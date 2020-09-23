Faith and Forty Years Since Kardiac Kids

In back-to-back Thursday nights, First Energy Stadium will be hosting Cleveland Browns players but this week under a different cause. Last week, head coach Kevin Stefanski showcased the mantra “Look Good, Play Good” as the Browns offense came to life during Thursday Night Football. During week two’s primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals the franchise unveiled a new wrinkle in their uniforms by adding the highly requested orange pants. Combined with the traditionally inspired brown jerseys, the season home opener at First Energy Stadium recreated nostalgic vibes of the 1980s. A Baker Mayfield led offense was reminiscent of former Browns quarterback Brian Sipe and the Kardiac Kids.

During the 1980 season the Browns were historically known as the Kardiac Kids for their late game heroics and winning games in dramatic fashion. These games were so close that between 1979 and 1980 the Browns won fourteen games in the last two minutes of the game or in overtime. Head coach Sam Rutigliano and MVP QB Brian Sipe led the franchise to an 11-5 record while clinching the AFC Central on the last play of the regular season.

It has been nearly forty years since the Kardiac Kids galvanized the hearts of the Cleveland faithful, and some members are reuniting for the fortieth anniversary. Brian Sipe, Sam Rutigliano, and punter Don Cockroft will be attending the Red Right 88 to Romans 8:28 event hosted by FCA Metro Cleveland. The organization Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is a nonprofit group focused on bringing together past or present athletes and coaches with intent of growing their faith. FCA’s vision is “To see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.”

On September 24th at First Energy Stadium, FCA Metro Cleveland will host a discussion panel with keynote speaker Brian Sipe, Sam Rutigliano and Don Cockroft with a theme based on the forty year anniversary of the Kardiac Kids. The event is being sponsored by the Cleveland Browns, who recently launched their “Be The Solution” social justice initiative back in June. This nostalgic event will be livestreamed for those interested in viewing at 7:00pm. There is a chance as well to enter auctions for autographed Cleveland Browns items such as footballs, team paintings and much more.

Return to this article on Thursday, September 24, 2020 or save the link below to watch the event live.