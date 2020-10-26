SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Donovan Peoples-Jones Offers An Interesting Role In Fantasy Football

BrandonLittle

Yesterday was an interesting game for the Cleveland Browns and it goes far past the win over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the most important is the emergence of Donovan Peoples-Jones. Peoples-Jones showed what really was his first bit of real work at wide receiver.

Interesting enough, the rookie has been a hidden gem in the fantasy football world for a few weeks now.

Personally, I play in two fantasy football leagues. One allows points for return yards and one does not. I was not doing so hot with the league that allows return yards for points, so I looked for an extra boost. Peoples-Jones is in the top five in return yards and has played in less games than just about any other return specialist since he did not take over until JoJo Natson was injured. Peoples-Jones benefits from a defense that allows a decent amount of points, meaning he gets more returns.

The past four weeks that Peoples-Jones has been active, he’s tallied at least 20 fantasy points in leagues that allow return points. Also, the rookie seen his first couple catches and first score that sealed the Browns win over the Bengals on Sunday. With Odell Beckham Jr. being lost for the season there is going to be more wide receiver snaps available, even with KhaDarel Hodge returning from the injured reserve.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called Peoples-Jones “Mr. Reliable”, because he was there when the Browns needed him. With his performance against the Bengals and a need for more wide receiver snaps, you can only expect the rookie to be more productive. Even if some games he is just out there returning, he is going to get you some fantasy points that way.

909297E5-03EA-4981-B957-D619B5C750F0

It isn’t that Peoples-Jones has been great on returns, because he hasn’t. He has been about average, he is in the top half of the league in average returns. It is the volume of returns he is getting. If Cleveland is going up a team that is going to put up points he is a good option to have in your lineup.

Number 11 is likely to be available in your fantasy league too, as he is as close to 0% rostered across fantasy leagues overall. This is a smart find if you are a team struggling with injures or underperforming, like mine was. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals for week seven. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Your tale of the tape for part two of the battle of Ohio. How to watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Browns Odell Beckham Taken to Locker Room, Ruled Out

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has gone to the locker room after appearing to injure his knee early in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Unsung Heroes Key to Browns Offensive Surge Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals due to major contributions from unsung heroes on offense, some having to step in for injuries and making the most of the opportunity.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Slippery Slope: If Mayfield Is Better Without Beckham, He's Not Browns Only Issue

In largely coincidental circumstances, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played lights out against the Cincinnati Bengals after Odell Beckham went out with a knee injury, which has caused some to ask if Mayfield is better without Beckham.

Pete Smith

by

jeffjeffries

Browns Odell Beckham Has Torn ACL

As first reported by Josina Anderson, but confirmed by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL after having an MRI on his knee, suffering the injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Browns KhaDarel Hodge Coming Off IR This Week

Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that wide receiver and special teams contributor KhaDarel Hodge would be coming back from injured reserve this week.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback

With pressure and pain mounting after a poor performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns quarterback needed to play well against the Cincinnati Bengals and ended up being the driving force in their victory.

Pete Smith

Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

BrandonLittle

Browns Gameday Uniforms Reminiscent of Kardiac Kids

The Cleveland Browns uniform combinations worn versus the Cincinnati Bengals are reminiscent of the Kardiac Kids, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Shawn Stevenson