Handling Nick Chubb With Care

One common refrain throughout the Cleveland Browns 2019 season has been this notion that Freddie Kitchens doesn't get Nick Chubb the ball enough. It's understandable from the standpoint that getting the ball to Chubb is the best thing the Browns do on offense, but the idea that Chubb doesn't get the ball enough simply isn't true. That's assuming we live in a world where people would like Chubb to be able to enjoy sustained excellence for many years.

Under Hue Jackson, this was a legitimate complaint. Chubb didn't see meaningful action six games into the 2018 season, which included a three carry, 105 yard, two touchdown performance against the Oakland Raiders. It would take another two games and the trade of Carlos Hyde before Chubb saw a full workload at tailback.

With Kitchens, Chubb is averaging 19.2 carries and 21.7 touches per game so far this season. He's leading the league in rushing yards with 1,408, averaging 100.6 per game on the ground and 120.3 total yards overall. That's plenty. 5.2 yards per carry is excellent.

The last thing the Browns need to do, particularly as their playoff chances are virtually nil, is run Chubb into the ground. He has more than proven he is one of the truly special backs in the league. At this point, anything else is simply for sake of vanity.

It would be incredibly disappointing to be reckless with Chubb the way teams have been with players like David Johnson, Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliot.

David Johnson received 373 touches in 2016. He's become an afterthought.

Le'Veon Bell had 407 touches in 15 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. That's 27 touches per game. He's not the same player with the New York Jets even with a year off between seasons. And the Steelers did this deliberately, knowing they weren't going to have him back the following year.

Ezekiel Elliot touched the ball 381 times in 15 games last year and he hasn't been nearly as effective this year.

Chubb has 305 touches with two games left to play. His current pace puts him at 348 for the year.

He is getting the ball more than enough and he's doing great things with it. The rest of the offense isn't operating effectively or efficiently. And if that is via the running game, give it to someone else, namely Kareem Hunt. In the six games Hunt has played, he's averaged 6.3 carries per game, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

At least part of the reason that Hunt isn't getting as much per carry as Chubb is the two backs don't run the same plays. The featured concept with Chubb getting the ball is their wide zone scheme. It gives Chubb a ton of space with his vision and he can largely determine where he wants to go. It's easily the best thing the Browns do on offense and regardless of what may happen with the coaching staff, one concept I hope is retained moving forward.

To this point, Hunt has run the ball almost exclusively on gap blocking schemes with predetermined running lanes. Against the Arizona Cardinals, they predominately ran him using counters. In previous games, they've used him on fly sweeps and some inside runs, but they aren't trusting him to use his vision.

The combination of Chubb's immense ability and particularly the interior of the offensive line excelling in that wide zone scheme has been a big reason why he's leading the league in rushing. Chubb is able to fix some mistakes that can happen up front as well, because there's enough space and it's designed to let him pick his lane.

The line, largely the tackles and right guard, aren't nearly as effective running gap concepts and if things don't go according to plan, it's far more difficult for Hunt to fix it. There's one designed hole and if it's not there, the play tends to get short circuited. If Hunt has vision, the Browns need to let him use it. If not, it's an odd pairing, but hardly the end of the world. It just means they need to upgrade the line to better utilize him in the running game, which is likely to happen anyway. And again, 4.4 yards per carry is hardly a problem.

Nick Chubb gets the ball exactly as much as he should. The rest of the offense needs to perform better and they should utilize Hunt in the running game more. He's averaging 11.3 touches per game, but five of them are in the passing game. Five receptions per game is good with Hunt, but he should probably also be getting closer to ten carries per contest.

Nick Chubb is special. Take care of him.

