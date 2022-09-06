What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

In 2017, Jacoby Brissett took the helm of the Colts when Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired. The Colts qualified for the wildcard that year with a 9-7 record. They went 5-1 in the AFC South and still needed tie breakers over the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers to get into the postseason.



Brissett's numbers that year were pedestrian to put it kindly. He protected the ball with an interception rate of just 1.3 percent. However, he completed just 58.8 percent of his passes averaging 6.6 yards per attempt with a touchdown rate of 2.8 percent.

Torn labrum and all, Mayfield threw far more interceptions at a ghastly rate of 3.1 percent, but he also completed more passes further down the field that more often scored touchdowns. Mayfield averaged 215 yards per game compared to 196.1 by Brissett in 2017.

The Colts averaged 16.4 points per game in 2017, third from the bottom. The 0-16 Browns averaged 14.6 that season. Last year's Browns scored 20.5 per contest.

Protecting the ball is important and the fact Brissett doesn't jeopardize the ball can be helpful, but he needs to play at a higher level than he has at any point in his career just for the Browns have a chance. He'll be doing that with Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and a room full of receivers auditioning for roles on next year's team.

Contrasted against last year's team, the Browns need to do more with less against a more difficult schedule. Their best path forward is to somehow scratch and claw their way to a 4-0 September. Those are all winnable games and the Browns have no room for error.

After that, the Browns enter a death march for the remaining seven Brissett games, which includes the Chargers, the New England Patriots, on the road against the Ravens and hosting the Bengals before their bye week. They then come out to play the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on the road and then host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

0-7 is real possibility over that stretch. If they can squeeze out two wins, that would significantly bolster their chances to make the postseason.

Assuming Deshaun Watson does everything he's supposed to do, the Browns will get him back against the Houston Texans on the road, which might seem like it should be an easy win, but could be the most hostile environment the Browns will play in this season.

If there's good news, it's that Watson would be available for three of the Browns divisional games. However, it's foolhardy to assume that Watson will step onto the field and immediately be the superstar talent that he showcased as a member of the Texans. The Browns will clearly be better with Watson than without, but will it be enough to rally them out of a hole at a point of the season where the team might need to be perfect?