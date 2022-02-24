Skip to main content

Free Agency Preview: LB Elijah Lee

With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions. Elijah Lee was a useful player as a depth piece at linebacker, but he was one of their most consistent players on special teams.

Nominally a special teams player, Elijah Lee is a player always ready to step in and contribute when the Browns needed him in 2021, which often included juggling his roster status.

2021 Production

11 solo tackles

Lee played a total of just 73 defensive snaps as a depth linebacker, but because of injuries and COVID-19, it was sprinkled across six games and often valuable. Able to play both MIKE and WILL, he's a run and chase linebacker that may not be overly impactful, but didn't get the team beat either.

Lee led the Browns in special teams snaps with 335. That is 101 more snaps than the second most on the team, fellow linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Read More

The only unit Lee didn't play on was field goal. While the special teams struggled for the Browns in 2021, their coverage units were reasonably productive and Lee was a key cog.

Free Agency Status: Unrestricted

Lee will be an unrestricted free agent and there isn't a reason for the Browns to tag him.

Free Agency Projection

While the Browns aren't likely to sprint to get a deal done with Lee, he does stand out as someone they'd probably like to have back. For his part, it benefits Lee to at least see what's out there on the open market to at least help his negotiations with the Browns.

Lee is a player that provides value to the Browns because he is able to play snaps at multiple linebacker spots as well as appearing on almost every special team. Having appeared in 24 games in the past two seasons with the Browns, he has plenty of familiarity with this staff and if he felt like the team did right by him even as they juggled his roster spot the past two seasons, it could help get a deal done quicker.

It's possible a team might offer more money in a contract to Lee and he might grab it. However, unless that money is guaranteed, he could end up getting cut in August and find himself looking for a team, potentially coming back to the Browns at that point.

Elijah Lee Film Room 2021
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: LB Elijah Lee

By Pete Smith
just now
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Baker Mayfield pictured without a sling or harness on his recovering shoulder

By Brandon Little
20 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: S Ronnie Harrison

By Pete Smith
Feb 23, 2022
0F9276FC-E05A-4B8C-BB27-3BEF3A8124EA
News

Kyle Lauletta drafted in the USFL

By Brandon Little
Feb 22, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

With an Eye on Present and Future, Jarvis Landry Uses Social Media to Negotiate with Browns

By Pete Smith
Feb 22, 2022
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates with young fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Browns 12
News

Jarvis Landry sounds off on his future in Cleveland

By Brandon Little
Feb 22, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates the team s fumble recovery against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: DB M.J. Stewart

By Pete Smith
Feb 22, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) signals to fans before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Free Agency Preview: RB D'Ernest Johnson

By Pete Smith
Feb 21, 2022