Browns Prepare to Host Eagles; a Confusing Mess of a Team

Pete Smith

No Cleveland Browns opponent this season is as confounding as the Philadelphia Eagles. They should be a heavy favorite to win the NFC East, but the reason they are in their current predicament is they lose games they play reasonably well. What's saving them is a couple wins in games they have played arguably their worst.

The Eagles have won three games this season. Their most successful day in total yardage on offense and two of their three least productive. The Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys with just 222 total yards on offense and the San Francisco 49ers with 267.

It certainly helped that the Cowboys had Ben DiNucci as their quarterback. It contributed to the Eagles winning a game despite Carson Wentz throwing for 122 yards and turning the ball over four times.

The Browns worst day on offense in a game they've won was 300 yards against Washington. The defense forced five turnovers in that game. Even in rain and winds blowing at over 30 miles per hour, the Browns produced 356 yards of total offense against the Houston Texans.

It's not as if the Eagles defense has locked down opponents either. In the win against the 49ers, they gave up 417 yards.

Miles Sanders is arguably the best skill position player on the offense this season. In the six games he's played, he's averaging 103.3 total yards per game and 6 yards per carry. He's only played in one game the Eagles have won, which was against the 49ers and he had his worst day, rushing for 46 yards on 3.5 yards per carry. He was able to catch a pass that went for 28 yards.

Everything about their team has been counterintuitive. Wentz's play has been erratic to put it kindly. Their weapons are all in various states of health and the current best hope for the team is Travis Fulgham, who has emerged as a nice receiver amid this quagmire.

The only thing that has been consistent in Eagles wins has been turnovers caused by their defense. In their three wins, the Eagles defense has forced eight turnovers. In their five losses and their tie with the Cincinnati Bengals, they have caused just two.

Ball security by the Browns offense will be critical as it always is. In their three losses this season, they've turned the ball over six times, including three in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens and two in their loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In their six wins, the Browns have turned the ball over four times and two of those came against the Indianapolis Colts. If the Browns avoid giving the ball away, they should be successful against, because at least based on the numbers, nothing else seems to be indicative of anything other than the scoreboard.

The Browns can find comfort in the fact that the forecast has them playing in yet another windy rainy venue. It would be their third straight home game with rain and wind, so while the Eagles may not be consistent at just about anything, they can at least count on a sense of normalcy when it comes to the weather.

