ESPN Re-Drafted The NFL: Where Do The Cleveland Browns Stand?

ESPN did an article where they had their team writers do a re-draft of the leagues best players. A four round draft in which every player was available across the entire NFL.

Salary cap didn’t matter because everyone was a free agent in this project. The draft order was based off of the 2020 NFL Draft, so of course Patrick Mahomes lands in Cincinnati.

In this four round draft each team had to select a quarterback, another offensive player that isn’t a quarterback, a defensive player and the last pick was open to the acting GM’s choice.

Taking a look at who the Cleveland Browns came away with, starting with the 10th pick where the selection is Nick Bosa.

Round 1 (10): Nick Bosa, DE

Round 2 (55): Justin Herbert, QB

Round 3 (74): Chris Godwin, WR

Round 4 (119): Jarvis Landry, WR

In this draft by Jake Trotter who covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN, the first two picks are exciting. Nick Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the game already, heading into just his second season. Justin Herbert has the physical tools to be a very good quarterback in the league, the Chargers hope he’s their franchise quarterback.

In round three Chris Godwin was the selection. Having a breakout year in 2019, Godwin caught 86 passes for over 1,300 yards. Potentially a receiver to watch that can work his way into the top receivers in the league very soon.

Round four is a familiar name for Cleveland fans, Jarvis Landry stays with his own team. This one stands out as a bang for your buck in the fourth round. Landry is coming off his best season as a pro, going over 1,000 yards once again. All though he played hurt, he seen a lot of targets because of attention that Odell Beckham was able to draw. Working next to Godwin, this could once again be the scenario in this fantasy style draft.

Round 1 (21) Baker Mayfield, QB - Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2 (34) Myles Garrett, DE - San Francisco 49ers

Round 2 (54) Odell Beckham Jr., WR - New York Jets

Round 3 (96) Nick Chubb, RB - Kansas City Chiefs

Round 4 (122) Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Carolina Panthers

This draft is makeshift for sure, but one thing stands out, Myles Garrett slipping to 34 is a steal for the 49ers. A top three defensive player in the league who continues to get better and will once he’s back on the field.

Cleveland Browns rookie tackle gets some love from the Panthers reporter and Odell Beckham ends up back on the east coast with the Jets.

This was all hypothetically speaking, just shows how crazy it would be if there really was a fantasy style draft ever, obviously there won’t be. All in all, Cleveland Browns fans would be pretty happy with their draft I would think.