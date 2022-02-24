Free Agency Preview: LB Elijah Lee

With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions. Elijah Lee was a useful player as a depth piece at linebacker, but he was one of their most consistent players on special teams.

Nominally a special teams player, Elijah Lee is a player always ready to step in and contribute when the Browns needed him in 2021, which often included juggling his roster status.

2021 Production

11 solo tackles

Lee played a total of just 73 defensive snaps as a depth linebacker, but because of injuries and COVID-19, it was sprinkled across six games and often valuable. Able to play both MIKE and WILL, he's a run and chase linebacker that may not be overly impactful, but didn't get the team beat either.

Lee led the Browns in special teams snaps with 335. That is 101 more snaps than the second most on the team, fellow linebacker Sione Takitaki.

The only unit Lee didn't play on was field goal. While the special teams struggled for the Browns in 2021, their coverage units were reasonably productive and Lee was a key cog.

Free Agency Status: Unrestricted

Lee will be an unrestricted free agent and there isn't a reason for the Browns to tag him.

Free Agency Projection

While the Browns aren't likely to sprint to get a deal done with Lee, he does stand out as someone they'd probably like to have back. For his part, it benefits Lee to at least see what's out there on the open market to at least help his negotiations with the Browns.

Lee is a player that provides value to the Browns because he is able to play snaps at multiple linebacker spots as well as appearing on almost every special team. Having appeared in 24 games in the past two seasons with the Browns, he has plenty of familiarity with this staff and if he felt like the team did right by him even as they juggled his roster spot the past two seasons, it could help get a deal done quicker.

It's possible a team might offer more money in a contract to Lee and he might grab it. However, unless that money is guaranteed, he could end up getting cut in August and find himself looking for a team, potentially coming back to the Browns at that point.