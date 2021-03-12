Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
How Far Can Browns Go With Baker Mayfield?

Much of the decision on a potential Baker Mayfield extension with the Cleveland Browns depends on their evaluation of how far he can take the team? Jim Mora Jr. weighs in with his opinion.
Baker Mayfield is coming off an impressive 10-game stretch including a pair of incredibly encouraging performances in the playoffs for the Cleveland Browns, but with the possibility of a lucrative extension a consideration this summer, the question facing the Browns is how far this team can go with Mayfield as their quarterback.

Jim Mora Jr., the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and UCLA Bruins is pretty optimistic. Some of it just comes down to getting comfortable and gaining more experience. 

Much depends on what the organization can put around him. Currently, the Browns have a great offensive line and Nick Chubb is a great running back. A healthy Odell Beckham clicking with Mayfield can open up a lot in the downfield passing game.

The final 10 games, including those two playoff games, more of the Mayfield from Oklahoma came out and really became the identity of the team. Increasingly, the Browns shifted their identity away from running the ball to relying on Mayfield to open things up offensively, including his personality.

In the playoffs, Mayfield stepped up and put an end to the Pittsburgh Steelers comeback attempt. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, he rallied the team in the second half to give them a chance to win at the end.

Entering his fourth season with continuity in the coaching staff and the offense, that should be more apparent from the start of the season.

