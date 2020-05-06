First-Guessing Five 2020 Cleveland Browns Draft Picks

The past several years after the NFL Draft is over, I have gone back and first-guessed draft picks the Cleveland Browns have made as soon as they have made them, using the evidence available at the time to question picks and present alternatives.

This year, new Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry made that an incredibly difficult task. Whereas in the past, whether it was Sashi Brown or John Dorsey running the draft, it was pretty easy to find picks that were questionable due to the processes they employed making some of those picks. Berry had an extremely defensible draft this year from beginning to end. Even if picks don't work, unless information comes out that the team had that wasn't public regarding the draft, it's going to be difficult to see they weren't grounded in making their selections.

Nevertheless, there were players I had target this year that I thought would be good fits the Browns and this now becomes more of an experiment to see which path was the better one. In this case, it's not to degrade the picks made by Berry, because they put together a really talented class. It's exploring alternatives and basically seeing how they do in the NFL.

The best case scenario is that all the players picked by the Browns are great and all of the players mentioned here go on to be great as well. In the mean time, it's at least fun to consider what might have been and how different the team would look in this scenario.