost controlled options that can come in as depth, cost virtually nothing and potentially make an early impact.

The bottom line is the Browns have used free agency and a trade to put a lot into the offensive side of the ball and save for left tackle, they can put almost all of their emphasis on building a defense with the rest of free agency as well as the upcoming NFL Draft. It's not time to panic just because the Browns seem to be a standstill currently.

Mostly, it's interesting to see how this regime approaches the defensive side of the ball. For now, it appears as though the Browns are going to build this team in a similar fashion as the Indianapolis Colts did when they won the Super Bowl. Save for a few key defensive players, specifically their defensive line, their defense was made up mostly young players on rookie contracts with all of their money and early draft assets invested on offense, including Peyton Manning, Tarik Glenn, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark and Joseph Addai. For now the Browns look to be on a similar path.