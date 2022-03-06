Combine Showcases Edge Talent, Highlights Defensive Tackle Concerns

The NFL Scouting Combine showcased some incredible athletic performances from the defensive line, which gives them options on the edge, but only clarified the need to address the interior in free agency.

The 2022 edge class was as advertised at the NFL Scouting Combine. Their athleticism was outstanding and only reinforces the possibility that a half dozen could be selected in the top 15 picks of the NFL Draft, which could certainly include the Cleveland Browns, who currently hold the 13th pick.

The defensive tackle class had two otherworldly performances, but the overall class continues to be worrisome and makes it that much more important for the Browns to attack the issue in free agency.

Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, the two players that have been battling for the top of the edge class, did everything a team at the top of the board could want from an athletic standpoint. The only thing that might hurt Thibodeaux is a sense that maybe football isn't that important to him, that it's a means to an end for him because he has other interests. Myles Garrett and Joe Thomas are both going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and they are into all kinds of things beyond football.

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs were the stars of the show at the combine, showcasing five players who all tested among the best at their positions. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and defensive end Travon Walker were arguably the two best athletes in the building. At 6'6" 341 lbs, Davis ran a 4.78 40, jumped 123" in the broad jump and had a vertical of 32". That's not supposed to happen. His jumps were on par with wide receivers and his 40 time when factoring in weight is one for the ages.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports So is he in the conversation for the Browns at 13? Perhaps. The Browns certainly need defensive tackle help in the mold of Davis. The problem is that save for a few choice evaluators, no one saw Davis being a prospect as good as Vita Vea, who was selected 12th in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To take a player like Davis, he basically has to be in order to get the return on investment necessary to justify the pick. Davis's explosive ability, even as historic as it may be, isn't suddenly going to make him Vea if he wasn't already going to be. Davis was the headliner of the combine, but Connecticut's Travis Jones was arguably just as impressive. He did everything but the bench press. At 325lbs, Davis ran a 4.92, which looks rather ordinary next to Davis but most certainly is outstanding. His 28.5" vertical and broad jump of 110" are both good for someone his size. What makes Jones special is the 7.33 3-cone. His 4.58 shuttle isn't bad either, but it's important to understand what the 3-cone is attempting to measure - Hip flexibility, change of direction and balance. Jahan Dotson of Penn State, Treylon Burks of Arkansas and Khalil Shakur of Boise State all posted 7.28 3-cone results. They're wide receivers. So for Jones to carry an extra hundred pounds and only run .05 seconds slower in this valuable drill is noteworthy. Jones has excellent game tape and he dominated the Senior Bowl, largely with his power. To have that kind of agility and balance in addition his strength is remarkable. It begs the question where he will go in the NFL Draft. Coming into the event, there was some thought that maybe the Browns could get Jones with their second round pick, 44th overall. Does this put him out of reach for the Browns? Likely. No one else in the defensive tackle class could touch these two. DeVonte Wyatt tested at a similar level, but he's going to be 24 years old at the end of the month, which is 2 years older than anyone the Browns have drafted in the past two seasons. That was the belief coming into this event and the gap only widened from Davis and Jones to the next man. The Browns were already going to be active attacking defensive tackle in free agency, but Saturday evening should have crystallized just how much of a priority this will be for every team that needs interior defensive line help. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports The other defensive lineman from Georgia, Travon Walker, might have put himself into the top 10 if he wasn't there already. Walker at 6'5" 272 lbs is the size of Myles Garrett, tested with the explosiveness of Jadeveon Clowney and showcased the bend and agility of Joey Bosa. So why isn't he in the mix to be the top overall pick of the entire class? He has no idea yet how to rush the passer effectively. Walker is powerful and athletic, but it can be difficult to find his impact on the field at times even with a loaded defense taking pressure off of him. For a league that demands exceptional pass rush ability, that's a gamble. Likewise, it's risky to pass on him because no one wants to be the team that passed on a future All-Pro defensive end with versatility up and down the line. The edge rushers that could go in the range the Browns are picking include Purdue's George Karlaftis, Michigan's David Ojabo and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson. Johnson is 23 years old, so you can cross him off the list. © Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC Karlaftis showed off his lower body strength with a vertical of 38" and a broad jump of 121". He also posted a 4.36 shuttle time and did 21 reps on the bench. He will probably run a 40 at his Pro Day, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he doesn't do the 3-cone unless it's going to surprise evaluators. Karlaftis, who won't be 21 until April, wins with his hips squared to unlock the power in his legs to crumple opposing blockers. He's got the feet and ankles necessary to change direction and keep opponents off balance. Ojabo out of Michigan came in at 250 pounds, ran a 4.55 40, posted a 35" vertical, 122" broad jump and a 4.45 shuttle, which only help to cement his status. His appeal to the Browns is interesting, because at least initially he might be suited to play the role Takkarist McKinley had with the Browns. Largely playing a 9-technique, he gets to sprint off the line and either try to use his momentum to collapse the pocket or win with speed to attack the quarterback. In that vein, Ojabo might be more appealing to the Browns if they re-sign Jadeveon Clowney or otherwise sign a veteran opposite Garrett. If the Browns believe Ojabo, who has only played football for five years, is the best investment, they are going to take him, but he has a better chance to make an impact as a rookie with more help around him, allowing him to specialize in playing fast and rushing the passer. © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Players that could be of interest to the Browns in the second round might include USC's Drake Jackson and Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall. Jackson only did jumps, but at 254 pounds, his 127" broad jump and 36.5" vertical are excellent. He's young and needs a lot of development, but could be someone the Browns could develop. With Garrett and potentially still Clowney, the Browns could be in a good position to do just that.

Hall is at his best as a base end that can kick inside to the interior to rush the passer. Coming in at 288 pounds, he might be aiming to become a fulltime 3-tech defensive tackle in an attempt to appeal to a larger number of teams. Should the Browns pick him, they might want him to drop back down to around 280 pounds, playing a role like Clowney. Take away the edge and collapse the pocket on running downs, then attack the quarterback from the interior in passing situations.

Hall posted a 4.88 40, a 30" vertical, a 7.25 3-cone and a 4.44 shuttle, which makes for an impressive athletic profile.

The worry with Hall as a full time interior player is how his pad level trends high. He's already tall and a hair over 6'6" and he can end up playing every bit of it, which can enable opponents to get under him and drive him out of the way. That's something he needs to improve regardless of the position he plays, but slightly less concerning as a base end.

Whether or not the Browns re-sign Clowney, they need to invest in young pass rushers. Not only is it prudent for planning for the future and balances out the cost of potentially two premier defensive end contracts, but they get more players that can keep up the pressure on the opponent. The Browns will not hesitate to put four pass rushers on the field if the situation allows.

This draft class should afford them plenty of opportunities to do just that, improving the overall talent on the roster in the process.