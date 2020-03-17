Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert's Departure, Even If Expected, Is Still Disappointing

Despite the fact that Joe Schobert's camp had effectively announced he would not be returning to the Cleveland Browns in 2020 shortly after meeting with team officials at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it's still disappointing to see him go, even if the explanation might make sense. Schobert was a player that was far better than most ever gave him credit for during his time with the Browns and may not get his due unless he goes on to have significant success with his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the field, the Browns lose a Pro Bowl caliber player that was a consistent presence, leader and playmaker that was able to create turnovers for the team. Off the field, the Browns lose a homegrown talent that was everything an organization could want from one of its players.. Drafted out of Wisconsin in the fourth round in 2016, Schobert went from a small town kid chasing after his dream to establishing himself in his career, getting married and now he just had his first child in the same seven day period he signed his brand new contract.

He wasn't looking for fame or the limelight. Schobert was largely happy to be a pretty quiet, low key part of the community that was friendly to those who knew him. Whether it was donating his time to causes or making harmless videos with his wife that they shared on social media, making their family and friends laugh more than necessarily drawing much fanfare, most Browns fans never really noticed him until he was playing on Sundays

Now, the team has a sizable hole to fill at linebacker. Schobert not only possessed talent, but he was the unquestioned leader on the defense in terms of calls and getting teammates lined up properly. Along with Christian Kirksey, who was released earlier in the week, they had an impact on the growth of the rookies who will essentially inherit the position in Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson. Wilson in particular voiced his combination of disappointment and adoration for Kirksey and Schobert, which is probably how most people feel upon seeing this news.

They're happy that Schobert was able to get the substantial contract he was hoping for in free agency, agreeing to a reported five-year deal worth $53.75 million with $22.5 million guaranteed. It's also disappointing that he's not getting that deal to stay a member of the Cleveland Browns and continue growing and thriving into his career.

Yes, that's the nature of the business. The Browns actually have enough talent where they have to make more difficult decisions on who they should retain and who they have to let walk in free agency. And this decision by general manager Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski is a big one, will draw some comparisons to Mitchell Schwartz potentially, who was allowed to leave in free agency when Sashi Brown was in charge. Schwartz has gone on to be one of the best right tackles in football and just won a Super Bowl.

The Browns did agree to deals on Monday with Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper, so they are not sitting on their hands, but this does put a spotlight on the fact the Browns have not acted yet on the defensive side of the ball. Losing Schobert is just another hole. Linebacker is a massive question mark and the Browns have nothing at safety currently, need at least one player that can impact the slot and more help in the form of defensive line depth.

How the Browns choose to make those moves will be interesting, especially linebacker. And there is a real possibility the Browns will go from Schobert, who is receiving the largest contract in terms of total dollars and second in yearly average, to taking the exact opposite approach, looking to take a quantity over quality.

The decision not to re-sign Schobert may have everything to do with how they value the position as a whole as opposed to Schobert. In other words, if Schobert was a corner or pass rusher, the Browns probably lock him up immediately, but linebacker is a position that some teams simply don't want to invest significant money. And in the event they do, similar to running back, it may one of the final moves they make as opposed to one of the first.

The Browns are likely to be far more invested in spending money on the defensive line and their secondary as opposed to linebacker. Ultimately, this decision and the team in general are going to be judged on wins as they should. In the mean time, it still stinks to see Schobert leave the Browns, even if it's for the best possible reason.