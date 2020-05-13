BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Linebackers in 2020

Pete Smith

The group with the most to prove for the Cleveland Browns is the linebackers. After moving on from Joe Schobert and Chris Kirksey, the team has changed their emphasis on the position, opting for a more economical approach. The result is a group of young players with everything to prove.

Based on what they currently have, the Browns and defensive coordinator Joe Woods wants to line up primarily in nickel looks, only keeping two linebackers on the field. Further, it seems like he wants to keep the middle and weak side linebackers in the box as much as they can, taking away the middle and limiting their exposure in space.

Based on what the team has said, the Browns intend to have Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips compete for the weak side linebacker position, third round picks made the past two seasons. Takitaki played WILL in college, but he wasn't asked to cover much, instead tasked with playing forward, controlling the line of scrimmage and attacking the quarterback. He's mentioned how he has been working to improve his coverage ability this offseason, prioritizing it.

Jacob Phillips played WILL for LSU and they mostly kept him in the box, often using a player like Grant Delpit to play in the slot. Phillips is a reliable tackler, reads and reacts well, playing faster than his timed speed would suggest. He is pretty good when it comes to picking up running backs out of the backfield and combating crossers working over the middle, but he's significantly more comfortable when he can play with his hips facing the line of scrimmage.

The projected starting middle linebacker at this point is B.J. Goodson, free agent signed in the offseason from the Green Bay Packers. That's really only a starter in name only because the position is likely to be split in half.

The Browns signed Goodson, because he is a good run defender and consummate professional. He, along with a player like Andrew Billings, the talented nose they signed, are subpackage run stoppers. The Browns also added him with the hope he can provide a positive impact in the linebacker room. Goodson can also contribute on special teams, but he's dreadful against the pass. The goal is to have him stop the run and when the opponent is in passing situations, take him off the field in favor of personnel more equipped for the job.

If the Browns intend to have one of Takitaki or Phillips play WILL, last year's weak side backer, Mack Wilson, probably will not be. He may be in line to compete for the other half of the middle linebacker job, coming in for Goodson on passing downs.

Wilson was a fifth round pick, pressed into duty last year after he had only started one season at Alabama. He wasn't ready and it showed. Wilson struggled when it comes to reading what opposing offenses are doing. At Alabama, they often had him blitz to eliminate and cover for that issue. However, Wilson does have some ability to contribute against the passing game as well as special teams.

Meanwhile, players like Willie Harvey, an undrafted rookie last year, and Jermaine Grace, have no intention of just letting Wilson win that job. They are going to compete and see if they can't beat him out and find a role on this defense spelling Goodson for coverage.

In the event the Browns need to bring a third linebacker onto to the field to play the strong side, it might be as simple as having whoever finished second in the battle for the weak side job move over there. Takitaki in particular is really well built for it, given his ability to attack and control the line of scrimmage. Phillips needs to get stronger and be more assertive with blocks, but he has the size and his intelligence is a benefit there.

Beyond simply competing to win jobs, the linebackers in some ways are competing to be trusted. If the coaching staff determines that they are better off going with fewer linebackers on the field, they will do just that, finding situations to put another safety on the field. For example, instead or perhaps rolling nickel in a 3rd-and-medium situation, they might have three corners, three safeties and just one linebacker on the field. This group has to prove they can be reliable enough to stay on the field as often as possible.

Linebacker is also the position group where there's a feeling the Browns might not be done adding. Whether it's a veteran who hasn't signed or some small trade, there is some concern this group simply isn't up to the task. 

Nigel Bradham is a popular name mentioned, but as of March third, he said this to Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer: 

“I wasn’t healthy this whole season. First game of the season I tore my labrum in my right shoulder, at Washington. I couldn’t even lift up my damn arm.”

“The ankle’s still jacked up. I couldn’t rest it. I ain’t got no ligaments in it. It would’ve healed if I’d stayed off it, but I had to practice. I had to rehab. I had to get to where I could tolerate it, and go from there.”

The Browns might still add more veteran help at some point, but it's certainly possible this is the group that they will have for the 2020 season. 

HiramB
HiramB

  1. IMO, TakiTaki seems to me to be a SAM more than a WILL in the NFL

  2. Phillips vs TakiTaki competition should be interesting

