Cleveland Browns: Who Will Jedrick Wills Face In His Rookie Season?

The NFL released the schedule for the year and while the Cleveland Browns already knew who their opponents were for 2020, they now have the order and timing of their opponents, both home and away. Jedrick Wills, the team's first round pick and projected left tackle also got to see which opponents he will be preparing for this year.

The Browns are confident in their plan to move Wills to left tackle after never having played the position, having been a right tackle in high school and college. The organization believes in their plan, offensive line coach Bill Callahan and most of all, they believe in the work ethic and drive to succeed from Wills.

As confident as the Browns and Wills might be, there's undoubtedly going to be some level of uncertainty until he actually plays it and succeeds, especially when he's going to be facing Myles Garrett and Adrian Clayborn in practice. And success ultimately comes down to keeping Baker Mayfield protected, so it's worth considering who Wills has to be able to block this season.

1. Baltimore Ravens - Matthew Judon, Derek Wolfe, Tyus Bowser

The Browns open their season on the road in Baltimore. The site of the Browns biggest win of 2019, Wills first game will be against Matthew Judon primarily. Judon is still sitting on a franchise tender, but assuming the two sides get a deal done, Judon's speed and agility will be the first regular season test for Wills.

Along with Judon, Wills will likely have his share of reps going against Derek Wolfe, who is an effective run defender who can occasionally make an impact rushing the quarterback.

2. Cincinnati Bengals - Sam Hubbard, Carl Lawson

Carl Lawson's health has been a huge question mark. When he's been on the field, he's been pretty productive, but it's allowed Hubbard to take the starting spot. He's thrived in his first two seasons, racking up 14.5 sacks in 31 games. The other dynamic at play here is that Lawson is more of a speed threat while Hubbard is reasonably quick, but more of a power, technical player.

3. Washington Redskins - Ryan Kerrigan, Chase Young, Montez Sweat

The Redskins have a mediocre roster, particularly on offense, but they have put together one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the NFL with the selection of Chase Young second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ryan Kerrigan had a down 2019 season, missing time and only recording 5.5 sacks, but Kerrigan has been great in relative obscurity, recording 60 sacks over the previous five seasons.

Montez Sweat is one of the best athletes in the NFL, period. Both he and Young are freaks of nature and along with Kerrigan, the Redskins could have all three on the field at the same time, presenting an incredible difficult challenge for the offensive line as a whole, let alone the rookie left tackle.

4. Dallas Cowboys - Tyrone Crawford, Dorace Armstrong

Tyrone Crawford missed most of last season with injury and to put it bluntly, he's not Robert Quinn. Quinn across from DeMarcus Lawrence was a fantastic duo. Crawford is largely pretty average with no reason to expect that to change.

The Cowboys are hoping that Dorace Armstrong can take a big step forward entering his third season. Only turning 23 in June, if Armstrong can provide a consistent pass rush threat or better yet, simply surpass Crawford on the depth chart, that could better a middling situation. The Cowboys are counting on Gerald McCoy to make up for the loss of Quinn from the three-tech.

5. Indianapolis Colts - Kemoko Turay, Al-Quadin Muhammad

Jabaal Sheard started at this position last year while Turay and Muhammad were depth. Turay flashed immense talent, but missed most the season with an injury while Muhammad was reasonably decent. The Colts could look to add more talent to this position to further if they are concerned about Turay being able to stay healthy.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers - Bud Dupree, Cam Heyward, Adeniyi, Olasunkanmi, Alex Highsmith

Dupree is coming off of a career year and some of that success came against the Browns. He's got straight line speed and power. Cam Heyward is a phenomenal defensive lineman that could occasionally line up over Wills, can use power and quickness at a high level. Olasunkanmi is an undersized speed rush threat as is the their third round rookie Alex Highsmith.

8. Las Vegas Raiders - Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib

The fourth pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Clelin Ferrell is hoping to have a big sophomore campaign. Taken really early in the draft, the expectations placed on Ferrell were unrealistic. Nevertheless, he does offer quite a bit of talent and could represent a bigger threat when the Browns face the Raiders.

Wills will also get to face off against former Brown Carl Nassib. A defensive end with length, Nassib is somewhat limited when it comes to agility, but he's a bigger body and can threaten with technique and effort over everything else.

9. Bye Week

10. Houston Texans - Brennan Scarlett, Jacob Martin, Jonathan Greenard

The production from this spot was largely cobbled together between Scarlett and Martin last year. Neither is particularly good and the combination put together 7 sacks last year. They also tried to add more help, drafting Jonathan Greenard in the third round of the draft.

11. Phiadelphia Eagles - Derek Barnett, Genard Avery

Derek Barnett is a pretty average defensive end. The former first round pick has never been better than reasonably solid and the trend is going the wrong direction.

The more interesting part here is Genard Avery, who the Browns traded to the Eagles last year. Avery had added a bunch of weight to try to fit in the Browns scheme and the Eagles are more likely to have him play at a more comfortable weight, which could allow him to get back to the player that looked so promising as a rookie.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen, Lerentee McCray, K'Lavon Chaisson

Allen had a really promising rookie year after being an outstanding prospect coming out of Kentucky. Entering year two, he's primed to be a more dangerous player coming off the edge. McCray is a reasonably decent rotational option and then the addition of Chaisson provides an interesting wrinkle to their defense. His role might depend on what happens with Yannick Ngakoue.

13. Tennessee Titans - Kamalei Correa, Vic Beasley

Neither of the edge rushers for the Titans stand out, both projecting better as depth options than starters. Nevertheless, it's different variations of speed rush threats challenge Wills.

15. New York Giants - Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Carter Coughlin

Carter is not a player that should be taken lightly. His stats don't jump out, but entering his third season, he's been a pretty good player and might be coming into his own this year. It's not clear who will back up Carter, but Oshane Ximines had a solid rookie campaign and they just added Carter Coughlin in the draft.

16. New York Jets - Jordan Jenkins, Harvey Langi, Jabari Zuniga, Bryce Huff

Jenkins has played on both sides, but last year was on the other side. Unless he's moved back over to face Wills, the Jets have nothing. Maybe Zuniga can contribute, but he's a rookie third rounder. They also got Bryce Huff as an undrafted free agent.

