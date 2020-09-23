SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Faith and Forty Years Since Kardiac Kids

Shawn Stevenson

In back-to-back Thursday nights, First Energy Stadium will be hosting Cleveland Browns players but this week under a different cause. Last week, head coach Kevin Stefanski showcased the mantra “Look Good, Play Good” as the Browns offense came to life during Thursday Night Football. During week two’s primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals the franchise unveiled a new wrinkle in their uniforms by adding the highly requested orange pants. Combined with the traditionally inspired brown jerseys, the season home opener at First Energy Stadium recreated nostalgic vibes of the 1980s. A Baker Mayfield led offense was reminiscent of former Browns quarterback Brian Sipe and the Kardiac Kids.

During the 1980 season the Browns were historically known as the Kardiac Kids for their late game heroics and winning games in dramatic fashion. These games were so close that between 1979 and 1980 the Browns won fourteen games in the last two minutes of the game or in overtime. Head coach Sam Rutigliano and MVP QB Brian Sipe led the franchise to an 11-5 record while clinching the AFC Central on the last play of the regular season.

It has been nearly forty years since the Kardiac Kids galvanized the hearts of the Cleveland faithful, and some members are reuniting for the fortieth anniversary. Brian Sipe, Sam Rutigliano, and punter Don Cockroft will be attending the Red Right 88 to Romans 8:28 event hosted by FCA Metro Cleveland. The organization Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is a nonprofit group focused on bringing together past or present athletes and coaches with intent of growing their faith. FCA’s vision is “To see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.”

On September 24th at First Energy Stadium, FCA Metro Cleveland will host a discussion panel with keynote speaker Brian Sipe, Sam Rutigliano and Don Cockroft with a theme based on the forty year anniversary of the Kardiac Kids. The event is being sponsored by the Cleveland Browns, who recently launched their “Be The Solution” social justice initiative back in June. This nostalgic event will be livestreamed for those interested in viewing at 7:00pm. There is a chance as well to enter auctions for autographed Cleveland Browns items such as footballs, team paintings and much more.

Return to this article on Thursday, September 24, 2020 or save the link below to watch the event live.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) host AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at First Energy Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Sheldon Richardson Dominant Against Bengals, Will He Keep It Up?

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has always shown the ability to dominate football games, but has rarely done so on a regular basis. Through two games, he's looked fantastic with the Browns this year.

Pete Smith

Browns Bring In Another Kicker To Practice Squad, This Time Matthew McCrane

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of kicker Matthew McCrane to their practice squad, filling the final spot on the practice squad for the time being.

Pete Smith

Washington At Notable Disadvantage Against Browns

The Washington Football Team finds themselves at a disadvantage when facing the Cleveland Browns due to the schedule with the Browns off ten days while Washington is on the road in back to back games, including at Arizona Sunday.

Pete Smith

by

BulldogsRule

Browns Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson, Mack Wilson Return to Practice Monday

Corners Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson and linebacker Mack Wilson returned to the practice field for the Cleveland Browns on Monday as the team prepares to play Washington this week.

Pete Smith

To Do List: 4 Areas For the Browns to Address Heading Into Game Against Washington

With the 10 days between games, the Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to address a few areas in preparation for their game against Washington.

Pete Smith

FG Thoughts: Three Points on Washington Football Team

Three thoughts on the Washington Football Team and their upcoming week three matchup versus the Cleveland Browns.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns Sign TE Kyle Markway to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns added tight end Kyle Markway to their practice squad. They have 15 of their 16 spots filled.

Pete Smith

Steelers Offense Continues to Look Sluggish As Team Improves to 2-0

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved their record to 2-0, defeating the Denver Broncos 26-21 on Sunday, but their offense underwhelms for the second week in a row.

Pete Smith

by

madsci3

Washington Football Team to be Without Brandon Scherff for a Couple Weeks

Not great news for the Washington Football Team up front. According to Ron Rivera they will be without right guard Brandon Scherff for a couple of weeks.

BrandonLittle