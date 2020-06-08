BrownsDigest
ESPN Re-Drafted The NFL: Where Do The Cleveland Browns Stand?

BrandonLittle

ESPN did an article where they had their team writers do a re-draft of the leagues best players. A four round draft in which every player was available across the entire NFL.

Salary cap didn’t matter because everyone was a free agent in this project. The draft order was based off of the 2020 NFL Draft, so of course Patrick Mahomes lands in Cincinnati.

In this four round draft each team had to select a quarterback, another offensive player that isn’t a quarterback, a defensive player and the last pick was open to the acting GM’s choice.

Taking a look at who the Cleveland Browns came away with, starting with the 10th pick where the selection is Nick Bosa.

Round 1 (10): Nick Bosa, DE

Round 2 (55): Justin Herbert, QB

Round 3 (74): Chris Godwin, WR

Round 4 (119): Jarvis Landry, WR

In this draft by Jake Trotter who covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN, the first two picks are exciting. Nick Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the game already, heading into just his second season. Justin Herbert has the physical tools to be a very good quarterback in the league, the Chargers hope he’s their franchise quarterback.

In round three Chris Godwin was the selection. Having a breakout year in 2019, Godwin caught 86 passes for over 1,300 yards. Potentially a receiver to watch that can work his way into the top receivers in the league very soon.

Round four is a familiar name for Cleveland fans, Jarvis Landry stays with his own team. This one stands out as a bang for your buck in the fourth round. Landry is coming off his best season as a pro, going over 1,000 yards once again. All though he played hurt, he seen a lot of targets because of attention that Odell Beckham was able to draw. Working next to Godwin, this could once again be the scenario in this fantasy style draft.

Round 1 (21) Baker Mayfield, QB - Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2 (34) Myles Garrett, DE - San Francisco 49ers

Round 2 (54) Odell Beckham Jr., WR - New York Jets

Round 3 (96) Nick Chubb, RB - Kansas City Chiefs

Round 4 (122) Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Carolina Panthers

This draft is makeshift for sure, but one thing stands out, Myles Garrett slipping to 34 is a steal for the 49ers. A top three defensive player in the league who continues to get better and will once he’s back on the field.

Cleveland Browns rookie tackle gets some love from the Panthers reporter and Odell Beckham ends up back on the east coast with the Jets.

This was all hypothetically speaking, just shows how crazy it would be if there really was a fantasy style draft ever, obviously there won’t be. All in all, Cleveland Browns fans would be pretty happy with their draft I would think. 

Hue Jackson Makes Comment About Baker Mayfield, Set to Release Book Next Year

Hue Jackson is back in the media with comments about Baker Mayfield that leave you thinking.

BrandonLittle

The Lack of Equity in the NFL Mirrors Problems in Society

As both teams and players weigh in on the state of the country and race, the failures of the NFL on this front must not go unnoticed.

Shawn Stevenson

Vic Fangio Comments Exemplify NFL's Continuing Failure On Race

In a conference call on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach in responding to a question proved himself ignorant of the racial issues that still exist in the NFL.

Pete Smith

History, Legacy Demand Browns Lead Amid Racial Turmoil

The Cleveland Browns front office has been finalized, is now led by three black executives and in a time of crisis over race, an organization that has often been right on racial issues must live up to a proud legacy with words as well as action.

Pete Smith

Video Released By Players Including Browns Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Across League Demands Action From NFL

Released on social media through a number of accounts and platforms, a group of players which included Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were in a video demanding the NFL take responsibility for their failings.

Pete Smith

Browns Endorse Actions Taken By Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham From Official Twitter Account

After Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham took part in a video demanding accountability and action from the NFL in terms of racial equality and social justice, the Cleveland Browns tweeted out their support.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham's Fantasy Outlook: He Should Be Much Better In 2020

2019 was a poor year for Odell Beckham and there are several reasons for it. Not only should Beckham's situation improve in 2020 simply by being healthy, but the Cleveland Browns look stronger on offense after being a massive disappointment the previous year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 Fantasy Outlook

After the Cleveland Browns fell woefully short of expectations in 2019, they have made a number of changes that look to improve the results for 2020 for fantasy owners, though there is one concern at receiver.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Reaches Out To Family Of Slain Retired Police Captain, David Dorn

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has offered to help the family of slain retired police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed Monday night attempting to stop a robbery in St. Louis.

Pete Smith

Browns Coaches Permitted To Return To Facility Friday With Caveats

In a memo released by the NFL, teams will be permitted to have coaches return to their respective facilities on Friday, June 5th, so long as the states they operate allow it. The Cleveland Browns are in the clear from the state, but it's not a free for all.

Pete Smith