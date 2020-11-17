Higgins Has Stepped Up in Beckham's Absence as Landry's Struggles Continue

In the past three games, which includes the game Odell Beckham suffered the torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rashard Higgins has stepped up and been the best wide receiver on the Cleveland Browns. The problem, at least for now, is that Jarvis Landry has struggled.

Landry has been playing through a rib injury and dealing with the lingering effects of the hip surgery he had in the offseason. The weather the past two games has not helped. To his credit, he has not made excuses, even calling himself out publicly for dropped passes and simply not playing well leading up to the game against the Houston Texans.

“I had opportunities to make plays and that’s what I want, that’s what we want as a team ... and I didn’t make ‘em. I’m very hard on myself and ... dropping passes, I’m not content that it comes with the game. I pride myself on being a guy that can make those catches all the time, through any conditions, no matter the ball if it’s coming my way it’s a good ball."

Whether it's chemistry, magic or some hidden telepathic link between Baker Mayfield and Higgins, in both 2018 and 2020, it has been the most efficient connection in the Browns offense, even in the terrible weather.

10 receptions on 13 targets for 172 yards over the last three games. Despite just one catch on three targets against the Las Vegas Raiders, Higgins has been the best receiver over that stretch.

Over the same stretch, Landry has 12 receptions on 21 targets for 129 yards, including multiple drops.

The injury to Beckham has created more opportunities for Higgins and he's capitalizing. Meanwhile, when the Browns arguably need Landry the most, he's having a bad stretch.

The best case scenario is that Higgins can maintain the level he's been playing and Landry improves, giving them additional viable receiving threats that can cause problems for defenses. Landry has shown the ability to do that, particularly last season when he had one of the best seasons of his career.

Every time that the Browns have had Landry in the position of being a quasi-top receiver, his production and efficiency goes down. He has played his best with the Browns when he's had Beckham. That's hardly ideal considering Landry is earning $14.55 million this season.

Landry's contract isn't a problem at the moment. They can bear the cost even if he's not playing well. However, this trend needs to change quickly because the Browns don't plan on changing their offensive philosophy, utilizing multiple tight ends in their offense.

If Higgins continues to play well down the stretch, it would be a great reason for the Browns to re-sign him and continue to have him be a part of this offense. In the event that Landry were to continue to play poorly, it becomes incredibly difficult to carry a $14.8 million salary next year as the team's third receiver.

It doesn't help when the biggest catch of his three reception, 29-yard day had a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for taunting attached. While some may argue the call, one thing is clear. Landry is smart enough to know better.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has signaled that he is comfortable running the offense back with Odell Beckham back in 2021, presumably with Landry along with him. Higgins, meanwhile, is on a one-year deal worth $910,000 and it stands to reason he not only hopes to earn more, but wants to make the case he deserves a larger role in the offense.

If the Browns are as dedicated to the idea of Beckham coming back as a featured part of the offense as they sound, an unintentional consequence of his injury is a competition for the other featured receiver spot in the offense. Higgins seems intent on forcing the Browns to consider the possibility that he should be Beckham's running mate.

One of the reasons to be cautious with Higgins will play itself out over the remainder of the season. The track record is limited, even if the results are impressive. Between 2018 and 2020, Higgins has been targeted 72 times, catching 54 of them for 797 yards, which is a 75 percent catch rate and 11 yards per target.

The problem is he has suffered injuries that caused him to miss time in 2018 and 2019.

So while Higgins has been good, all of his production accounts for just 20 games, barely more than a season. His productivity and efficiency are excellent, but he needs to continue to prove it. In the remaining games, he must show he can deal with the wear and tear of the season and continue to be reliable and productive to really force this discussion.

Landry has more than proven durable. He never misses a game. But in his 41 games over three seasons with the Browns, his catch rate is just 58.4 percent, catching 200 passes on 342 targets for 2,598 yards, which is 7.6 yards per target.

The main focus at this point is for Landry to simply play better. He's more than capable and as the Browns make a push for the playoffs, he needs to play closer to the level he showed in 2019, which was in the midst of a painful hip issue. If both Landry and Higgins play at a high level, it only helps the Browns chances of making the postseason. Nevertheless, this underlying comparison is worth keeping an eye on in the process.