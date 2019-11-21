Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Firing Kitchens is Not the Solution

Shawn Stevenson

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have been a huge point of discussion in the media since the debacle last week on Thursday night football.

The indefinite suspension of Myles Garrett is constantly debated and whether he deserves to be suspended for the remainder of the season. His actions were unacceptable and in response owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released an official statement.

In the response they stated, “We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization.”

Establishing and showcasing proper values on and off the field has been a consistent issue in Cleveland for decades. Players would vastly underperform on the gridiron and make poor personal decisions off of it. Coaches would be given an extremely short leash and fired after a couple seasons. Front office personnel would also internally clash with the coaching staff disrupting any organizational cohesion.

The inconsistency in coaching staffs and front offices has only made the organizational rebuild longer and more unsuccessful. Continuity has not been a term closely linked to the Browns since they reentered the league in 1999. Each time a head coach has been fired, majority of the talent they acquired during their tenure is no longer with the team.

From 2014 to 2018, only nineteen of the fifty-one players drafted remain on the team. In 2015, a draft class of twelve players which included two picks in the top-20, has no players on the current roster. The trend is somewhat continuing as last year’s draft picks Austin Corbett, Antonio Callaway, and Genard Avery have already been traded or waived.

Now any realistic person understands that not every player drafted will be a gameday contributor or stick with their original team. The NFL is a business and certain decisions are made on what is thought to be in the best interest of the organization. Fans also try to make their voices heard and request certain moves to be made based on their opinion.

Across social media there has been an outpouring of fans requesting that the Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens. The demands came out early in the season as the team struggled to win games and constantly beat themselves with penalties. Following the conclusion of the game against Pittsburgh, rumors began in the media that the team will and or should fire him.

Since being hired as the head coach there has always been a notion of concern with Freddie Kitchens because of his lack of coaching experience. Prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator last season he never called plays at any level of football. So once general manager John Dorsey named him the Browns new head coach it raised some eyebrows.

Being a rookie head coach in the NFL is a difficult position to be in regardless of what experience they may have. There will be growing pains, mistakes will be made, and their inexperience will be showcased throughout the season. These are the exact same characteristics Kitchens has displayed so far this season.

The team has been undisciplined, and they were beginning to turn the corner after the bye week, but sadly their decisions on Thursday was another disastrous setback. His play calling for a good portion of the season has been questionable, but in recent weeks the offense has established more of an identity.

As the season progressed there has been growth shown by Freddie Kitchens. Being the head coach, he has and will take majority of the blame when the team does not succeed. Also, when the team wins, he properly identifies the impact that players make during the game. The expectations of a self-aware coach are gradually being displayed by Kitchens.

His shortcomings as a coach have been under a microscope thus far because of high expectations and the team’s demeanor since the offseason. Media and fans alike labeled the team as a Super Bowl contender because of the talent they acquired before even playing a game. These same expectations made the reality of what the Browns organization has been in recent years convoluted.

In the last ten years there have been seven head coaches and no continuity to develop a culture. Just two seasons ago Hue Jackson didn’t win a single game and was fired in the middle of the following season.

Freddie Kitchens is only ten games into his first season as a head coach. Yes, there has been plenty of drama and complaints about the team’s performance thus far. But in order to create the right culture and promote a winning environment, a coach needs to be given talent and time.

Potentially firing Freddie Kitchens during or after the season doesn't seem like the right move. Finishing the season with a record of .500 or above would make that decision seemingly impossible. Also, making the playoffs should not be the determining reason to keep him since there are too many factors in play for the Browns to make the postseason.

If the team is showing growth and playing more disciplined football in the final six games it can increase the chance Kitchens retains his job. He must also improve his offensive playcalling because his inability to score in the red zone is a cause for concern. Yet amidst some of the problems we've seen, further improvement should be on the horizon.

Continuity has been a proven method of success especially in the AFC North. Kitchens obviously has talent on the roster, something which has lacked for the back half of the decade. Now he must be given patience to see if he can create a winning culture in Cleveland.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
285 11

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.

Myles Garrett Releases Statement Addressing Appeal

Pete Smith
3 0

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was denied his appeal to the league in attempt to reduce his suspension for his actions on Thursday. Reporting today came out that he alleged Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur, which helped incite the incident and released a statement to address it.

NFL Upholds Myles Garrett Suspension, Reduces Maurkice Pouncey's to 2 Games

Pete Smith
2 0

The NFL announced they had denied the appeal for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and reduced the suspension of Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two.

In Over-Punishing Myles Garrett, NFL Creates Bigger Issue

Pete Smith
1 0

The NFL upheld their appeal against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. In doing, they maintained a punishment that suspends him indefinitely, an unprecedented move for an on-field action and violating the collective bargaining agreement. Instead of moving past this incident, another fight is on the horizon, now with the NFLPA.

NFL Ignores Intent in Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
23 2

The NFL's Head of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, gave transparency to the NFL's process in the punishments that were handed out for Thursday's brawl, in an interview with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Unfortunately, the explanations only served to illustrate the NFL never considered intent in the punishment or lack thereof for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Larry Ogunjobi's Appeal is Upheld, Will Miss Dolphins Game

Pete Smith
1 0

The NFL announced that Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi's appeal was upheld, that he will still be suspended for their game against the Miami Dolphins, but that his fine of $10,527 was rescinded.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 2

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns had a week and a half to prepare for the Miami Dolphins, which seemed like a good window to explore what the Browns could do in the upcoming NFL Draft. While they try to fight for playoff viability, it's an opportunity to look at possible options that could make them a contender.

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: Who To Start In Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
0

A look at who will do well in fantasy football this week between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns

Sheldon Richardson Unhappy With Lack of Punishment for Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
3 0

Sheldon Richardson was "very surprised" the league did not suspend Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Mike Tomlin's Lack of Accountability Shows NFL's Failure to Punish Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith
3 0

In an embarrassing act that should beneath him, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was unwilling to accept any responsibility for the actions of quarterback Mason Rudolph in what became a brawl on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.