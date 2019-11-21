Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: Who To Start In Fantasy?

The Cleveland Browns are 4-6 hosting the Miami Dolphins, which is marked as another must win game for Cleveland. After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday will tell if the Browns have gotten over that crazy finish.

The Miami Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the league, as they sit at 2-8 on the season. Winning two of their last three games, able to defeat the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, Miami seems to have struck a good pace to tank right now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t want to spoil things for Cleveland if they get the chance.

This game will have heavy fantasy football implications, especially if the Cleveland offense can get loose. Many believe this would be the game to do it, and I couldn’t agree more.

Baker Mayfield - Baker Mayfield has been a question mark to start for the first half of the season, but things have changed. The second year quarterback has shown resemblance to his rookie season the last three weeks and that has to have Cleveland fans excited.

A rough start to the year, even a negative output against San Francisco in terms of fantasy points, Mayfield looks to have turned the corner. The former walk-on has six touchdowns in his last three games and no interceptions. That amounts to five passing touchdowns and one rushing.

Baker looks to be more comfortable, taking less sacks, using his check downs and spreading the ball around. Less overthinking and just going out there and making plays looks to have Mayfield in his groove. Slated to score 15.6 fantasy points, I would expect more. He’s scored 17+ in three straight and the Miami Dolphins come as a lesser opponent with a depleted secondary.

Nick Chubb - Last week was the first single digit fantasy point output for Chubb on the season, he still had a solid game. Not finding the end zone was the factor for Chubb, as was not catching any passes.

Catching passes out of the backfield could waiver the rest of the season with the oncoming of Kareem Hunt. Nick Chubb carried the ball 27 times for 92 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that’s a lot of wear and tear. Chubb seemed to heat up as the game went on, wearing down the Steelers top end defense.

Against the Dolphins, Chubb will be running against a much lesser non-gauntlet of a defense. Slated to go for over 16 fantasy points, he’s a no brainer to plug into your lineup. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the former Bulldog break off a couple long runs.

Kareem Hunt - Kareem Hunt has added a nice wrinkle to the Cleveland Browns offense since returning from suspension. Hunt is that second running back the Browns were missing the first half of the season.

In his two games back Hunt has scored 14 and 11 fantasy points respectively. A major threat to lineup as receiver or catch the football out of the backfield, Hunt as been dependable his two weeks back. .

The former Toledo Rocket’ has had at least 6 receptions and 40 yards in his two games back. Also, tough after the catch as he always has been. A big third down threat, Hunt is a safe start in the flex this week. Expect around 13 fantasy points.

Odell Beckham Jr. - Odell hasn’t had the fantasy impact that many expected. You aren’t getting the bang for your buck of your first round draft pick you may have spent on OBJ, but he is reliable as a second receiver or flex position in fantasy.

Beckham only has one big time performance this year, when he went for 161 yards against the New York Jets week two. This week brings the opportunity to have a big fantasy impact for Odell against the Dolphins. Miami just doesn’t have that corner that can remotely try to cover the threat Beckham is as a receiver.

The Browns offense and Beckham could be in for a big one. The Dolphins have given up a ton of fantasy points this year to wide outs, so Beckham should be good for at least 14.

Devante Parker - Consistency is a major key and that’s what Parker has brought to the Dolphins offense since week four. The only consistent offensive piece they have, actually. The young receiver is on pace for his best season as a pro and could reach his first 1,000 yard season.

Devante is averaging over 15 yards a catch and has over 600 yards receiving on the season. Scoring in double figures his last seven weeks, Parker is on a run, for a bad team. Coming off his best game of this season against the Buffalo Bills where he had seven receptions for 135 yards, good for 20 fantasy points.

Parker will look to keep that going, and will face a Cleveland team that has a lesser pass rush than usual with the Myles Garrett suspension, giving the quarterback more time. Also, Cleveland is down their first and second string strong safety’s. This marks as a chance for a nice outing if Parker can beat his corner, likely a tough matchup with Denzel Ward. Parker would be a nice start in your second wide out position, slated for nearly 13 fantasy points.

All fantasy stats courtesy of ESPN Fantasy

