Firing Kitchens is Not the Solution

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have been a huge point of discussion in the media since the debacle last week on Thursday night football.

The indefinite suspension of Myles Garrett is constantly debated and whether he deserves to be suspended for the remainder of the season. His actions were unacceptable and in response owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released an official statement.

In the response they stated, “We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization.”

Establishing and showcasing proper values on and off the field has been a consistent issue in Cleveland for decades. Players would vastly underperform on the gridiron and make poor personal decisions off of it. Coaches would be given an extremely short leash and fired after a couple seasons. Front office personnel would also internally clash with the coaching staff disrupting any organizational cohesion.

The inconsistency in coaching staffs and front offices has only made the organizational rebuild longer and more unsuccessful. Continuity has not been a term closely linked to the Browns since they reentered the league in 1999. Each time a head coach has been fired, majority of the talent they acquired during their tenure is no longer with the team.

From 2014 to 2018, only nineteen of the fifty-one players drafted remain on the team. In 2015, a draft class of twelve players which included two picks in the top-20, has no players on the current roster. The trend is somewhat continuing as last year’s draft picks Austin Corbett, Antonio Callaway, and Genard Avery have already been traded or waived.

Now any realistic person understands that not every player drafted will be a gameday contributor or stick with their original team. The NFL is a business and certain decisions are made on what is thought to be in the best interest of the organization. Fans also try to make their voices heard and request certain moves to be made based on their opinion.

Across social media there has been an outpouring of fans requesting that the Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens. The demands came out early in the season as the team struggled to win games and constantly beat themselves with penalties. Following the conclusion of the game against Pittsburgh, rumors began in the media that the team will and or should fire him.

Since being hired as the head coach there has always been a notion of concern with Freddie Kitchens because of his lack of coaching experience. Prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator last season he never called plays at any level of football. So once general manager John Dorsey named him the Browns new head coach it raised some eyebrows.

Being a rookie head coach in the NFL is a difficult position to be in regardless of what experience they may have. There will be growing pains, mistakes will be made, and their inexperience will be showcased throughout the season. These are the exact same characteristics Kitchens has displayed so far this season.

The team has been undisciplined, and they were beginning to turn the corner after the bye week, but sadly their decisions on Thursday was another disastrous setback. His play calling for a good portion of the season has been questionable, but in recent weeks the offense has established more of an identity.

As the season progressed there has been growth shown by Freddie Kitchens. Being the head coach, he has and will take majority of the blame when the team does not succeed. Also, when the team wins, he properly identifies the impact that players make during the game. The expectations of a self-aware coach are gradually being displayed by Kitchens.

His shortcomings as a coach have been under a microscope thus far because of high expectations and the team’s demeanor since the offseason. Media and fans alike labeled the team as a Super Bowl contender because of the talent they acquired before even playing a game. These same expectations made the reality of what the Browns organization has been in recent years convoluted.

In the last ten years there have been seven head coaches and no continuity to develop a culture. Just two seasons ago Hue Jackson didn’t win a single game and was fired in the middle of the following season.

Freddie Kitchens is only ten games into his first season as a head coach. Yes, there has been plenty of drama and complaints about the team’s performance thus far. But in order to create the right culture and promote a winning environment, a coach needs to be given talent and time.

Potentially firing Freddie Kitchens during or after the season doesn't seem like the right move. Finishing the season with a record of .500 or above would make that decision seemingly impossible. Also, making the playoffs should not be the determining reason to keep him since there are too many factors in play for the Browns to make the postseason.

If the team is showing growth and playing more disciplined football in the final six games it can increase the chance Kitchens retains his job. He must also improve his offensive playcalling because his inability to score in the red zone is a cause for concern. Yet amidst some of the problems we've seen, further improvement should be on the horizon.

Continuity has been a proven method of success especially in the AFC North. Kitchens obviously has talent on the roster, something which has lacked for the back half of the decade. Now he must be given patience to see if he can create a winning culture in Cleveland.