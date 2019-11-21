Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: Who To Start In Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns are 4-6 hosting the Miami Dolphins, which is marked as another must win game for Cleveland. After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday will tell if the Browns have gotten over that crazy finish.

The Miami Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the league, as they sit at 2-8 on the season. Winning two of their last three games, able to defeat the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Miami seems to have struck a good pace to tank right now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t want to spoil things for Cleveland if they get the chance.

This game will have heavy fantasy football implications, especially if the Cleveland offense can get loose. Many believe this would be the game to do it, and I couldn’t agree more.

Baker Mayfield - Baker Mayfield has been a question mark to start for the first half of the season, but things have changed. The second year quarterback has shown resemblance to his rookie season the last three weeks and that has to have Cleveland fans excited.

A rough start to the year, even a negative output against San Francisco in terms of fantasy points, Mayfield looks to have turned the corner. The former walk-on has six touchdowns in his last three games and no interceptions. That amounts to five passing touchdowns and one rushing.

Baker looks to be more comfortable, taking less sacks, using his check downs and spreading the ball around. Less overthinking and just going out there and making plays looks to have Mayfield in his groove. Slated to score 15.6 fantasy points, I would expect more. He’s scored 17+ in three straight and the Miami Dolphins come as a lesser opponent with a depleted secondary.

Nick Chubb - Last week was the first single digit fantasy point output for Chubb on the season, he still had a solid game. Not finding the end zone was the factor for Chubb, as was not catching any passes.

Catching passes out of the backfield could waiver the rest of the season with the oncoming of Kareem Hunt. Nick Chubb carried the ball 27 times for 92 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that’s a lot of wear and tear. Chubb seemed to heat up as the game went on, wearing down the Steelers top end defense.

Against the Dolphins, Chubb will be running against a much lesser non-gauntlet of a defense. Slated to go for over 16 fantasy points, he’s a no brainer to plug into your lineup. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the former Bulldog break off a couple long runs.

Kareem Hunt - Kareem Hunt has added a nice wrinkle to the Cleveland Browns offense since returning from suspension. Hunt is that second running back the Browns were missing the first half of the season.

In his two games back Hunt has scored 14 and 11 fantasy points respectively. A major threat to lineup as receiver or catch the football out of the backfield, Hunt as been dependable his two weeks back. .

The former Toledo Rocket’ has had at least 6 receptions and 40 yards in his two games back. Also, tough after the catch as he always has been. A big third down threat, Hunt is a safe start in the flex this week. Expect around 13 fantasy points.

Odell Beckham Jr. - Odell hasn’t had the fantasy impact that many expected. You aren’t getting the bang for your buck of your first round draft pick you may have spent on OBJ, but he is reliable as a second receiver or flex position in fantasy.

Beckham only has one big time performance this year, when he went for 161 yards against the New York Jets week two. This week brings the opportunity to have a big fantasy impact for Odell against the Dolphins. Miami just doesn’t have that corner that can remotely try to cover the threat Beckham is as a receiver.

The Browns offense and Beckham could be in for a big one. The Dolphins have given up a ton of fantasy points this year to wide outs, so Beckham should be good for at least 14.

Devante Parker - Consistency is a major key and that’s what Parker has brought to the Dolphins offense since week four. The only consistent offensive piece they have, actually. The young receiver is on pace for his best season as a pro and could reach his first 1,000 yard season.

Devante is averaging over 15 yards a catch and has over 600 yards receiving on the season. Scoring in double figures his last seven weeks, Parker is on a run, for a bad team. Coming off his best game of this season against the Buffalo Bills where he had seven receptions for 135 yards, good for 20 fantasy points.

Parker will look to keep that going, and will face a Cleveland team that has a lesser pass rush than usual with the Myles Garrett suspension, giving the quarterback more time. Also, Cleveland is down their first and second string strong safety’s. This marks as a chance for a nice outing if Parker can beat his corner, likely a tough matchup with Denzel Ward. Parker would be a nice start in your second wide out position, slated for nearly 13 fantasy points. 

All fantasy stats courtesy of ESPN Fantasy

It's time for the Cleveland Browns to re-sign Joe Schobert.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
285 11

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

Myles Garrett Releases Statement Addressing Appeal

Pete Smith
3 0

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was denied his appeal to the league in attempt to reduce his suspension for his actions on Thursday. Reporting today came out that he alleged Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur, which helped incite the incident and released a statement to address it.

NFL Upholds Myles Garrett Suspension, Reduces Maurkice Pouncey's to 2 Games

Pete Smith
2 0

The NFL announced they had denied the appeal for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and reduced the suspension of Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two.

In Over-Punishing Myles Garrett, NFL Creates Bigger Issue

Pete Smith
1 0

The NFL upheld their appeal against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. In doing, they maintained a punishment that suspends him indefinitely, an unprecedented move for an on-field action and violating the collective bargaining agreement. Instead of moving past this incident, another fight is on the horizon, now with the NFLPA.

NFL Ignores Intent in Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
23 2

The NFL's Head of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, gave transparency to the NFL's process in the punishments that were handed out for Thursday's brawl, in an interview with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Unfortunately, the explanations only served to illustrate the NFL never considered intent in the punishment or lack thereof for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Larry Ogunjobi's Appeal is Upheld, Will Miss Dolphins Game

Pete Smith
1 0

The NFL announced that Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's appeal was upheld, that he will still be suspended for their game against the Miami Dolphins, but that his fine of $10,527 was rescinded.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 2

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns had a week and a half to prepare for the Miami Dolphins, which seemed like a good window to explore what the Browns could do in the upcoming NFL Draft. While they try to fight for playoff viability, it's an opportunity to look at possible options that could make them a contender.

Sheldon Richardson Unhappy With Lack of Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
3 0

Sheldon Richardson was "very surprised" the league did not suspend Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Mike Tomlin's Lack of Accountability Shows NFL's Failure to Punish Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
3 0

In an embarrassing act that should beneath him, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was unwilling to accept any responsibility for the actions of quarterback Mason Rudolph in what became a brawl on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety J.T. Hassell to Active Roster

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have signed safety J.T. Hassell from the practice squad to be part of the active roster. In light of the injuries the Browns have suffered, Hassell is a player that has been with the Browns since the summer, knows their system and could be a factor both on defense and special teams.